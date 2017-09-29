The Passive "Put": Is This The New Normal?

Investors are trying to discover novel risk and reward opportunities created by the trend toward passive fund investing.

The market has been fundamentally changed by the shift to a buy and hold passive investing philosophy. The flow of money pouring into index funds may be responsible for elevated share prices, scarcity of individual stocks for shorting and a reduction in market volatility. The risk and reward opportunities being created by this new phenomenon are only now being researched and understood. This year passive investing represents about 29% of assets in domestic stock funds, according to Moody’s Investors Service, a figure the service projects will top 50% by 2021.

Image 1. The number of S&P 500 companies in which passive mutual finds and ETFs collectively owned at least 10%. (Wall Street Journal)

The Wall Street Journal used proprietary data from Morningstar to show that the portion of the S&P 500 owned by passive mutual funds and ETFs has more than doubled since 2005, from 4.6% to 14% today. Vanguard alone controls 5% or more of shares in 468 companies in the S&P 500. In 2005 that the number was three.

Image 2.Passive mutual funds and ETFs now hold 14% of the S&P 500 in aggregate up from 4% ten years ago. (Marketwatch)

A quantitative team at Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) issued a report suggesting the trend towards passive fund investing is making it more challenging to trade individual stocks. The proportion of S&P 500 shares outstanding available to investors in individual stocks has declined to 77% from 95% a ten years ago, according to Goldman’s derivatives strategists. Their measure of “passive-adjusted float” measures the S&P 500′s shares outstanding minus insider and index-fund ownership (Image 3).

Image 3. Shares available for shorting are diminishing. (Wall Street Journal)

Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group suggest that the waves of money moving into index funds are diminishing the supply of shares available to stock pickers. This is especially relevant for short sellers. Passive fund indexes like Vanguard's VOO S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:VOO) turn over positions infrequently, effectively locking up shares for extended periods. Researchers suggest the influence of passive investing is greatest for midsize- and small-company stocks, which trade less frequently than the large ones (Image 4).

Image 4. Companies in the S&P 500 in both 2005 and 2016. For some companies, passive mutual fund and ETF ownership is now greater than active mutual fund and ETF ownership. (Wall Street Journal)

Another way passive fund investing has fundamentally changed the market can be seen in a reduction of volatility, also known as the VIX. The trend toward passive investing has been a VIX slayer. The buy and hold strategy has effectively reduced both trading volume and variance, which is the variable underlying the VIX. Variance is the spread on either side of the mean, or average, of a particular measure. When a large number of investors opt for a buy and hold strategy variance is effectively halved, leaving behind only semi-variance. The exact amount of the overall reduction in volatility due to passive fund investing is difficult to determine, as suggested previously in Seeking Alpha by The Frugal Prof. The reduction in volatility has increased the popularity of shorting the VIX using instruments like XIV, SVXY, ZIV, XXV and IVOP.

Image 5. The VIX. Is this the "new normal"? (Yahoo Finance)

An attempt to define and understand the risks and opportunities associated with the trend towards passive fund investing is only now being undertaken. Goldman Sachs has referred to the process as a “nascent line of market research”. Another possible effect of the massive flow of funds into passive instruments may be an overall elevation of equity prices. A rising tide that is raising all boats. The massive pile of money invested in passive index funds is acting like a foundation on which the market is slowly but surely building itself up. Ultimately passive funds might serve as what I refer to as a passive "put". In the case of a correction investors in individual stocks will have the opportunity to get out while the passive fund crowd decides what it is going to do. If investors in passive funds stick with the buy and hold strategy through thick and thin we may never see the VIX return to historic levels and the effect on equity prices could be permanent. This could be the "new normal".

