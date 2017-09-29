AT&T: NFL Sunday Ticket Disaster

According to many media outlets, AT&T (T) via the DirecTV subsidiary is providing refunds to the NFL Sunday Ticket. The NFL deal was a primary reason for the purchase of DirecTV.

The stock trades near multi-month highs as the market absorbs the implications of losing subscribers due to NFL players protesting during the national anthem. Should investors jump at the 5% dividend yield and ignore the Sunday Ticket issue?

The Sunday Ticket was a key part to AT&T agreeing to buying DirecTV back in 2014. The extension of the exclusive deal was suppose to provide the owner with the ability to attract high-value customers. The above ad on the DirecTV website clearly attempts to use the Sunday Ticket package to get customers onto the satellite service. Since the merger though, AT&T has only lost pay-TV customers.



Source: AT&T Q2'17 investor briefing

DirecTV is allowing consumers to get refunds from the NFL Sunday Ticket if the customer references the anthem controversy. The move by the company is highly unusual as refunds aren't typically offered and likely signals the difficulty with maintaining subscribers for the pay-TV service.

Back in 2014, the NFL and DirecTV agreed to an extension of the package that allows fans to watch all out of the market games. According to Reuters, the service had roughly 2 million subscribers. At a annual cost of $280, the service generates about $560 million in fees based on those subscriber numbers.

The deal requires AT&T to pay the NFL $1.5 billion in average annual payments for a period of eight years. Quick math shows that the deal is a money-losing operation in order to attract subscribers that spend $100+ per month on other satellite-TV subscriptions.

The company isn't providing any numbers on the amount of people canceling the Sunday Ticket, but the deal is already a disaster. Losing thousands of subscribers won't exactly kill the financial equation for AT&T from this point, but the inability to use the service as a marketing tool is a huge problem.

As an example, a $0.01 hit to EPS estimates requires a $61 million hit to revenues with the 6.1 billion shares outstanding. About 218K subscribers would need to cancel the Sunday Ticket to even impact EPS estimates assuming all of the $280 fees go directly to gross profit. The cost is mostly fixed due to the NFL rights fees, but the service surely has some variable costs to distribute.

The key investor takeaway is that AT&T is losing another reason for consumers to obtain a bundle from the wireless giant. The short-term impact is likely small, but the long-term impact of losing the Sunday Ticket fees plus the ability to attract new subs to DirecTV will eventually hurt the bottom line.

The investment thesis is maintained that the pricing pressure in wireless is a major problem and the ongoing issues with DirecTV have to question the wisdom of buying Time Warner (TWX) at premium prices.

