Abbott, Alere, and Approvals, Oh My

Investors should look into the numbers to see if the share gains are justified.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) was up almost 3% on Thursday, reacting positively to the FDA announcement that their FreeStyle Libre continuous monitoring system had been approved for patients 18 years of age and older. The share run up added nearly $2.6 billion to Abbott's market cap for the day. With the shares up 20% over the last six months, investors should be skeptical about yesterday's price movement.

Freestyle Libre

After the FDA announcement, the FreeStyle Libre Flash Monitoring System became the first continuous glucose monitoring product in the U.S. market capable of guiding insulin dosing without the need for calibration with a finger prick test.

The company's diabetes monitoring franchise is playing catch up with Medtronic (MDT) and Dexcom (DXCM), both of whom already had continuous glucose monitoring products in the U.S. market. Abbott's FreeStyle Libre continuously collects data for up to two weeks and has a smaller form factor than the competing products. However, the user must download data from the device, and the device is not capable of independently alerting users to dangerously low glucose levels. The lack of an alert system is a critical drawback for many users.

It is estimated that there are approximately one million individuals 20 years of age and over in the U.S. living with type one diabetes, giving a rough estimate for Abbott's target market. Each sensor for the U.S. market is expected to last approximately 10 days and the price will be similar to the $69 price charged in Europe, before insurance. For one year, this would equate to nearly $2,500 per patient before insurance.

While the FreeStyle device has several advantages over the existing technology, there is no assurance that it will be broadly accepted given that the device lacks the active alert capability that many patients will feel is essential. There is also a question of how much pricing power Abbott will have given that there are competing products. The table below gives two possible scenarios, with vastly different outcomes for Abbott shareholders.

Low End Estimate High End Estimate Market Share 20% 60 Unit Margin $10 $25 Annual Gross Profit $72 million $540 million

If we assume the low end scenario and assume that Thursday's run up was strictly due to the FreeStyle announcement, that would equate to valuing the business at around 36 times gross profit. On the other hand, the high end estimate would equate to a cheap 4.8 gross profit multiple. Only time will tell if the market response to the announcement was rational.

Other Potential Growth Sources

As a large conglomerate, Abbott has many other potential growth opportunities. The company spent $1.4 billion on R&D in both 2015 and 2016. In their 2016 10-K, Abbott mentions that the Established Pharmaceuticals segment has more than 400 development projects underway.

A list of Abbott's vascular product pipeline projects includes their Portico Re-sheathable Transcatheter Aortic Valve System. The Abbott offering will face stiff competition, as the market pioneer Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) and Medtronic have had several years to establish a head start on the transcatheter aortic valve market.

In their Q2 release, Abbott highlighted the new insertable cardiac monitor, Confirm Rx, from St. Jude Medical. The device is used to help identify infrequent heart rhythm abnormalities that can cause fainting, and potentially death. The device uses the patient's smartphone to transmit monitoring data to a physician. Medtronic's Reveal LINQ provides similar functionality; however, it requires their MyCareLink wireless monitoring system to transmit data to a monitoring service. Abbott's technology appears to have an advantage in replacing a dedicated monitoring system with the ubiquitous smartphone.

Abbott submitted their new Quadra Assura cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillator (CRT-D) for FDA approval during the second quarter. The technology will have to compete against Medtronic's MRI compatible SureScan pacemaker line, which received FDA clearance for their CRT-D product in February of 2016.

Abbott also mentioned that the Alinity hq hematology system received the CE Mark. The product joins a crowded hematology market that includes competitors Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), Sysmex (OTCPK:SSMXY), Danaher's (DHR) Beckman Coulter, and new entrant Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY). Taken together, it appears that Abbott has many opportunities to grow, but it will likely be slow going given that many of their new products will be competing with established products from their rivals.

Current Business Status

Abbott has struggled with slow revenue growth, declining profit margins, and earnings declines since their 2013 spin off of AbbVie (ABBV). Abbott acquired St. Jude Medical in hopes of jump starting growth, paying an enterprise value of $30.7 billion. St. Jude reported 2015 earnings of $880 million and Abbott anticipated pre-tax cost synergies of $500 million by 2020, so Abbott will have to drive innovation in the St. Jude portfolio to justify the price.

ABT Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

From the Q2 earnings release, we can get a sense of how the St. Jude Medical business acquisition is performing under Abbott so far. Several business segments are new to Abbott, so their numbers can be directly compared to St. Jude's performance prior to the merger. The Rhythm Management and Heart Failure segments both had sales declines, with a combined revenue decline of $145 million. The Neuromodulation business saw an increase in revenue of $126 million dollars, a 49.4% increase.

The Electrophysiology segment, which consists mostly of legacy St. Jude products, generated $58 million in additional revenue for the first half of the year. While it is still too early to say if the St. Jude deal will work out, there are two previous deals that Abbott made that investors can judge.

