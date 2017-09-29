Lions Gate: Recent News, Price Action

It isn't Disney (NYSE:DIS). Not yet, anyway. Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A, LGF.B) is still making its way through the Hollywood industry, with an intent to eventually become a conglomerate. Investors willing to speculate may want to attach a portion of a portfolio to the ambitions of this management team.

As time goes on, Lions Gate is probably going to become less speculative. The recent merger of the studio and the Starz subscription service is one event that makes the point: it's a Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)-like asset that uses monthly revenue from subscribers to fuel an engine of content. As such, it pays to watch the attitude of the company toward that asset; thankfully, Lions Gate is serious about growing that business into something that will become a true competitive threat against the more famous streaming entity.

Earlier this month, CEO Jon Feltheimer reiterated the value of Starz. According to Deadline, Feltheimer was quoted as saying that there was "no higher priority" than Starz, which to me means it wants to be the next Netflix. That's a tall order, of course, because Netflix, even if it suddenly produced a string of low-quality, anti-Stranger Things-like content, would still be way ahead of the streaming pack simply based on the incredible net worth of the trademark. Netflix has brand equity - a lot of it.

Starz as a trademark also has value, but it just isn't equivalent to Netflix - not even in the same ballpark. It'll take time to reach that point, so the investment requirement will be significant. The first thing the company is going to need is new content that forces pop culture to point itself at the channel. IP like Things and House of Cards did it for Netflix; right now, I'm not sure if there's something on Starz that has that same value, although American Gods has received ample attention from the critical press. Starz needs killer app content that compels consumers to sign up so they won't be left behind at the water cooler. At this time, I take Feltheimer at his word that the company is heading in that direction. The Deadline piece mentioned that Starz experienced an increase of 5% in subscribers, and that churn wasn't a huge factor. I'd like to see the channel experiencing more robust growth over time, with increased marketing spends helping along that goal. The corporate site still lists 24 million and 31 million subscribers for Starz and Starz Encore, respectively. There's obviously significant opportunity for growth in subscriber counts, and thus, cash flow that can be invested in original programming.

Lions Gate is also a movie studio. This chart over at Box Office Mojo shows the films that have been released so far by the studio this year. It's a bit difficult to ascertain exactly what the numbers mean, since the company usually invokes some risk-mitigation techniques on its pictures, preferring not to expose itself fully to the potential economic danger of any total budget. But what we can tell from the movies on this list is that the company isn't afraid of diverse slates, ones that aren't necessarily full of blockbuster-ready ideas; it seems, instead, to be of the belief that audiences other than superhero fans need to be served as well. Whereas I also own Disney, I can use Lions Gate to expose my portfolio to this sector of the entertainment business; in a sense, it's like buying a small-cap fund to go along with a large-cap investment pool. Honestly, I don't necessarily get too excited by this mixture of ideas, as no trademark screams out at me (aside from the John Wick brand, with which the studio seems to be pleased). The top three films (domestic box office) are John Wick: Chapter Two with about $92 million, Power Rangers with $85 million and The Hitman's Bodyguard with $73 million.

But the big guns are coming. This release schedule shows some projects that might make serious money. In October comes the next Saw movie; you'll recall that this was once a major horror franchise. Tyler Perry, a huge brand name for Lions Gate, will take a comedic turn for the Halloween season - in contrast to Jigsaw - when Boo 2 arrives. Perry has two more films coming in 2018 as well. Next Halloween will see an interesting horror film project called Hellfest; CBS Corp. (NYSE:CBS) is involved in that one along with Lions Gate.

I mentioned in the beginning that Lions Gate isn't Disney, but maybe it wants to be (a good attitude to have). The studio wants to expand into location-based entertainment, and Deadline has an article out on the concept for Times Square. A partnership with theme-park entity Parques Reunidos will bring something called Lionsgate Entertainment City in 2019. There will be indoor attractions and restaurants that use IP like The Hunger Games to brand them and bring them to life. Shareholders should definitely look at this as a great development in the Lions Gate story. In fact, someone wrote a comment in a previous article of mine on the company, highlighting the theme park strategy; it is indeed important news and should be followed. There will also be another theme park in South Korea with a different partner, as Seeking Alpha reported; Lionsgate Movie World will exist as an outdoor park and use IP from Twilight and Now You See Me. The company's use of the Disney model is becoming apparent.

The stock price for the two classes of shares can be seen in the following chart:

LGF.A data by YCharts

Since the closing of the Lions Gate/Starz merger occurred near the end of last year, we should consider this new chapter in the stock's life as a still-young period. Nevertheless, there has been some movement in the stock price. What I see in this chart is not necessarily anything that indicates a breakout; it could easily turn into a sideways trading situation. I'm heartened, though, that there is at least some intent to own the stock, and that the market hasn't abandoned it to a price well below the $20 level based on risk, which the studio portion has more of than the Starz service. For those of you have owned the stock in the past, you'll know what I mean - the market tends to undervalue this situation, in my opinion, sometimes longer than it should.

I like to check in on the stocks I own as often as I can as news comes in. This exercise with Lions Gate tells me I still want to own it. There is risk, since the studio portion of the company can, at times, seem random and not in line with a focused strategy, but by bringing in a diverse set of ideas, it can capture the multiplex market's attention with smaller hits (risk-mitigated with various techniques, such as foreign rights sales) and build up a library at the same time. Theme parks, consumer products, etc. will assist in creating franchises and shareholder value. The price action isn't telling us anything yet, but I will continue to monitor the movement and the news flow.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS, LGF.A, LGF.B, NFLX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.