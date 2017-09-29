3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: September 29, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

Eli Lilly is in the big race for hormone-positive breast cancer now

The management of hormone receptor-positive metastatic breast cancer has transformed in recent years thanks to the introduction of the CDK4/6 inhibitors, such as Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) palbociclib and Novartis's (NYSE:NVS) ribociclib, which contribute improved survival when added to endocrine therapy in the first-line and relapsed disease settings.

The player in third place has been Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) with its agent abemaciclib. But we've known for a while that this agent is not just an also-ran. Of the three CDK4/6 inhibitors, abemaciclib is the only agent that can - at this time - be given on a continuous dosing schedule, and its adverse event profile appears to set it apart from the other two.

Now, we have word that LLY has gotten the first approval for abemaciclib, specifically for patients with relapsed metastatic disease.

Looking forward: A favorable first step for LLY in a fast-moving field. Many clinicians have high hopes for the differentiating features of abemaciclib, as myelosuppression is less frequent at the cost of increased GI distress. This should make for an interesting marketplace with these three agents, and patients will continue to benefit from these novel therapies.

A Celgene/BeiGene collaboration begins to bloom

As always, with five major immune checkpoint players in the marketplace already, one would expect that other contenders would not be too quick to emerge with similar drugs. But it seems that every manner of big pharma is looking to get in on the action, from Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) to Novartis, and now Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), which has a global collaboration with Chinese biotech BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) to develop another PD-1 inhibitor, BGB-A317, in the four most common tumor types in China: lung, stomach, liver, and esophageal cancer.

Recently, CELG and BGNE announced top-line data from their phase 1/2 study in patients with various gastrointestinal tumors, bladder cancer, and melanoma. The preliminary findings suggest that BGB-A317 was well tolerated and exhibited early signs of activity in patients. A few of the patients experienced partial responses or stable disease. Most were not evaluable at the time of follow up.

Looking forward: BGNE is looking to become a major player in the immune checkpoint inhibitor space in China, and it starts with results like these. While they don't appear too sexy right now, BGNE and CELG are likely going to be able to parlay the experience of other big pharma companies into rapid attack on tumors where other checkpoint inhibitors are not yet approved in China. This could spell big things for this collaboration in a huge market of patients.

Loxo Oncology on deck with therapy for a new molecular target in lung cancer?

In the management of non-small cell lung cancer, established molecular targets have become enormously important for treatment selection. Specifically, patients with EGFR-mutant or ALK-rearranged NSCLC pretty well have their path set and can achieve favorable results with targeted therapy.

However, the identification of targets has not stopped there. Another receptor tyrosine kinase implicated in NSCLC is Ret, whose gene can be rearranged to encode a kinase that is always active.

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) hopes to tackle tumors harboring this aberration using a selective small molecule inhibitor, LOXO-292, which is currently being assessed in a phase 1 clinical trial. The company announced that it will present findings from this phase 1 trial at the 18th World Conference on Lung Cancer on October 18, 2017.

In the press release, LOXO outlined some of the results it hopes to share. Specifically, two patients who had prior exposure to other kinase inhibitors and progressed achieved partial responses with LOXO-292 treatment. One of these patients also had metastasis to the brain, and symptoms of this complication were relieved.

Looking forward: Lung cancer management has benefited enormously from the discovery of effective targeted therapies, and research continues to bear fruit in this line. From the recent approvals of BRAF inhibitors to stellar findings from the FLAURA study, to the emergence of Ret and ROS-1 inhibitors, we're currently in the middle of some very exciting times. I'm not sure what to expect as LOXO's trial progresses, but these very preliminary results are certainly promising. Hopefully, all will go well, and Ret will turn out to be a fantastic molecular target.

