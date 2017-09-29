Hurricane-Adjusted Initial Claims For The Week Of September 16: 237,000

By New Deal democrat

I am repeating an exercise I undertook in 2012 when Superstorm Sandy disrupted the initial claims data: estimating what the initial jobless claims would have been, but for the hurricanes.

In 2012, I created that adjustment by backing out the affected states (NY and NJ) from the non-seasonally adjusted data. That gave me the number of initial claims filed in the other 48 states. I compared that with the same metric one year earlier, and multiplied by the seasonal adjustment.

That gave me the number if the affected states had the same relative number of claims during the given week, as all of the unaffected states. In 2012, it showed that Sandy was not masking any underlying weakness in the economy.

I backed out Texas starting 2 weeks ago, and also Florida beginning last week.

The state-by-state data is released with a one-week delay. So what follows is the analysis for the week of September 16, the number for which was reported at 259,000 one week ago and revised upward Thursday to 260,000.

Here is the table for the Week of September 17 in 2016 vs. September 16 this year:

In 2016, the weekly seasonal adjustment was 1.23. This year it was 1.22. Multiplying the non-seasonally adjusted total of 193,546 by 1.23 gives us 238,000. Multiplying by 1.22 gives us 236,000.

Thus, the hurricane-adjusted initial jobless claims number for the week of September 16, 2017, is 237,000.

The previous adjustment for Sept. 2 was 239,000. Sept. 9 was 229,000. The average of the three hurricane-adjusted weeks so far is 235,000.

The underlying national trend in initial jobless claims remains very positive.