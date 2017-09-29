Are Equities In Line With Historical Trends?  More Importantly, Should They Be?

Do US equities deserve valuations that are in keeping with their "historical context"? We argue, if anything, lower is more reasonable.

We see the same graphics and arrive at different conclusions.

Mr. Scott Grannis released an article last week that more or less argues that US equities are pretty well within their historical valuation viewed through a variety of contexts.

Several days ago in our Market Volatility Bulletin we covered a recent study contributed by Mr. Scott Grannis (SA handle "Calafia Beach Pundit") called " Big Picture Charts".

The piece is worth your while to read, as it contains ten charts that essentially consider the state of US equities from several vantage points which all point to the notion that nothing is strange about the state of today's US equities. Our piece here is a rebuttal of sorts, but we certainly want you to get both perspectives on the issues he raises.

S&P 500: Young Lady or Old Woman?

Visuals can act as powerful agents for driving a narrative. What makes them so fascinating however is that two people can look at the same image and arrive at quite different conclusions.

The famous "Young Lady or Old Woman?" Image springs to mind as we look at the graphics that Mr. Grannis provides readers.

Do you see the young lady or the old woman first? Can you see both?

To be clear, we see an equity market (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) that trades substantially above both the current economic reality as well as the likely forward economic potential. We think it is prudent to question the ex-ante returns for a buy-and-hold allocation to US equities, as well as the potential for strong drawdowns if and as stocks reprice. We are strong proponents that the strength of SA is not to tell people what to believe, but rather to offer them the opportunity to see a different perspective.

One last clarifier: while we are strongly bearish on equities on the basis of valuations (we think SPX fair value is closer to around 1200 or so, but that's a story for another occasion), and while one of us (Adam) trades his TA with a short-bias, neither of us is of the mind that somehow equities need to collapse in the immediate future.

Time horizons matter a great deal, and we would not be surprised in the least to see the S&P hit the magic quadrupling figure of 2666 over the next several months. With volatility so low, we'd go so far as to say we're bullish in the short run.

Unless otherwise indicated, all images are from the CBP's "Big Picture Charts" post.

Global Bonds & Equities

Mr. Grannis points out that the global economy currently stands at about $80 trillion in GDP, and the total market for liquid marketable securities rests at $132 trillion per the visual above. He asserts that the ratio to be quite normal to the historical record.

Maybe so, but we would counter that total debt is more important than liquid marketable debt, as large debt loads sap the vitality and flexibility out of an economy. According to Mr. Grannis' calculation there are $47.52 trillion in "liquid and marketable debt securities". The reality is that total global debt (liquid and marketable or no) has outpaced global GDP at a breathtaking speed; global debt-to-GDP now stands equal to its peak from just before the Financial Crisis.

SA Contributor Bruce Wilds has a counter visual to the more balanced one Calafia Beach Pundit ("CBP") offers.

Clearly World GDP as a percentage of GDP has grown substantially over the past 37 years - more or less since the top was put in on US interest rates. This is one of those issues where they don't matter until they matter a lot. At some point this creates very real headwinds for stocks and for the economy.

Since the early 1980s global rates have fallen to multi-century lows. Recall that only twelve months ago there were $11.6 trillion of sovereign issues sporting negative yields.

That is by no means to say that we have to repeat the crisis in the immediate future, but we strongly question whether this is all normal and healthy the way that CFP posits.

While on the topic of debt and rates, CBP offers this commentary alongside the above visual:

As the chart above shows, the value of US equities relative to GDP tends to fluctuate inversely to the level of interest rates. This is not surprising, since the market cap of a stock is theoretically equal to the discounted present value of its future earnings. Thus, higher interest rates should normally result in a reduced market cap relative to GDP, and vice versa. Since 10-yr Treasury yields - a widely respected benchmark for discounting future earnings streams - are currently at near-record lows, it is not surprising that stocks are near record highs relative to GDP. If the economy were $3 trillion larger, however, stocks at today's prices would be in the same range, relative to GDP, as they were in the late 50s and 60s. Valuations are relatively high, to be sure, but not off the charts or wildly unrealistic. A couple counterpoints here. First, Advisor Perspectives offers its own detailed analysis of the " Buffet Ratio".

We understand that CBP uses S&P 500 Market Cap as the numerator while Advisor Perspectives uses "Corporate Equities"; still there are striking differences in the historical path taken by these competing visuals regarding where we stand today relative to the early 1960s; most of the work we have seen on this issue hues far closer to Doug Short's graphic.

Advisor Perspectives offers another graphic that compares Shiller 10-year P/E to 10-yr Treasury yields:

In theory we believe that CBP is correct that lower sovereign yields "should" result in higher valuations. But the empirical reality is that there is simply not that strong a relationship as the Advisor Perspectives' image demonstrates. Maybe rates are low because nominal growth will be low, which should put a cap on equities' potential?

