BlackBerry Radar: Where Are The Customer Wins?

BlackBerry (NASDAQ: BBRY) just posted its Q2 results. While the press-release focused on its overall financials, its management provided us with some key insights into its Radar business during the earnings call conference. I’ve already covered the business case for BlackBerry Radar in my last article, published two days ago, so I won’t be covering the same topics again. But building on that, latest commentary from the management suggests that the pick-up of Radar units is slower than expected, and the overall business segment is probably not as profitable as it was previously thought out to be.

Where Are the Customer Wins?

Let me start by saying that BlackBerry posted a set of fantastic results. The numbers really paint a bullish picture. This article, however, takes management’s latest commentary to build upon the BlackBerry Radar-related discussion in my previous article. If you haven’t read my last article, titled BlackBerry Radar: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly, I urge you to do so now to get a firmer grip on the subject.

Do note that this is not a sell recommendation.

There are basically two things that irked me in this earnings release; one was the lack of new customer wins. Management of BlackBerry sounded very optimistic during both Q4 FY17 and Q1 FY18 earnings calls when it spoke about its IOT-based tracking sub-segment. The quotes are attached below for your reference:

Q4 FY17 – “Our pipeline is progressing in this area with higher POCs [Proof of Concept] and advancing to older states and new POC entering the funnel, including we added six of them in Q4.” Q1 FY18 “We have a potential 8 POC this quarter, 4 are scheduled to start, and we are pursuing the other 4. We are also continuing to build our pipeline and convert proof-of-concept trials to customer wins. Some of our early customer wins have come back for repeat purchases so this demonstrates the strength and the value of the Radar proposition.” Q2 FY18 “Currently, we have a total of 16 POCs in progress and for both Radar-M and L, including 6 that started in Q2.”

BlackBerry announced in the first quarter that it had won FedEx as a Radar client. But notice that its management didn’t have any information to share regarding new Radar customer wins during the second quarter. It looked like POCs piled up on top of each other but sales didn’t materialize. This comes across as slightly disappointing as we are already 28 days into its third quarter.

The reason I mention this is because POC trials take several months to convert into actual customer wins, if at all they convert. There is bound to be lots of exhaustive load testing, integration efforts, training of staff, operational decision-making and negotiations involved from going to a POC to an actual customer win. So, it’s a time-consuming affair which provides no guarantee of POCs converting into revenue-generating customers. This isn’t something that I’m postulating or speculating about, John Chen spoke about this:

“Yes, usually, it’s three to six months, the POC and then about three months of the kind of contract negotiations and getting the orders and shipping. So, this is a six month to a nine month win or conversion into revenue. – John Chen, Q4 FY17 earnings conference call.

Since BlackBerry didn’t mention anything about customer wins for this quarter, a bull might say that it’s not a big deal and that the company can convert POCs into customer wins in the next quarter to two. But there are two issues here. First, there is no guarantee that BlackBerry will be able to convert its POCs to actual customer wins. The longer it takes to secure customers, the more time it’s competitors would have to replicate its offering. After all, Radar’s main advantage is its integration of several sensors on a secure IOT platform. The sensor part of it can be easily copied and established players might come out with trackers having more number of sensors.

Secondly, new customers won’t straightaway ask BlackBerry to equip their entire fleet with Radar in one go. Regardless of their fleet size, it makes sense for any business owner to order tracking devices in tranches. For fleet owners, it’s operationally less risky this way and leaves room for further negotiations. We saw this with FedEx, where it equipped Radar-M’s only into its custom critical fleet and not in the entire fleet. Titanium also had a few of its assets equipped with Radar-M’s initially with the order to equip the rest of its fleet coming in approximately a year from the initial announcement. So, I believe revenues would take time to pick up even after securing actual customers. Even at this stage, risks of larger competitors coming in would still be involved.

"My focus had always been the proof of concept and the win, and the reason is everybody will order 500, 1,000, 2,000, those kinds of numbers to start even if they have 25,000 trailers, which in this case that we won a trailer with it, they had 25,000 trailers and containers.” -- John Chen, Q4 FY17 Earnings Conference Call.

Profitability

The second issue with Radar is the profitability part. In my last article, I had assumed that BlackBerry’s partners would take a cut out of its Radar hardware margin. After all, Fleet Complete and Pana Pacific need to be compensated for their efforts in some way or the other.

But the latest earnings call brings in a surprise. John Chen noted that Fleet Complete and Pana Pacific would not only have a cut out of its Radar hardware margins, but also out of the monthly fee per asset. This was brought to light by John Chen during the latest Q2 FY18 earnings conference call, earlier today.

So, the hardware has okay margins and we go through our partners, we pretty much share that margin which we both be making a little bit of money. The monthly fee, if we go direct of course, it’s a very – basically a high percentage of margin and but the partner also sharing some, not to the same magnitude of the hardware side.

This reduces the prospective profitability of its Radar business, and further raises two questions:

What portion of the monthly fee would be going to its partners? How long till the monthly fee split with its hardware partners ends, from the time of initial device installation?

I had projected in my last article that BlackBerry would need 35,000-40,000 assets on its platform just to break-even on its annual recurring costs. But with a margin split of monthly fees with its hardware partners now into the picture, I suppose BlackBerry would now need an even larger active asset base to break-even on costs.

Why does all this matter?

A bull might argue that BlackBerry can secure customer wins in the next few quarters. It’s no big deal if it’s a quarter or two late. But the problem here is that this would be going against Chen’s own words. John Chen had noted during the Q4 FY17 earnings call that Radar revenues would become significant “sometime this year.”

Gus Papageorgiou: When do you think Radar will be material for your revenues, like will it be sometime this year or will it be… John Chen Yes, absolutely.

Investor takeaway

We’re two quarters and a month in, into FY18 already. Under a best scenario, it seems like Radar would become a material revenue contributor, if it becomes one, only during Q1 FY19. Breaking even on annual costs could take even longer given its monthly fee per asset split with hardware partners. So, I would recommend readers to not include Radar contribution into their financial projections for FY18.

Author's note: If you liked the article, please consider clicking the "Follow" button at the top of this page. It's what keeps us going. Thanks!