Exogenous Events And Stock Market Cycles

Was the 2009-2017 bull market in stocks due to QE or would there have been a rally anyway?

Some traders equate every market move with data or a news event. Others see the moves as technical.

There is an interesting debate on why the market moves in the way it does.

Fitting a narrative to a market move is fairly easy in hindsight at least and it is how the majority of financial journalism works. Stocks rallied yesterday as Donald Trump unveiled plans to overhaul the US tax system. See?

And if stocks fell? Just change the words around a bit.

It's understandable; there is massive demand for information in the internet age. Every 0.5% move in the main markets has traders across the globe scrabbling to their news streams to find out what caused a particular move.

'Gold slides as North Korea tensions ease' is a typical headline. It's hard to argue with the logic and most traders are satisfied with the explanation.

Yet some question the rationale. I certainly do, and fellow contributor Avi Gilburt has written extensively on the subject. Avi believes market moves are unrelated to exogenous events, a point he argues very convincingly here.

For the most part, I agree with him. It is best to ignore the majority of news and events as even if you could guess the headline in advance, you couldn't possibly know the magnitude (and in some cases, the direction) of the market move.

However, I want to look at the subject from a few different angles. If the markets move independently of exogenous events, what causes the moves? Was the S&P 500 (SPY) destined for an eight-year bull market regardless of QE and the economic backdrop? How can we approach events as traders and investors?

Stock Market Cycles Vs. The Apocalypse

Elliott Wave theory posits market moves unfold in predictable cycles driven by sentiment. Many Elliott Wave practitioners were predicting the S&P 500 would rally as high as 2500 even at the early 2016 lows of 1800. And they were right. So does this mean the stock market moves are somehow pre-programmed so that no matter what happens they will follow the same route?

In a word, no. Or at least I very much doubt it.

If a truly exogenous, unpredictable and terrible event (insert apocalyptic scenario here) were to have happened in early 2016, the 1800 support in the S&P 500 would not have held. Elliott Wave practitioners would have continued to look for a rally as prices declined, but would have gradually changed their counts and projections as the price action unfolded. Elliott Wave is reactive as well as predictive. The 2009-2015 rally would eventually have been labelled a wave B - at least in hindsight, and some way below 1800.

Clearly then unexpected exogenous events can have an effect.

A less extreme example would be if some terrible events happened in April 2016 after 1800 held. Perhaps these events weren't quite as terrible as the first scenario, but they may have been bad enough to prolong the corrective sequence for months or even years.

So while many Elliott Wave practitioners called the move higher, the truth is no-one really knew how, when, or indeed if the market would rally.

Based on a number of factors we could say the probabilities for a rally were very high, but there was certainly nothing set in stone.

QE caused the rally

We often hear the 2009-2017 bull market was driven by the Fed's monetary policy. Some claim the market would have rallied anyway. In reality, I think it is a bit of both.

At the 2009 lows, there had been significant capitulation and a fairly clear trend sequence lower. A significant bounce was very likely regardless of exogenous events.

But what if QE was not announced? What if other big banks followed Lehman and central banks did little to help? What if the recession continued for many more years?

It is quite possible the cycles would have looked more like this.

So did QE 'cause' the rally? In a way I would have to say it did. Or at least, QE and fundamentals played a big part. The S&P 500 wouldn't be trading at 2500 if we were still in a recession and unemployment was at 10%.

On the other hand, as the economy recovered, the way the S&P 500 rallied, the targets it hit along the way, and the way it pulled back were very much in line with Elliott Wave cycles.

This is what the textbook tells us to expect.

Source

Compare that to how the rally actually unfolded.

I don't view that as a coincidence. I would conclude that under favorable macro conditions, and barring any unpredictable, terrible exogenous events, the markets do follow predictable cycles of sentiment and price.

Fittingly, the Fed is now about to start quantitative tightening just when the stock market appears to be ending wave 5, the last wave in the current cycle.

Knowable outcomes

The above scenarios use extreme examples. Most events are less significant, and in some ways more predictable. This allows market participants to position for them.

For example, the rally in 2016 had its fair share of exogenous events. No one could have predicted the outcomes of the Brexit vote or the US election, yet they did not come completely out of the blue. After all, the dates of the votes were planned much in advance and there were only two possibilities on the day of the event. Smart money was well prepared, and positioned for any eventuality.

You can see this in the charts; by the time Brexit shocked the world on June 24th, the S&P 500 had already been correcting since late April. Smart money had been taking profits, and preparing; they had plenty of ammo to buy the move down. The same applied to the US election.

These events were also misinterpreted by the majority of traders and by most of financial reporters and bloggers. The consensus view was Trump's election would be bad for the markets, then when price proved them wrong, the same writers concluded it was extremely bullish.

Perhaps the lesson here is don't trust the consensus view. Look for holes or different angles.

The other lesson is to always relate events with price action. Perhaps insiders know the outcome of an event. If this is not possible perhaps they have already positioned for bad news (i.e. taken profits and hedged). You can often see this in the charts. When combined with the larger market cycles, it can tell you if bad news will be bought or good news sold.

In the end, neither Brexit nor the US election, or any other exogenous event in the last few years has had any lasting effect on the market. The market has rallied regardless as nothing significant enough has happened to interrupt the trends and cycles.

If you trade a long enough time frame, the simple conclusion must simply be that exogenous events are best ignored. At least the ones the media are talking about. If they are common knowledge, they have either been priced in, or in some way prepared for, and this will be reflected in the way the market has moved. Only something truly unpredictable and terrible is likely to cause a change from the cycles, and since there is absolutely no way of knowing when this will happen, there is nothing we can do anyway.

Conclusions

In day-to-day trading, we are bombarded with information and every small movement in price somehow has a reason behind it. Yet when prices reverse back on course, we rarely question the narrative or if it was actually significant at all. Sure, an event can be a catalyst for a short-term movement, but very often the significance is exaggerated and the market was ready to move that way anyway.

In the bigger picture, the real drivers of price set cycles in motion which are predictable and immune to the vast majority of exogenous events. These cycles are not set in stone, but the longer the time frame, the more immune it is to noise.

Bear that in mind next time you see a headline.

