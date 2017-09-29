Why Gold Will Rally Imminently

Investment Driver:

Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) performs extraordinarily well when the market presents significant risks. With the Fed's negligence towards inflation, it remains to be seen how the economy reacts to another rate hike. Companies have had access to cheap debt for years, but higher rates will render these bonds as junk, and will pressure debt holders to an enormous extent. With rising rates comes a stronger US Dollar (less supply of the currency, in addition to increased foreign investment into the higher yielding assets). With a stronger US Dollar comes a weaker price for Gold, so why is there such a tremendous opportunity?

Debt on the Market Will Trend Downward

For years, companies taking out debt in the US have been able to secure low rates for their bonds, and have levered up to take advantage of this low-rate environment. This is especially true of already levered companies, as levered loan financing is on pace to break its record:

(WSJ Daily Shot)

Corporations often have their debt tied to a floating rate connected with LIBOR (London Investment Bank Overnight Rate). The LIBOR rate is made up of the equilibrium of the supply and demand of funds, which move when the Federal Reserve raises the fed funds rate. Assuming the Fed moves ahead with it's plan to raise rates, we can expect gold to trend lower. The price movement of the past month indicates the market expectation of a December rate hike by the Fed:



GLD data by YCharts

And here's the new estimate on expectations on a federal funds rate hike in December:

(Source: CME Group)

Looking at these graphs indicate a situation where there is less supply of the US Dollar, as banks purchase better securities from the Fed, which decreases the amount of capital leftover to lend to other financial institutions overnight. As banks charge each other more for lending to meet capital requirements, they begin raising the Prime Rate to higher levels to accommodate the shifting landscape. This creates a ripple effect in the market, with mortgage rates rising steadily as well, which explains the explosive growth in recent mortgage applications back in the beginning of the month (as people try to beat the rate hike):

(Source: Trading Economics)

The recent downtrend in mortgage applications after the near 10% burst is due to the heightening rate environment in place to prepare institutions for December. New home sales have dipped as well, with house renovation-related investments performing extremely well due to the Hurricanes (Loewe's and Home Depot have both performed very well over the past month).

So Why Gold?

As I mentioned earlier, Gold is an excellent investment when there are significant risks in the market. I believe that the economic risk in the United States is paramount, and the recent durable goods, jobless claims, and capital goods reports do nothing to change my outlook if the Fed were to raise rates. Geopolitical tensions with North Korea are at historic highs, and I think that the United State's trade disputes with Canada are much more severe than many understand. Mexico, Canada, and the US are working tirelessly to set up a new NAFTA agreement before the Mexican Presidential election in 2018, but the likelihood is small to have a concrete deal in place by then. The United States, throughout H1 2017, has imported each head of cattle from either Mexico or Canada (1,075,994 head). The following chart breaks down our beef and veal imports in 1H 2017:

(Source: USDA)

Mexico contributes 19% of our imported beef and veal, and Canada contributes with 23%. Disputes with our northern neighbors over lumber pricing and the infamous 'dairy wars' over tariffs have spiraled out of control, and our entire agriculture segment may take a big hit (don't be surprised to see 'stay at home' food CPI jump in the near term).

Trade relations plummeted even further with the announcement earlier this week that the US would tariff Canadian jet-maker Bombardier up to 219.6% on the C-series fleet. This decision by the Executive Branch further throws US trade into a pool of instability, as Theresa May of the UK followed up with a hint that a tariff against US jet manufacturer Boeing may be considered.

Takeaway:

Fracturing trade relations with our important allies will create paramount risks to the United States economy, as well as the perilous amount of debt that is about to cost companies a hefty price. Pension funds may find themselves forced to report significant losses in their debt portfolios when rates move up, and I believe that an investment in Gold is a sensible way to hedge all this risk, and possibly return a strong profit come 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.