Starbucks' Yield Makes The Stock Worth A Taste

The past few quarters have been disappointing for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) shareholders due to weakness in revenue and comps growth. Starbucks has registered only 7% increase in revenue during the first three quarters of 2017 - significantly less than the three-year average of 13%. The decline in growth rates is attributable to slower comparable store sales growth and diminishing incremental growth from digital platform despite rising coffee consumption. The market skepticism makes sense to some extent as the intensification of competition will disrupt Starbucks' growth momentum.



However, the enhanced focus on digital strategy and introduction of innovative brewing methods will help sustain comps growth while premiumization with reserve bars will generate incremental revenue growth. Moreover, the shift of growth from domestic store base to China will play a critical role in maintaining a double-digit bottom-line growth over the next five years. Thus, in my opinion, Starbucks is still a valuable stock to hold for the long-term gains.



Who’s Coming After Starbucks?

In the past, the lack of a significant competitive overlap with the likes of Dunkin' Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN) and McDonald's Corp. (NYSE:MCD) has helped Starbucks consistently deliver double-digit growth. But the competitive landscape is rapidly changing as leading players continue to consolidate their position in the global coffee industry. For instance, JAB Holding is actively building a portfolio of independent start-ups to capture a bigger piece of the coffee market. JAB Holding has made nine coffee deals since 2015, and the continuation of aggressive acquisition strategy will further strengthen its market position. The company’s multi-brand strategy that focuses on innovative premium brewing methods and brand differentiation will increase competitive pressure on Starbucks, at least in the highly fragmented U.S. coffee market.



Starbucks has relatively smaller footprints in Europe as it earned just 4% of total revenue from the entire Europe, Middle East, and Africa region during the first nine months of 2017. Most of the European coffee markets are mature with comparatively higher per capita consumption, but retail sales growth rates will remain modest in the coming years. Nonetheless, Starbucks is entering Italy next year with a flagship Roastery store in Milan, with a plan to open regular stores in the future. The long-term growth prospects are encouraging as Italian coffee market revenues are expected to increase at a CAGR of 2.6% by 2021. The brand loyalty for Italian brands, cultural and significant pricing differences will make it difficult for Starbucks to gain market share. The largest Italian coffee group has just opened a new flagship store near 19th-century palazzo where Starbucks plans to open its first Roastery store. The choice of location reflects that Lavazza is positioning itself to protect its market share.



Lavazza has strengthened its competitive position by acquiring three coffee brands over the past two years. Lavazza can hurt Starbucks in Italy, but its plan to open up to 15 coffee stores in the world’s biggest cities will not bother Starbucks. Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY), however, is another story. Nestle has recently acquired a majority stake in Blue Bottle - one of the rapidly growing premium coffee chains in the third wave. Nestle owns brands like Nescafé, Nespresso, and Nestlé Coffee Mate, but its portfolio is limited to packaged and single-serve coffee products. Euromonitor projects that the annual volume growth of single-serve coffee pods in North America will drop to just 4% by 2019 while the demand for instant coffee will remain weak. Thus, its entry into coffee shop industry is a logical move to fuel profit margins. At least for now, it seems less likely that Nestle itself will try to become a coffee retailer. Instead, a multi-brand strategy looks more appropriate where Nestle can leverage innovation capabilities and brand power of established coffee chains. Nestle has deep pockets and extensive distribution channels, which means the potential entry into growth categories, including cold brew and ready-to-drink coffee, and consolidation of retail footprints will hurt Starbucks.



The increasing interest of quick service restaurant outlets in the coffee industry is also becoming a significant risk. The NPD Group estimates that the QSR outlets have increased their coffee offering in the U.K. 3x faster than the mainstream coffee chains over the past one decade. The trend is spreading across the globe, with McDonald’s leading the way. McDonald’s has expanded its menu with the addition of new espresso-based coffee drinks. The competitive pricing edge and revamped packaging will help McDonald's gain more market share. That’s not it. McDonald’s is collaborating with the Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to break into the ready-to-drink coffee market by releasing McCafe Frappe beverages next year. The growth-hungry Coca-Cola is challenging Starbucks’ leading position in the ready-to-drink coffee market with its second strategic partnership. The continued increase in demand will push the U.S. ready-to-drink and packaged coffee market to $18 billion by 2020, but the sharp increase in competition will make it difficult to generate incremental sales.



