Sanofi: The Worst Isn't Behind

Recent newsflow has furthered strengthened my doubts about Sanofi's future, in particular related to Dupixent.

In spite of performing in line with its peers and the STOXX Europe Index since the beginning of 2017, I don’t think the worst is yet behind Sanofi.

I have discussed in my previous articles why I believe that Dupixent will be the key driver of Sanofi's Pharmaceuticals division over the next 10 years. Unfortunately, recent newsflow has strengthened my doubts about the long term opportunity for this key asset.

Recent newsflow

On 11 September 2017, Sanofi has announced that Dupixent has reported positive results in uncontrolled persistent asthma from its two key Phase III trial (LIBERTY and QUEST). In fact, according to a press release from Sanofi:

"Dupilumab, when added to standard therapies, reduced severe asthma attacks (exacerbations) and improved lung function. At 52 weeks, in the 300 mg dose group, dupilumab reduced severe asthma attacks by 46 percent in the overall population, 60 percent in patients with 150 eosinophilic cells/microliter or greater, and 67 percent in patients with 300 eosinophilic cells/microliter or greater (p less than 0.001 for all groups). At 12 weeks, in the 300 mg dupilumab dose group, mean improvement in lung function over placebo as assessed by forced expiratory volume over one second (FEV1) with dupilumab was 130 mL (9 percent) in the overall population, 150 mL (11 percent) in patients with 150 eosinophilic cells/microliter or greater, and 240 mL (18 percent) in patients with 300 eosinophilic cells/microliter or greater (p less than 0.001 for all groups)."

Despite these positive results, the data has been underwhelming because the efficacy of the drug has been lower compared to the previous Phase IIb trial. As reported on Endpoint News:

"Several analysts are saying Monday morning that the new data are a step down from the exciting mid-stage results these two major league partners put up. And they're wondering whether Dupixent - a one-time darling - can live up to some old expectations. This data is comparable to the IL-5 Nucala on exacerbations reduction but superior on FEV1 improvement. Based on today's data, we believe dupi will be competitive but not the clear choice in asthma."

On 7 September 2017, AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) and Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) has reported strong Phase IIb results (PATHWAY) for tezepelumab (AMG-157) in severe asthma, which look potentially better than Dupixent. As reported on Fierce Pharma:

"In the phase 2b PATHWAY trial, tezepelumab (AMG-157)-a first-in-class thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP) antagonist-achieved a 61% to 71% reduction in the annual rate of asthma attacks depending on dose, which analysts at Jefferies say is on the higher end of the 50% to 70% efficacy range seen with competing therapies."

The data was reported in the NEJM (New England Journal of Medicine) and tezepelumab has been described as "the broadest and most promising biologic for uncontrolled asthma to date."

Lastly, on 7 September 2017, Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV) announced its new atopic dermatitis drug, Upadacitinib (ABT-494), hit the primary endpoint in its Phase IIb. According to a press release from Abbvie:

"The mean percent change from baseline in the EASI score, a measure of the extent and severity of atopic dermatitis and the primary endpoint in this study, was 74/62/39 percent for patients receiving the 30/15/7.5 mg doses of upadacitinib, respectively, compared to 23 percent for patients receiving placebo (p<0.001/0.001/0.05, respectively).1 A 75 percent improvement in disease (EASI 75) was achieved by 69/52/29 percent of patients receiving the 30/15/7.5 mg doses of upadacitinib respectively, compared to 10 percent for patients receiving placebo (p<0.001/0.001/0.05, respectively).1 Disease improvement of 90 percent or more (EASI 90) was achieved by 50/26/14 percent of patients receiving the 30/15/7.5 mg doses of upadacitinib, respectively, compared to 2 percent for patients receiving placebo (p<0.001/0.01/0.05, respectively)."

It's too early to assess the full potential of the drug, but upadacitinib is an oral therapy, which looks attractive and more convenient compared to an injectable therapies as Dupixent.

In summary, it's likely that Dupixent will have to compete against these new agents over the coming years and I believe that the increasing competition will limit the opportunity for Sanofi in the Atopic Dermatitis and Asthma markets.

SOTP Analysis

To support my thesis that the worst isn't behind Sanofi, I will show what multiple is implied in the current 14x P/E 2018 valuation of the company, using an SOTP in order to classify SNY's key drugs between innovative and legacy assets and to demonstrate that the current valuation of the company is not attractive.

Pharma Legacy Assets: where I have classified the old, mature and profitable brands of the Pharmaceuticals division, which will suffer from increasing competition or patent expiration over the coming years, as for example Lantus, Lovenox or Plavix. I assign a valuation at this franchise of 8x P/E, at discount to peers.

Pharma Innovative Franchise, where I have classified the recently launched drug which should grow at least for the next 10 years, as Praulent, Sarilumab and Dupixent. This franchise is the most attractive segment of Sanofi, thus I assign a valuation of 18x P/E 2018, at premium to peers.

More details about the peers' valuation can be found in the following table.



Source: Bloomberg.

Genzyme. This is the strongest franchise of Sanofi, driven by Aubagio and Lemtrada in Multiple Sclerosis. I assign a valuation of 20x P/E, at a premium to the pharma peers given strong growth prospects in the future, less reliance on price increases, and limited pressure from the patent cliff.

Vaccines, assuming a valuation of 20x P/E, in line with the peer valuation.

Consumer Healthcare & Generics, assuming a valuation of 16 P/E, at slight discount to the staples multiple given its smaller scale.



Source: My own valuation model.

This analysis shows that even assuming an optimistic 20x P/E valuation to the Innovative Pharma, Vaccines and Genzyme franchises, the stock is undervalued by only 4.5%.

Conclusion

Thus, despite the fact that I like the company's long-term strategy and diversification approach (Pharmaceuticals, Rare Disease, Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare), I think the market is fully appreciating the quality of the innovative Pharmaceutical division and the recent newsflow has further increased the downside risk related to the long-term outlook for this name.