Today's CAPE is very much in line only with the peak of the 1929 bubble, the 2007 market peak prior to the housing bubble bursting, and the dot-com bubble. Again, not a call for pending calamity. But the argument that equities are priced for solid returns does not find support on metrics that relate to interest rates.

We are actually not fans of either the Shiller Cape ratio or the S&P500/USGDP ratio. Investors should look forward and not ten years back! S&P-500 companies generate sales and profits from production that takes place abroad, and also there is a great deal of US GDP that has nothing to do with S&P 500 firms.

We prefer tighter look-backs than 10 years for "CAPE" measures; we much prefer the Price/Sales ratio over the MarketCap-GDP as this directly creates a comparison between demand for shares and demand for the goods and services that the publicly traded companies produce, regardless of where they are produced and sold.

Price/Sales ratios today are matched only by their peak set back in 1999. Going back to the 1950s, there simply are no other recorded instances of today's levels (2.13x per multipl.com. This historical norm is about 1.0x).

In any event, the "because interest rates are low" argument carries debatable empirical support.

Household Net Worth

Moving on, Scott Grannis offers the following with respects to US Real Household Net Worth (emphasis added):

US households (i.e., the private sector) have a net worth that is approaching $100 trillion. That figure has been growing at about a 3.5% annualized rate for a very long time. The current level of wealth is very much in line with historical experience.

The issue we take with this has to do with the fact that neither incomes nor economic production have not kept pace with these increases in household wealth. To evidence this we can turn over to another graphic from the same article (shown below):

CBP asserts that botched fiscal and monetary policies have derailed the former pace of economic growth; whereas trend GDP was 3.1% between 1965 and 2007, the new expansion has occurred at a much slower clip of 2.1%. Here is the author's summation:

If this shortfall in growth is due, as I've argued over the years, to misguided fiscal and monetary policies, then the US economy has significant untapped growth potential and could possibly be $3 trillion larger today if policies were to become more growth-friendly.

But if the pace of economic growth has slowed so, then one of two things perhaps "ought to" be the case.

Household net worth should have adjusted pretty significantly to the "New Normal" as what used to be strong forward-looking growth projections went unfulfilled. Interest rates are far too low if we do in fact return to better growth and the opportunity cost of holding debt rises. But that wrecks the "low rates beget high equity valuations" argument that Mr. Grannis and many others make.

Why should aggregate (not median: that's an entirely different story) US household wealth increase at a faster pace than the 3.1% trend growth rate in GDP that we are currently far short of? Mr. Grannis offers up that nothing is untoward because we're simply in line with trend. We ask " Do we deserve to be at trend?"

To offer perspective on that question, we reference a recent study done by the St. Louis Fed entitled Household Wealth Is At a Post-WWII High: Should We Celebrate or Worry?(emphasis added):

The average ratio of net worth (or wealth, defined as assets minus liabilities) to disposable personal income for the entire period covered by the Federal Reserve's Financial Accounts of the United States (1952-2016) was 5.4. The combined wealth-to-income ratio of all U.S. households was 6.6 in 2016, and likely increased further in early 2017 as equity markets and broad house-price indexes moved notably higher. 3 Clearly, U.S. household wealth is very high now by virtually any measure. 4

Certainly household wages have not kept pace even with the 3.1% trend GDP.

Also, note that the red line above compares US equity shares wealth to US income (the link provided has a figure that details this). We are definitely pressing the upper end of the spectrum, and really not far from the peak of the Dot-Com bubble.

In fairness to CBP's earlier point, observe that the overall ratio hit its low in the early 1980s, just as interest rates were peaking. We do not believe the "low rates = high valuations" argument is all that strong, but it is also not baseless: it does carry some merit.

And so if/when the economy actually does kick into high gear, the impact on rates could very well drown out much if not all the upside in equity (note stocks-to-incomes basically bottomed during the period of high rates).

The outcome would be highly path-dependent, and so we don't want to press our case too strongly on this issue. Equity bulls may be correct that stronger economic growth leads to higher earnings and/or valuations. But by no means is that the only way such a sequence could play out.

Conclusion

It is often remarked that a picture tells a thousand words. That may be, but it does not necessarily tell the same thousand words!

We are not here to tell you that "we are right" or that all Mr. Grannis' work is somehow flawed. Not at all. We highlighted his work in our Market Volatility Bulletin last week precisely because we enjoyed how he went about examining the current state of US equities through a variety of different lenses.

We just found it funny because, like the "Young lady or Old Woman?" image at the beginning of this rebuttal, we looked at the graphics the author provided and derived very different conclusions about the underlying narrative.

As always, these pieces are always means of hopefully advancing helpful discussion. We're interested in your perspective on these visuals and what message they convey to you.

