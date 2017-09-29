Natural Gas Storage Projection For September 23-29: Record Setting Fall Heat Wave To Drive 2nd Straight Bullish Storage Injection, Establish Price Floor

Based on projection data and my Fair PriceModel, I argue that natural gas is at the bottom of its established tradingrange and that near-term upside potential outweighs downside risk.

By the end of September, natural gas inventories could be poised to flip to a storage deficit versus the 5-year average for the first time since January 2017.

For the week of September 23-29, I am projecting an even more bullish +52 BCF injection, the smallest in the last 5 years by over 20 BCF.

Natural gas faltered alongside the rest of the energy sector on Thursday despite the EIA announcing a very bullish and smaller-than-expected +58 BCF natural gas storage injection for September 16-22.

In its weekly Natural Gas Storage Report for September 16-22, the EIA announced on Thursday morning that natural gas inventories increased by +58 BCF. This was 3 BCF smaller than my +61 BCF projection and an exceptional 26 BCF bullish versus the 5-year average +74 BCF, breaking a streak of three straight bearish storage injections with style. And not only was the injection bullish, it came well below the +66 BCF analyst consensus. While it is certainly possible that some of the smaller-than-expected build could be attributable to EIA rebalancing following the previous week's much larger than expected +97 BCF build, the small injection suggests an overall tight natural gas market. With the bullish build, the natural gas storage surplus versus the 5-year average was reduced by a third from +67 BCF to +41 BCF.

Despite the bullish storage signal, while natural ags quickly rebounded from down -1% to up +0.5% in the minutes immediately following the report, the commodity quickly faded alongside oil and finished the day down 4 cents or 1.4% at $3.02/MMBTU in the November 2017 contract's first day as the Front Month Contract. The United States Natural Gas Fund ETF (UNG) outperformed slightly, falling just -1.2% while Direxion's 3x leveraged ETF (UGAZ) tracked UNG and finished down -3.55%. The 3x inverse ETF (DGAZ) appropriately rose 3.63%. It was somewhat surprising that natural gas dropped as it did yesterday given the bullish and smaller than expected EIA build and given that we are likely to see an even smaller injection in the EIA's next report for the week of September 23-29 that ends today. This article discusses my storage projection for next Thursday's EIA report and its implication for natural gas prices.

For the week of September 23-29, I am projecting a preliminary +52 BCF injection, which would be an epic 39 BCF bullish versus the 5-year average +91 BCF storage build, the largest week-over-week decline in the storage surplus since March 17. It would be by far the smallest injection for the September 23-29 timeframe in the last 5 years, beating second place, 2016's +76 BCF build by over 20 BCF and halving the 5-year high +109 BCF build from 2014. The week's projected build compared with injections over the past 5 years is shown in Figure 1 below.

Figure 1: Projected natural gas storage injection for September 23-29 compared to injections over the past 5 years highlighting the bullishness of this week's projected build. [Source: CelsiusEnergy.Net]

And looking at the full 23 year period for which storage data is available dating back to 1994, the injection would be the fourth smalelst, as shown in Figure 2 below. Injections for the week during this period have ranged from +45 BCF in 2005 to +109 BCF in 2014.

Figure 2: Projected natural gas storage injection for September 23-29 compared to injections over the past 23 years. [Source: CelsiusEnergy.Net]

While last week's bullish +58 BCF build was driven by record high LNG exports that tightened up temperature-independent natural gas demand in only a modestly favorable temperature environment, this week's bullish injection was driven by heat, heat, heat. A remarkable late-summer surge of warmth boosted natural gas powerburn to levels typically seen in July, setting record highs from the Mississippi River eastward. Temperatures reached the 90F threshold from Minneapolis, Mn to the East Coast Megalopolis, up to 30F warmer than average in some areas. Burlington, VT reached 91F on Sunday, beating the previous daily record high of 84F by an unheard of 7F margin at a site where temperature records date back 126 years. Just as impressive as the magnitude of the heat was its duration. Chicago, Il saw temperatures top 90F for six days in a row, setting a record for the latest consecutive streak of 90F heat and setting daily record high temperatures for 5 out of 6 of these days. The hottest day of the week nationwide was Monday which saw 80s and 90s from the Mississippi River eastward with 90F heat reaching into southern Canada, as shown in the Figure 3 below.

