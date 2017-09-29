Doubling Down On Blackstone Mortgage Trust's Yield

I added to my long position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) again this week as I see the mortgage REIT as a preferred income vehicle to hold in a rising rate environment. Not only do I believe that Blackstone Mortgage Trust can maintain its dividend, but I also actually think that the mortgage REIT can raise its dividend payout as the Federal Reserve moves along the interest rate curve. BXMT is a "Strong Buy".

Though I have grown more and more skeptical of the high-yield sector in 2017 due to valuation and sentiment concerns (I sold most of my holdings in the first half of the year), there is one mortgage REIT that I have consistently bought throughout the year: Blackstone Mortgage Trust. One of the biggest reasons to consider Blackstone Mortgage Trust relates to the trust’s positive interest rate sensitivity, meaning that its core earnings have a positive correlation with changes in interest rates.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has aggressively invested into its loan portfolio in the last two years, particularly into floating-rate mortgage assets set to perform well in a rising rate environment. For instance, Blackstone Mortgage Trust scooped up a $4.6 billion commercial mortgage loan portfolio from GE Capital Real Estate in 2015 after General Electric (NYSE:GE) announced that it was restructuring its business and selling most financial assets held within GE Capital.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s portfolio composition has dramatically improved since the acquisition in terms of floating-rate loan exposure. At the end of the second-quarter 2017, Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s loan portfolio was 92 percent variable rate as opposed to just 80 percent two years ago. Obviously, from a strategic investment point of view, doubling down on variable-rate assets in advance of the Fed’s recent interest rate hikes was a smart move on the part of Blackstone.

Source: Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Positive Interest Rate Sensitivity = Dividend Upside

I have doubled down on Blackstone Mortgage Trust primarily because I believe higher interest rates will translate into higher core earnings and, by extension, into a dividend hike. Blackstone Mortgage Trust expects that a one percent increase in USD LIBOR will boost Net Interest Income by $0.23/share annually. The more aggressive the Federal Reserve will be in terms of pushing interest rates higher, the bigger the NII tailwinds for Blackstone Mortgage Trust will be.

Source: Blackstone Mortgage Trust

I expect management to keep its dividend payout steady at $0.62/share until NII and core earnings grow in lockstep with higher interest rates. Even if the trust isn’t going to increase its dividend payout, investors wouldn’t have a reason to be upset about it. The trust’s dividend coverage has been robust on average. Average quarterly core earnings of $0.66/share in the last two years compare favorably to a stable dividend rate of $0.62/share.

Source: Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Strong Brand Name, Access To Institutional Capital And Moderate Leverage Limit Downside Risks

Blackstone is one of the largest asset management and investment companies in the world, with a huge asset base and access to institutional capital that should allow Blackstone Mortgage Trust to continue to originate loans, even in a down market. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has multiple, low-yielding financing sources and moderate leverage for a mortgage REIT (2.5x debt-to-equity ratio). All of this works in favor of Blackstone Mortgage Trust and limits investors' downside, too.

Source: Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Dividend Stream Comes At A Fair Price

Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s shares sell for reasonable core earnings and BV multiples given the trust’s potential to maintain and grow its dividend in a rising rate environment. BXMT sells for 13.1x Q2-2017 run-rate core earnings and 1.20x book value. Though shares sell for a premium to BV, BXMT has traded at higher BV multiples in the past.

Your Takeaway

Blackstone Mortgage Trust is one of the stronger mortgage REITs out there and definitely worth a closer look. It has covered its dividend with core earnings, on average, in the last eight quarters, and the trust is not overlevered. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has access to multiple capital sources/credit facilities and positive interest rate sensitivity that could result in a dividend hike as long as the Federal Reserve raises rates, too. In my view, BXMT has potential for both a higher quarterly cash dividend and a higher valuation as NII/core earnings are positively correlated to changes in LIBOR. All considered, paying 1.20x BV for BXMT is justified in my opinion. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click "follow". I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BXMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.