Table from Abbott Q2 earnings release

Abbott Medical Optics Sale

To help fund the St. Jude Medical deal, Abbott sold their Medical Optics business to Johnson & Johnson for $4.325 billion last year. Abbott had acquired the business through their purchase of Advanced Medical Optics for $2.8 billion in 2009. Not all of the sales price represented an increase in the value of the business, as Abbott had added OptiMedica to the segment in 2013 for a $260 million upfront cash payment, plus up to $150 million in milestone payments.

In terms of revenue, the business hardly grew under Abbott. Advanced Medical Optics generated revenues of $1.185 billion as an independent company in 2008, while the unit operating as Abbott Medical Optics had $1.195 billion of sales in 2016. In the 2016 annual report, Abbott disclosed that profits for the segment totaled only $30 million in 2016 and $64 million in 2015. Given the lackluster growth and profit margins, it appears Abbott was fortunate to get a good price for a unit with lackluster performance.

Mylan Mistake

Abbott received 110 million shares of Mylan Inc. (MYL) in 2015 in exchange for their developed markets branded generics pharmaceutical business. The 2015 annual report stated that the shares were worth $5.77 billion at the time.

Abbott sold 40.25 million of the Mylan shares for $2.29 billion in 2015, just prior to the precipitous decline in Mylan shares. The sale resulted in a tax bill of $71 million in 2015. With Myland shares currently trading at around $31, the remaining Mylan stake is valued at just over $2.17 billion.

At the time of the sale, Abbott stated that the unit had sales of approximately $2 billion. The 2015 10-K lists the combined net sales for the developed markets generics pharmaceutical business and animal health business at $2,076 billion, with $505 million in earnings before tax for 2015.

Assuming that profit margins from the two units were equal, this would equate to approximately $475 million in earnings before tax for the generic pharmaceutical business that was sold to Mylan. Using the current value of the Mylan shares, Abbott received a price to earnings before tax multiple of 9.4 for the unit. To date, it does not appear that Abbott received a good value for the business. The company has stated that they do not intend to be long-term shareholders in Mylan, but it seems that they are waiting until the share price recovers before liquidating the position.

Alere Due Diligence Debacle

Thursday was a big day for Abbott, as they also received approval from the Federal Trade Commission to close their deal to acquire Alere (ALR), contingent upon the sale of Alere's blood gas and cardiac market testing systems. The deal was first announced in early 2016, with Abbott offering $56 per share. After a series of revelations and lawsuits, the two parties agreed to an amended price of $51 per share. Alere's delayed 2016 10-K filing includes four years of restated earnings, and shows that they averaged a loss attributable to shareholders of $45.4 million per year over the last five years. Abbott will have their work cut out for them in trying to recover the ~$4.4 billion price that they paid for Alere.

Value

In their Q2 earnings release, Abbott provided full year earnings guidance of $1.03 to $1.13 per diluted share on a GAAP basis and adjusted earnings of $2.43 to $2.53 on a diluted basis. At a closing price of $53.68, that equates to a price to earnings ratio of 21.6 based on the middle of the adjusted earnings guidance. Shares are currently trading at approximately 20x operating cash flow and over 27x free cash flow.

ABT Price to CFO Per Share (TTM) data by YCharts

Abbott has significant liabilities, which have grown recently due to the St. Jude and Alere deals. In their most recent 10-Q, Abbott lists long-term debt of $23.8 billion, current liabilities of $6.8 billion, and $8.7 billion in post-employment obligations, deferred taxes, and other long-term liabilities. Those liabilities total $39.3 billion, while current assets totaled just shy of $20 billion. Total liabilities less current assets comes out to $19.6 billion, which comes out to ~4.5x trailing 12 month operating cash flow. While manageable, investors will want to see the debt load reduced as the company completes the integration of St. Jude and Alere.

ABT Total Liabilities (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Abbott is a dividend aristocrat, having increased dividends for 45 consecutive years. The company currently pays a dividend of $0.265 per share, with the last dividend increase being $0.005 per share for their February 2017 dividend payment. The payout ratio on a reported earnings basis has exceeded 100% in the last year, explaining the slowing dividend growth rate.

ABT Dividend data by YCharts

The dividend payout does not appear as bad on a free cash flow basis, but it has still been trending higher over recent years. Dividend growth in the near future will likely be muted as the company pays of debt from the St. Jude and Alere deals.

ABT Total Dividends Paid (TTM) data by YCharts

Conclusions

Abbott Laboratories is currently in a dynamic time, with two major acquisitions to integrate and a host of new products coming to market. While there is hope that the new products and St. Jude acquisition can return the company to earnings growth, a string of bad deals (Alere, Mylan, Medical Optics, etc.) and a large liabilities should give investors pause. I believe that the shares are currently overvalued, and will be looking to exit my current position in Abbott.

Let me know what you think about Abbott's future prospects. If you found this review to be useful and would like to see more of my work, please consider following me by clicking on the orange button at the top of the article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RHHBY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently hold shares in ABT, but have sold in the money covered calls to exit my position in January. This article is intended to stimulate discussion and further research, and is not intended as investing advice.