Figure 3: High temperatures for Monday, September 25 showing record-setting heat across the eastern half of the nation. [Source: CelsiusEnergy.Net]

Provided that today's forecast verifies, the mean population-weighted nationwide temperature for September 23-29 averaged 73.8F, just over 7F warmer than normal. I estimate that natural gas powerburn for the week averaged 33.1 BCF/day on the week, nearly 3 BCF/day higher than last year and served as the primary driver of demand. On the other hand, the projected injection increased slightly due to weaker LNG demand week-over-week as feedgas declined from the previous week's record high and averaged 2.2 BCf/day on the week. At 15.3 BCF, total weekly LNG demand was down 4.7 BCF week-over-week. On the supply side, domestic production remained essentially flat near record highs at 74.4 BCF/day out, up less than 0.1 BCF/day week-over-week.

With the hottest temperatures occurring during the first half of the week, this period saw the strongest demand which than steadily faded late in the week as a potent cold front gradually made its way eastward, clearing the East Coast by Friday. As Figure 4 below shows, daily storage injections bottomed on Monday at +6 BCF/day--7 BCF bullish versus the 5-year average +13 BCF/day--rising to near +12 BCF/day by the end of the week.

Figure 4: Projected daily natural gas storage injections for September 23-29 showing very bullish early-week storage injections giving way to more seasonal builds late in the week as temperatures cooled. [Source: CelsiusEnergy.Net]

Should a +52 BCF verify, natural gas inventories would rise to 3518 BCF while the storage surplus versus the 5-year average would fall to just +2 BCF, which would be the lowest since January 20, 2017 and could be poised to flip to a surplus by next week.

The EIA will release its official report for the week on Thursday, October 5 at 10:30 AM EDT.

Despite valid ongoing concerns regarding natural gas domestic production, I am cautiously bullish on the commodity at current levels. According to my Fair Price Model--which compares current inventories and price versus historic data--is undervalued by a steep 9.6% based on current inventories alone. With inventories expected to flip to a storage deficit in the coming weeks, this undervaluation grows to exceed 10% by late October before contracting back to around 3% by November and December thanks to the seasonal contango. As shown in Figure 5 below, the natural gas Fair Price is above the Futures Price throughout the entire 8-month period for which I issue projections, suggesting a persistently undervalued state.

Figure 5: Natural gas futures prices versus Fair Price for the next 8 months showing persistent undervaluation. [Source: CelsiusEnergy.Net]

Figure 6 below compares the difference between the Futures Price and Fair Price to calculate % undervaluation versus Fair Price.

Figure 6: Natural gas undervaluation versus Fair Price for the next 8 months. [Source: CelsiusEnergy.Net]

To highlight this undervaluation using a single example, as mentioned above, this week's projected storage surplus of +2 BCF would be the lowest since the week of January 14-20. At that time, natural gas was priced at an average of $3.32/MMBTU for the week, 10.3% above Thursday's closing price at a similar surplus just 8 months later.

To be clear, I too am spooked by natural gas domestic production above 74 BCF/day and believe any further gains in supply will put a cap on natural gas prices unless we see an exceptionally cold winter. For this reason, I continue to espouse a range-bound trading pattern through the end of the Injection Season between $2.95/MMBTU and $3.20/MMBTU, with a break out of this range either up or down likely to be driven by an early-winter arctic intrusion or a late-autumn warm spell, respectively. Predicting long-term temperatures such as this is a fool's errand. Given the undervaluation versus the Fair Price, I continue to hold a modest long position in natural gas and my overall strategy is to trade the aforementioned price range. My price target is $3.20/MMBTU at which point I plan to take profits and re-assess while I will likely cautiously accumulate should natural gas reach $2.95/MMBTU.

In conclusion, I am projecting an exceptionally bullish +52 BCF natural gas storage injection for September 23-29 which would take the natural gas surplus down to an 8-month low of +2 BCF with the surplus likely to flip to a storage deficit by next week. I expect natural gas to continue its rangebound trading pattern as record domestic production and strong temperature-dependent and -indepdendent demand offset eachother. Currently, natural gas is at the bottom of said trading range and represents a relatively safe short-term entrypoint with a target price of $3.20/MMBTU although I am reluctant to get aggressively long due to ongoing concerns regarding production.

Disclosure: I am/we are short DGAZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.