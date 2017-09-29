Paying The Iron Price For A Golden Business - Rotating From Allianz SE Into AXA SA

My wacky boss doesn't care about today's modest dividend boost. He only cares how that little boost will translate into the PPPortfolio's cumulative expected dividends over the next 20 years.



"No man gives me a crown. I pay the iron price." - Baylon Greyjoy, Game of Thrones.

In the series Game of Thrones, paying the "iron price" means that you use iron or steel weapons to take what you want, as opposed to paying the "golden price" which implies a fair-minded, commercially-reasonable exchange. The character Baylon Greyjoy (a real charmer, who always pays the iron price) reminds me quite a bit of my new boss.

I recently started my new job as the fund manager of the PPPortfolio, which is a ROTH IRA owned by an eccentric investor. He has directed me to grow his portfolio cash flow... but to virtually ignore the overall price of his portfolio! He basically treats his portfolio like a small corporate conglomerate, obsessing over the earnings that each of his portfolio companies generates, and all but ignoring the stock market. The PPPortfolio might as well consist of privately-held corporations.

The boss is a stickler for blue chip, high-quality businesses, and is a classic miser. He is the kind of person who evaluates the prospects of a $20 haircut by asking how he could invest that $20 (and between you and me, this may explain why he foregoes haircuts entirely, and shaves his head). But even more than $20 haircuts, what my new boss particularly eschews are expensive stocks. What gets him out of bed each day is the prospect of buying a great company, but paying a price you'd expect to pay for a crummy company. As he puts it "I want to buy gold, but pay the price for iron."

If the stock market really was efficient, then what my boss wants wouldn't be possible. But thanks to the fact that most investors these days are passive index fund investors, they'll buy and sell companies without so much as looking to see whether the companies are made of gold or iron. Boss man, by contrast, is looking very closely indeed.

Now, I have my own ideas about how to ratchet up this portfolio income gradually over time. I noticed the PPPortfolio owns positions in two enormous international insurance companies that underwrite a vast and differentiated portfolio of insurable risks: Allianz (the ticker for the ADR is OTCQX:AZSEY) and AXA SA (the ADR ticker is OTCQX:AXAHY).

The two companies are very comparable, but a quick glance at the company's financials suggests something in the marketplace may be awry (since the financials are Euro-based, I'm looking at the European listed shares for my per share data). AXAHY trades at a 4-year average earnings yield of 9.3% - which is a great price. AZSEY, however, trades at a 4-year average earnings yield of 8.7% - which is a great price, but a little less great than AXAHY.

And even though it's slightly cheaper, AXAHY has a 4-year earnings growth rate of 7.8% compared to AZSEY's rate of 6.7%. Both companies have about the same equity per share growth rate, in the range of 7.4% and 7.5%, respectively, but AXAHY offers a dividend yield of 4.6% compared to AZSEY's dividend yield of 4.06%. The market is seemingly ignoring how much gold or iron each company is worth.

It seems to me that I could pick up an extra .5% of yield by selling AZSEY and putting the proceeds into AXAHY, without sacrificing any business quality, and paying less for higher earnings growth. This is what it means to pay the iron price for a golden business.

The impact of this transaction on the PPPortfolio income appears minor at first blush, until you take a long-term view. I have built a chart that shows what could happen if the boss reinvests all of the portfolio dividends into more income-producing shares over the next 20 years. The tool incorporates two key assumptions. First, the tool assumes that all dividends will be reinvested at today's portfolio yield. Second, the tool assumes that the portfolio's income will continue to grow organically at whatever rate the portfolio's income has been growing historically.

I just started this job earlier this week, so there is no earnings growth history to speak of. I just input a 1.18% annual growth rate as my starting point. Yesterday, the tool projected that over the next 20 years, the portfolio will receive $321,422.98 in cumulative dividends if the dividends only grow by 1.18% per year and I reinvest them at a yield of 3.83%.

Once I sell AZSEY and replace the shares with AXAHY, the annual portfolio income will grow, and as a result, the portfolio's historical income growth rate will grow. The impact will reverberate across time, compounding and building mass like an approaching tidal wave. Yesterday, the projected portfolio income was $9,248.90. After I swap AZSEY for AXAHY, the portfolio income will be $9,261.25.

In the immediate term, this brings in an underwhelming $12.35 of added dividend income and slight .14% growth rate to the portfolio income. But remember that the tool extrapolates from this (short) income history, and calculates that the annualized income growth rate would jump to 17.43%. The cumulative dividends expected over the next 20 years on those assumptions? $2,443,207.12 - an improvement of nearly $2,121,774.12.

Ridiculous, obviously. Every day that passes with no income growth will chop that projection down. There is no way the portfolio income will grow by .14% every day, but as more time passes, the tool will get a deeper sample of income growth data, and the projections the tool produces should become increasingly realistic.

I'm in the early days of my new job, so the sample is badly skewed... but it illustrates a valid point. Take the long-term view when it comes to investing. $12.35 of extra income today is meaningless compared to the income that will be flowing through the portfolio and into more income-producing shares, and compounding over the next 20 years.

You may notice something else about the projected portfolio income. The tool assumes that I will be able to reinvest dividends at today's portfolio yield. If stock prices were to fall, then all things being equal, the portfolio dividend yield would rise. That would enable me to earn higher cash flow on each dollar that I reinvest. Perversely, my boss is actually rooting for lower stock prices.

Rooting for lower stock prices. Please.

Well, during my morning coffee break, I took the income projecting tool and cut every single stock price down by 25% but kept the dividends the same. If the portfolio tumbled by 25%, that would equate to a loss of $60,457.25 on paper, and the dividend yield for the portfolio would bounce up to 5.11%.

What would happen to the total cumulative dividends over the next twenty years if that scenario turned out to be permanent and I kept reinvesting dividends at a 5.11% yield? What happens is that the cumulative projected dividends would surge by nearly $440,274. That's over 700% more cash in the door over the next twenty years, which dwarfs the portfolio's 25% paper loss.

Maybe rooting for lower stock prices isn't so crazy after all.

This exercise illustrated for me why my boss virtually ignores the price of his portfolio and concentrates his attention squarely on his portfolio's long-term cash flow, and the business quality of each company he owns. He's basically flipped normal investment behavior on its head. Interesting approach, but how does it work in the real world?

Since the PPPortfolio is an actual portfolio, I suppose the answer to that question will unfurl over the coming months and years. Meanwhile, I'll invest the PPPortfolio dividends, as well as the proceeds from the sale of AZSEY, into AXAHY this Friday. That might be the only thing that I do with the portfolio for the next month.

