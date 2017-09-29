Roku IPO Provides 6% Upside For Firsthand Technology Value Fund Shares

Today's pop in Roku shares adds $.49 per share in value to Firsthand Technology Value Fund, which is 6% above the current price of $8.00.

Although I was critical about the Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC), in my past Seeking Alpha article the shares are now too cheap to ignore.

Todays successful IPO for Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU), means that SVVC shares are worth 6% more than they were worth yesterday, but the market has yet to take much notice.

Here the math:

On SVVC's most recent 10Q published June 30, 2017, the fund held 1.5 million shares of Roku common stock, which was valued at $1.13 per share. After adjusting for a 1 for 6 reverse split the fund holds 250,000 shares. Roku is currently trading at $21.30 per share, which means that SVVC has a mark to market gain of $3.6mm dollars on its Roku holdings.

SVVC has 7.43 million shares outstanding. The gain on its Roku investment adds $.49 per share in value to SVVC. As of the time of this writing, SVVC shares have only moved up by 2 cents, to $8.00 per share.

On SVVC's recent press release published on September 15, 2017, the fund had a stated net asset value of $18.71 per share as of August 31st. The gain in Roku now puts the NAV at 19.20 (18.71+.49).

SVVC shares are currently trading at less than 1/2 of book value which means that shares could more than double if a liquidity event were to occur.

A prime target for activists or privatization:

Because of SVVC's small size, with a current market cap of only $58mm, the fund is a prime target for activists or a privatization. SVVC has enough liquidity to make this trade reasonably compelling for anyone with the capacity to take the fund private. The fund has cash holdings of $1.03 per share as well as 459,772 shares of Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) which are worth $10.1mm or $1.37 per SVVC share. The Nutanix shares are no longer subject to lockup and can be liquidated at any time. The cash plus Nutanix shares are worth $2.40 per share which equates to 30% of SVVC's current market value. The combined value of cash, Nutanix and Roku is worth $2.89 per share and account for 36% of SVVC's current market value. The Fund’s Roku shares are subject to a customary 180-day lockup provision, but it is likely that an acquirer would be able to find a way to hedge the position.



Recent Activism:

Kevin Landis, who is the fund's CEO, just won a fight against an activist shareholder who proposed to replace the current investment adviser of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, which is nonother than Kevin Landis. After postponing the shareholder meeting several times, Mr. Landis appears to have engaged in greenmail, whereby he agreed to purchase the shares held by the activist for $9.00 per share in 1 year via the sale of a put option. If that transaction is what actually transpired, then the activist received a 12.5% premium for his shares in return for agreeing to withdraw his proposal.

The above transaction would likely represent one of the best trades Mr. Landis ever made. The agreement would allow Mr. Landis to keep his lavish management fees of more than $3mm per year for a cost of only $39,000 which is the intrinsic value of the put option that he sold.

It is unlikely that Mr. Landis would have bowed to the pressure of the activist if the proposal did not have enough votes to pass. The likely conclusion is that the majority of shares were voted in favor of the proposal to replace Mr. Landis.

This will not go unnoticed by the activists who hold SVVC shares. Like sharks who smell blood, this deal will attract more activists seeking to make private transactions with Mr. Landis.

After his recent near-death escape from the jaws of defeat, it is likely that Mr. Landis will take immediate measures to address the fund's deep discount to net asset value before the sharks attack again.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SVVC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long SVVC and purchased more shares today. I may buy or sell SVVC shares depending on valuation at any time.