SHU Portfolio: JD.Com, Finisar And Nutanix

We have researched enough companies here now that we feel we can start a portfolio, with the following characteristics:

$500K in total

A fairly concentrated portfolio, in the order of 10-12 positions

Keeping significant amounts of cash as a hedge

Based on fundamental and technical analysis

Eclectic approach, the main approach is to invest in sound companies that are experiencing some temporary headwinds or we think the shares still have significant potential.

Here are the first three companies we like to buy:

JD.com (JD)

Finisar (FNSR)

Nutanix (NTNX)

JD.com

JD.com is the closest thing China has compared to Amazon (AMZN), albeit without a leading cloud business. We have set out the long case for JD.com only a couple of weeks ago here, we don't think anything fundamental has changed, but in the meantime, this happened:

The only thing that is a concern (apart from any major market selloff) is that this does look like a head-and-shoulder pattern.

We can't really think why the shares should selloff more though, the shares are already oversold, there is nothing, at least not in the public domain that we are aware off, that suggest the business outlook is dimming considerably, yet the shares have sold off in a straight line from $45+ in just over a week.

The main culprit is probably a more general selloff in China, but we think that a selloff like this in a quality name offers an opportunity. We give you three reasons why this is a quality name:

Revenues are growing at 40%+ still, faster than its main rival, Alibaba (BABA).

While not yet profitable, the company produces lots of cash flow, a whopping $4.3B for the trailing 12 months.

The company is gaining market share on Alibaba.

See for instance from emarketer.com (our emphasis):

According to recent data from Analysys International Enfodesk, Alibaba’s business-to-consumer (B2C) ecommerce platform Tmall still controlled the largest share of retail ecommerce sales in China in Q2 2017, at 51.3%. JD.com was next with a respectable 32.9% share. But JD.com has slowly been advancing on its largest competition. In 2014, Analysys International Enfodesk reported that JD.com accounted for just 17.7% of retail ecommerce sales in the country, while Tmall held a 54.6% share. While Tmall has seen its share slide slightly over that time frame, JD.com has made more substantial gains, largely at the expense of smaller online retailers. But JD.com has also seen its revenues grow thanks to consumers in China moving away from consumer-to-consumer (C2C). The company reported its revenues increased 44% year over year in Q2 2017 to RMB93.2 billion ($14.03 billion), beating analysts’ estimates.

It's basically a duopoly in a retail market that is still rapidly growing and is one of the biggest in the world. This is a quality name, and our portfolio approach is to take advantage of selloffs in quality names when the fundamental story is intact.

Could we be too early and can the shares fall more? Sure. Only the lucky buy exactly at the bottom, and few do this consistently. Our approach is simple, we keep plenty of cash and don't go all-in.

Our initial position will be 250 shares in the order of 4% of the portfolio value; we'll let you know in the comment section of this article when we execute.

Finisar

We have written multiple articles about Finisar (see for instance here and here), in summary, it has several things going for it:

It has a new important growth market opportunity in 3D-sensing.

Chinese demand has fallen off a cliff, but at a certain time, it will come back.

The shares are really fairly cheap.

But the shares have sold off as the Chinese demand recovery keeps not happening and the company faltered with a execution glitch, postponing the impact of its laser orders to Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by a quarter. The market has not been in a forgiving mood:

We think that it is a matter of time before the Chinese come back to the market, they have metro networks and datacenters and a little later 5G to build out. It's a matter of when, not if.

Which is why we think the rewards outweigh the risks, and we'll open a 300 share position; we'll let you know in the comment section when we execute.

Nutanix

We've also written about Nutanix not long ago (here). The leader in HCI, hyperconverged infrastructure, which makes storage and compute and virtualization almost as easy and scalable as the public cloud.

In fact, companies can add all public clouds to create their flexible hybrid cloud, as Nutanix links to all of the major cloud companies.

Not only is the HCI market a big growth opportunity, Nutanix itself is growing fast:

What's especially encouraging is that customers are happy and tend to buy more:

SA contributor Bert Hochfeld has convincingly argued that the shares aren't expensive, and guess what, the company turned down acquisition offers from both Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) and HP (HPE) before the IPO.

The shares still have a long way to recover from a disappointing February quarter, despite a really good Q4.

We'll buy 300 shares initially and let you know in the comment section.