Shifting Investor Sentiment

It seems the market's consistent bid to move higher this year might be confusing the individual investor. That is, the fact the market has escaped any material pullback this year may be weighing on consumers in that they are prepared for, or expect, a pullback. As the below chart shows, the market has avoided such a pullback of more than 3% so far this year.

This lack of volatility has not translated into bullish individual investors, though, if the American Association of Individual Investors Sentiment Survey is a guide. This week's sentiment report shows bullish sentiment declined almost seven percentage points to 33.3%. Most of this decline showed up in an increase in the neutral reading with a 5.3 percentage point increase to 37.9%.

With the strength of this year's market return that actually began in February of last year, one would expect the individual investor to be bullish on equities. Remembering the sentiment reading is a contrarian one, high bullishness readings can be a negative for future equity prices. Excessive individual investor bullish is certainly not the case at the moment, if the survey readings are to be believed.