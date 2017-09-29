Diana Shipping From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor

Yet, if you are interested in making an investment, it offers both a preferred and a note, both at attractive yields.

However, it's not yet out of the woods and continues to lose money.

One of my followers suggested that we exchange our Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) preferreds for those of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX). Initially, I balked at the idea, but after a quick peek realized that DSX might not be as small a company as I believed it to be. I also realized that I knew little about it and might not have considered it for investment because I was already heavily invested in the dry bulk shipping sector. Consequently, I decided to take a look and do this review.

For those of you unfamiliar with my preferred investment philosophy, "The Basics Underlying Investments Viewed Through the Eyes Of A Preferred Investor" will explain how and why I became a preferred investor. More importantly, it will provide you the information necessary to fully appreciate and understand the process I utilize to research and determine whether or not I will invest in a particular company's preferred equities. What follows is that process. I confess it's the same process I use whenever I first research a company. It has worked well for me, especially because of my admitted failure to accurately digest and understand complicated financial statements and well-spun conference calls.

When considering the acquisition of Diana Shipping preferred, it's necessary that we view that company through a different set of eyes than we would were we interested in acquiring its common shares.

Consequently, unlike its common cousins, it's necessary that we first study the offering prospectus of the preferreds we are interested in acquiring. To accomplish this, let's visit my favorite search site, Quantum Online, which I set to open to DSX. Below is a snapshot of a slice of that page:



Here we learn that DSX is a dry bulk shipping company made up of a fleet of 41 assorted size dry bulk carriers. It also holds 26.1% of Diana Containerships, Inc. and has a market cap of $526 million.

Let's click on the Find Related Securities to examine any preferreds or notes this company might have to offer:



Here we learn that DSX offers a single preferred, DSX-B, with a coupon yield of 8.87% and a Senior Note initially offered at 8.50% that matures on 5/15/20.

Let's click on DSX-B.



I like it because it's a cumulative preferred, meaning in an event that payments are suspended, it accumulates and is owed to the shareholder, and will be repaid in full if and when the payments are restored. And it must be completely repaid before the common shareholder will be allowed to receive any further dividend payments. Additionally, there are probably more sanctions and restrictions placed on the company, and there will remain so until the missed payments are repaid in full. As a rule, I only invest in cumulative preferreds.

These shares were callable on 2/14/19 at $25.00 plus any accrued interest owed.

It pays a yearly dividend of 2.21875, paid quarterly at the rate of .5546875 on 1/15, 4/15, 7/15, and 10/15.

At the time of its IPO, 2/10/14, these shares were unrated by Moody's and S&P, which really doesn't concern me but might concern a more conservative investor.

Dividends are eligible for the preferential income tax rate of 15% or 20%. You should be aware of how these tax ramifications will affect your investment bottom line.

As usual, upon liquidation, preferreds rank senior to commons and junior to debt, both secured and unsecured.

I also want to take a look at the Note.

I like it because its interest payments cannot be suspended; if so, it would most likely trigger a bankruptcy.

These shares were callable after 5/15/17; if called, the holder would receive 101% of the repurchase price plus any accrued interest owed.

It pays a yearly interest payment of 2.125, paid quarterly at the rate of .53125 on 2/15, 5/15, 8/15, and 11/15.

At the time of its IPO, 5/20/15, these notes were unrated by Moody's and S&P, which really doesn't concern me but might concern a more conservative investor.

Payments are not eligible for the preferential income tax rate of 15% or 20%. You should be aware of how these tax ramifications will affect your investment bottom line.

eligible for the preferential income tax rate of 15% or 20%. You should be aware of how these tax ramifications will affect your investment bottom line. As usual, upon liquidation, notes rank senior to all preferreds and commons. However, note that they are unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the company.

However, simply knowing and understanding the preferred issues of a company in no way allows one to gauge a company's long-term health or to fully comprehend its business model. To better accomplish this, a knowledgeable investor should be able to dig down into the numbers and at least marginally understand a company's financial statements and conference calls.

Sounds reasonable, but it's extremely difficult for most investors, including myself. I often rely on interpretations by SA contributors who have proven more knowledgeable than myself. Unfortunately, the vast majority of their articles are written with the common shareholders' interests in mind, rather than those of the preferred shareholder - which, on occasion, might not be in alignment. Also, as I mentioned above, other SA members might view their conclusions in a different light. When this occurs, I simply try to figure out which argument sounds the most logical. Sorry, that's the best I have to offer.

Consequently, rather than attempting to digest and understand complicated financial statements, which I realize I won't be able to realistically accomplish with any degree of accuracy, I usually visit two websites to get an abbreviated, yet broad-based, view of the particular company I'm considering making an investment in. The following charts are supplied by Yahoo Finance.

The first displays how DSX performed over the past five years, which, as far as I'm concerned, is the picture of a company that has not performed well during this time. The price of its shares on October 1, 2012, traded 43.70% higher than they are trading at currently. Priced then at around $6.55, now they trade around $3.90. Currently, DSX pays no common dividend.

The following chart displays how DSX performed in relation to its peers over the past two years.

Its peer group of dry bulk shippers includes Navios Maritime Holdings, Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB), Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT), and Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE), where DSX is placed in the middle of the pack.

However, according to DSX's Finviz financial highlights, as shown below...

...it has a market cap of $385.55 million and lost $157.60 million on sales of $124.20 million. I like that it shows little to no debt and the YTD performance of its shares has appreciated by 25.83%, which further demonstrates the recent recovery of the sector in general.

Unfortunately, there is little recent news to report except for a Time Charter Contract for m/v Ismene With DHL that is anticipated to generate approximately $4.32 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter. Too bad it doesn't discuss what the actual net income it will provide the company.

Is an investment in the preferred or note of DSX a no-brainer? Certainly not, but it might be worth considering. But before you plunk your money down, I urge that you do some additional DD. Should you decide to invest, let's determine which of the two, the preferred or note, is the current best buy.

I've chosen the preferred because of the greater yield it provides, as shown below, and the greater capital gain you will earn if and when it is called. I recognize that the note offers a modicum of increased security as a result of its 5/15/20 maturity date and the increased guarantee that its interest will continue to be paid even if the preferred payments might be suspended. I also recognize that in the event of a bankruptcy, the note stands in line in front of the preferred to be paid out of any remaining capital, although I wouldn't expect enough would be left to make much of a difference. Furthermore, I wouldn't be making an investment in a company I expected to suffer a potential future bankruptcy.

Symbol Callable Yearlydiv. (Int.) Price Div. (Int.)/Price Yield% Best DSX-B 2/14/19 2.21875 23.75 2.21875/23.75 9.34 Best DSXN Now 2.125 25.29 2.125/25.29 8.40

Disclosure: I am/we are long NM-G, NM-H, SB-D.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.