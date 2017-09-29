Advanced Drainage Has A High Ceiling, But Can They Capitalize?

Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) falls right within my investing and writing wheelhouse. 1) Largely unknown/uncovered. Case in point, no one has written about them here since June 2016. 2) They're in a decidedly unglamorous yet necessary industry. 3) Price volatility has diminished. 4) Improving income statement. 5) They've got a lot of opportunity to grow. 6) Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is unlikely to steal their lunch money.

Not to say WMS isn't without risks/downsides; those identified will be discussed.

About WMS

WMS designs, manufactures and markets various corrugated plastic pipes and other water management products. More specifically this would include sewer pipes, storm drains, storm water retention/detention and water quality products.

WMS groups their products into two categories: Pipes and Allied Products. The latter consists primarily of storm retention/detention and septic chambers, PVC drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Pipes account for ~75 percent of business, but you can see below that the percentage of Allied Products has been incrementally increasing.

While WMS is pretty vocal about their international presence, the vast majority of sales still occur stateside. At least from a sales perspective, I don't really see any sustained international growth.

By the way, you're reading the below correctly. WMS's FY17 has already completed. Heck, they have already wrapped up and reported on 1Q18! Sidebar: I've always thought it a little weird that different companies can technically be on different quarters or even years at the same time. As a writer, it's a source of frustration, as I'm constantly having to double check this. Heck, even Google Finance gives up trying to get it right, as they currently have WMS in 3Q17.

You can see they have many manufacturing and distribution locations, primarily in the U.S.



Finances

WMS is a relatively new public company, with their IPO occurring in 2014. They did seem to have somewhat significant debt at the time (in the $500M range), which probably contributed to going public. However, they were profitable as a private company and didn't appear in any immediate danger financially despite the debt.

At any rate, they were able to pay off some debts with the capital raised, but unfortunately, debt has slowly been creeping back up. Their current long-term debt is ~425M, the highest it's been in about two years. This amount jumped this past June with $75M in new Shelf Notes. Debt/Equity is currently around 1.6.

For reasons that I'm going to primarily chalk up to them wanting to stabilize their stock price, WMS recently announced a $50M buyback. Good time to note that WMS has consistently issued dividends. Granted, they've been in the $0.05-$0.07 range, but better than nothing.

From a top and bottom line perspective, WMS has been pretty flat from a quarterly per share perspective when seasonal variation is considered. While their fourth quarters (which occur in the Spring each year) are typically down, 4Q17 was especially rough, with an EPS of -$0.34.

However, on an annualized basis, WMS looks decidedly better (except for revenue).

Metric FY17 FY16 FY15 EBITA $154.65M $148.77M $89.76M EBIT $82.3M $77.8M $24.3M Diluted EPS $0.50 $0.39 -$0.38

Hard to tell here, but margins have dipped just slightly overall during 2017.

They don't look good from a valuation perspective right now. It is overbought unless investors feel like it's going to see sustained growth soon.

WMS Has Huge Growth Opportunities, If They Can Capitalize

Despite a flat top line, creeping debt and current overvaluation, there are many reasons to keep an eye on WMS.

Those middle and bottom line improvements are promising. Absolutely seeing y/y growth there. FY18 is forecast to be slightly down, especially after a pretty substantial 1Q18 miss.

They've made a couple of acquisitions in 2017. Each acquisition seems to complement (almost to the point of overlap) an existing operation. Management stated in each case that it would complement organic growth (companies pretty much always say this), however only time will tell. In August, they acquired DURASLOT, a manufacturer of storm water collection surface drains used in construction applications for $2.3M. In February, they acquired Plastic Tubing Industries, a manufacturer of HDPE pipe and related accessories, for $9.5M.

It would be hard to overstate how advantageous a position WMS holds within its industry. With the help of private equity firm Berkshire Partners, WMS was able to have sustained growth throughout the 1990s and 2000s. This included buying Hancor, literally their largest competitor, in 2004. WMS has stated that they are the industry leaders for many products they sell. I'd estimate cumulative U.S. revenue for their products be within earshot of $45B. Yet they have been stuck around $1.1B domestically for a few years now. This is despite limited competition that's even remotely WMS's size and all the advantages that come with this. I'm not even accounting for international opportunities. The flip-side to this - and the main reason I'll be keeping a close watch on WMS - is the unabated potential growth that does exist. I can easily see the potential of $10B+ revenue.

There is also new growth potential as plastic pipes replace steel pipes in some situations. Looking at market data, I'd estimate this adds about $1-2B in potential revenue.

The significant Infrastructure Bill would certainly benefit them.

Management has demonstrated a commitment to shareholders' equity through buybacks. While I can see how that can be interpreted as a bandage, it's a heck of a lot better than the opposite (dilution).

Risks

From a financial standpoint, their long-term debt load should be monitored. It can't get much higher than it is at current equity.

While management appears committed to shareholders, I have to question why growth is not being seen. I'm sure there are factors that I'm not considering, but as the largest player in this fragmented marketplace, better results should already have been realized.

From a fundamental perspective, they do seem a bit overpriced in the absence of factors that would indicate near-term growth. Estimates back up that near-term growth isn't anticipated.

Conclusion

WMS is that kid (or adult) who has so much going for them, but seems to be underachieving. You see their potential, but the execution is lacking. One has to think that eventually, WMS will bust out, and when they do, it will be in a big way.

