PepsiCo Offers A Buying Opportunity

With an EPS estimate of $5.56 in 2018 and a PE ratio of 22.74, we estimate a total return of 16.7%.

Its cost savings program is having positive impact as SG&A as a percentage of revenue has declined year over year for 5 straight quarters.

Investment Thesis

Shares of PepsiCo (PEP) has declined for about 6.7% since reaching about $119 in mid-August. Reasons contributing to the decline including the recent hurricane that caused a shortage of resin, an important supply for packaging. However, PepsiCo’s is returning to positive revenue growth, and its cost-saving initiatives are making an impact in its earnings. Overall, we see the shortage of supply as temporary and continue to see PepsiCo as a long-term dividend growth stock.

Improving Operating Metrics

Let us take a closer look at PepsiCo’s revenue and revenue growth rate. We have compiled a chart below looking at its revenue and growth rate in the past 7 quarters. Please note that the revenue growth rate is year over year, not quarter over quarter. As can be seen, PepsiCo’s year over year revenue growth has turned positive since Q4 2016. Although its Q2 revenue growth was only modest, it is nevertheless a sign that its business has improved.

Despite positive revenue growth, its gross margin decreased year over year. As the chart below shows, PepsiCo’s year over year gross margin compressed by about 74 basis points in Q4 2016, 45 basis points in Q1 2017, and 55 basis points in Q2 2017. As the increase of costs of goods continue to weigh on its margin. This trend is likely to continue in the upcoming quarterly earnings release as shortage supply of resin may compress the margin further.

Fortunately, PepsiCo’s 5-year $5 billion savings productivity improvement program that management introduced back in 2014 is helping the company to reduce its operating expenses. Management hopes to achieve $1 billion of savings per year through 2019. The impact has been positive so far. This is evident in PepsiCo’s SG&A expense. In its Q2 2017, SG&A as a percentage of the company’s revenue declined by 32 basis points year over year to 36%. It has been five straight quarters where its change in SG&A as a percentage of revenue declined. Overall, PepsiCo’s EPS in Q2 2017 was $1.46 per share, growing 5.8% year over year.

Dividend and Share Buybacks

PepsiCo currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.805 per share. The dividend was increased by about 7% in its June dividend payment, marking 45 consecutive years of dividend increase. Its current quarterly dividend is equivalent to an annual yield of 2.90%.

We have included in the following chart of PepsiCo’s dividend and its free cash flow generated in the past 10 years. As the chart shows, PepsiCo’s dividend gradually increases. Its free cash flow generated per year also increases over time, although there have been some years where its free cash flow decreased year over year. Overall, we continue to see PepsiCo’s future dividend increase as robust.

Since 2013, PepsiCo’s shares outstanding has reduced modestly by about 6.5%. In 2016, the company returned about $7.0 billion cash back to shareholders through dividends payment and share buybacks. Its share buyback was about $2.8 billion and the dividend payment was about $4.2 billion. In 2017, the company expected to spend approximately $2 billion in share repurchases.

Valuation

PepsiCo is currently trading at $111.10 per share. Its PE multiple based on its fiscal year EPS estimate of $5.16 by the consensus of 23 analysts is 21.5x. PepsiCo’s 5 year average PE ratio is about 22.74x. This implies a discount of 1.2x multiple.

Looking forward to 2018, the consensus by 23 analysts estimates PepsiCo’s EPS to be about $5.56 per share. Using the 5-year average PE ratio of 22.74x, we derived a target price of $126.43. Including dividends, we have a total target return of 16.7%.

Investor Takeaway

PepsiCo delivered 3 straight quarters of positive revenue growth year over year. While we see PepsiCo’s gross margin contracting in the past few quarters year over year, we see positive signs as the company’s SG&A expense as a percentage of total revenue improved by 5 straight quarters. The company’s cost saving initiatives appears to be working thus far. The estimated return of 16.7% of PepsiCo’s share is attractive. However, there may be near term uncertainties as shortage of resin supply may contract the margin. Overall, we remain cautious but optimistic about PepsiCo’s foreseeable future. In a few weeks, we will have a better idea when the company releases its Q3 2017 earnings result.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