More Premium, More Digital

The rapid expansion of roastery and reserve bars will help Starbucks address growth headwinds. First off, Starbucks is targeting high-income consumers who are willing to spend more for the premium coffee experience. It is a smart move to fuel profit margins as Mintel estimates that 27% of coffee consumers in the U.S. are willing to pay more for special drinks and brewing methods. Most of the niche coffee chains are getting a lot of traction due to a sharp focus on innovative brewing methods. Starbucks is also accelerating innovation efforts. The company is testing cold-pressed espresso shots in its Seattle Reserve Roastery. If successful, the company will offer the next beverage in regular stores. The new cold extraction process, for which patent is pending, will help Starbucks take the lead in the cold brew coffee market, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% by 2021.



The restaurant industry is praising digital ordering platforms to gain a competitive edge and expand existing customer base. According to QSR, the U.S. restaurant industry orders through native mobile app channels have spiked to more than 15%. The upward trend will continue with the increasing adoption of mobile ahead order apps. The industry-leading digital platform is a critical component of Starbucks’ long-term growth strategy, and the management is putting more emphasis on digital innovation to boost store traffic growth in the midst of increasing competition. The shift to a scalable cloud-based platform for ordering will enable more streamlined store-based operations and less congestion at counters while personalized marketing and suggestive selling will further enhance brand loyalty.



The coffee consumption among millennials is consistently growing, which is an opportunity for Starbucks to leverage its digital infrastructure. However, the closed cash deposit system is disrupting growth potential, which is evident from the fact that Starbucks has 13.3 million active users, whereas a much smaller brand Panera has 30 million active users. The addition of first Visa debit card to the reward system in early 2018 will be a big step towards a more agile and open digital ecosystem. The shift to an open payment system can significantly increase Starbucks’ active user base.



Don’t Underestimate Starbucks China

The consistently growing demand for out-of-home coffee due to changing market structure will continue to support sales growth in the domestic market albeit significant increase in specialty coffee shops over the next decade. Starbucks generates 70% of total operating income from the Americas region, which is a bit risky. Fortunately, the continuation of expansion plan will shift incremental growth from its domestic store base to the Asia-Pacific region. Starbucks has recently consolidated its position in China with the acquisition of the remaining 50% stake in 1,300 stores. The increase in the equity stake in one of the high-return markets will help accelerate annual EBITDA growth in the coming years. The company’s EBITDA is expected to grow to approximately $6.92 billion by 2019, up from $5.12 billion in 2016, reflecting a three-year CAGR of 10%.



Starbucks is already well positioned in China. The company recorded a healthy 7% growth in comparable-store sales growth during the third quarter 2017 due to increased store traffic and favorable pricing. The coffee consumption has rapidly increased in the recent past, but the Chinese coffee industry is still in the early growth stage, which is evident from the fact that per capita coffee consumption in urban areas is just five cups a year as compared to global average of around 240 cups. It is unlikely that China will become the world’s largest market over the next decade, but faster growth momentum will continue. The estimation is that coffee market will continue to grow in a range of 15-20% annually in the coming years. The coffee sales are hovering at $10.5 billion with the potential to reach around $140 billion over the long run. Thus, the continued opening of new stores across China will help sustain robust top- and bottom-line over the long-run. The increase in operating profit contribution to 17% by 2021 will also improve the business risk profile.



Starbucks is actively progressing with its expansion plan in China, but a digital strategy is also essential for achieving long-term growth. China is the leading country with $5.5 trillion mobile payments last year as compared to $112 billion in the U.S. In a much-needed move, Starbucks has announced the support for Alipay in all of its 2,800 stores in China. The support for both Alipay and WeChat, which control 90% of mobile payments in the country, will help build a loyal customer base.



Concluding Remarks

Starbucks has lost approximately 15% value over the past four months. As a result, the stock is trading at a forward price to earnings multiple of 24.4x, whereas the market is valuing the restaurant industry at a forward multiple of 23.3x. Although Starbucks will struggle against stiff competition, the expansion of digital strategy, more frequent roll out of innovative beverages like Maple Pecan Latte, and growing contribution from China will support double-digit earnings growth in the coming years. The average price target of approximately $64 implies a 17% upside potential. In my opinion, Starbucks is still a valuable stock at these valuation levels with an elevated dividend yield of 1.8%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.