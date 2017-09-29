McDonald's - Although Pricey, It Is Still A Long-Term Buy

For investors who are interested in making investments for five years or more, I would recommend a long position in MCD at any price.

Overview

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) stock has remained bullish for most part of the year as its value has surged by about 29% year to date. There have been several comments about the expensive valuation of the stock. Questions have been raised as to whether the upward price trend is likely to continue. In light of the fast food chain's geographic and product diversification, new additions to menus and services, and its cost rationalization program, I believe that there is more room for this behemoth to grow. I do not see the stock crossing the $175 mark in the short run. This means there will be limited gains from a short term investment at current price levels. However, I am bullish on the stock's valuation in the long run and would advise a long position for an investment horizon of 5+ years.

How expensive is the stock?

MCD's stock currently trades at the $154 level. It trades closer to its 52 week high range of $161.72. Considering current valuations, I believe that the stock is overpriced.

To begin with; MCD has a PE of 25.18. This is quite high when compared to the stock's five year average PE of 20.77. The higher PE valuation is an indication of positive investor sentiments being embedded into the price, especially after the company has managed to report earnings increases despite revenue softness in its most recent quarter.

I conducted an analysis of the stock's valuation using the constant growth dividend discount model. I have used the dividends for MCD since 2013 and their average growth rate for my analysis. My calculations yielded a share price of $101 per share for the stock. Bearing in mind the current price levels, the stock seems to be trading at a much higher valuation relative to my calculations.

Outlook for McDonald's

MCD's second quarter results showcased the company's ability to grow earnings by 28% YoY, despite witnessing a 3% decline in revenues. Much of the growth in earnings was attributable to the company's ability to exercise control over its SG&A expenses as it rolls out its cost rationalization program. One of the highlights from the results was the healthy comp sales numbers reported for the fast food giant's outlets locally and internationally. As the company continues pursuing its refranchising strategy, I believe that it will manage to secure its top lines to a greater degree through continued earning of rental and loyalty income, even in the face of weakening sales.

The second quarterly results were basically a reflection of how some of MCD's most recent moves to stay relevant with consumers have begun paying off. New introductions to the menu, localizing tastes as they diversify into new countries (such as China) and improvising on its services (through order kiosks and UberEats) all indicate that MCD is redesigning the way they want to do business. These efforts are likely to continue fostering healthy comp sales growth for the company, build up revenue growth momentum and simultaneously being accretive to free cash flows, going forward.

As I have mentioned in my previous article, the level of debt that MCD has on its balance sheet makes me a bit shaky about the company. However, these concerns are pacified by the cash generating business model of the fast food chain which is showing signs of improving as refranchising efforts scale up.

How has the stock performed?

So we know that the business has been doing well fundamentally, but what about the stock itself? One look at the charts and you will be able to see that MCD has outperformed the market since the beginning of this year.

Source: Google Finance

What seems to be promising about MCD's stock is that it has been continued to follow this outperforming trend for the past decade.

Source: Google Finance

What can be understood from the stock's performance is that it is a defensive stock that continues to perform better than the market in terms of upside and valuation. If we view this performance in light of the strategic changes that MCD is going through, it is highly likely that the financial improvements will impact the price of the stock positively. This means that we could see MCD continue to outperform the S&P500 over the next few quarters as well.

The stock has been equally rewarding in terms of its dividends as the fast food chain has continued its 44 years dividend payout streak for investors. In its most recent announcement, MCD announced a 7.4% increase in the dividend declaring it at $1.01 per share. This is not the first time that MCD has been generous with its dividend growth.

Data Source: Morningstar Financials

A look at the company's dividend growth history indicates that the company has been consistent with increasing its dividends in the last decade. We have seen that MCD has remained resilient with its dividend payouts even in the face of a recession

I will keep my expectations reasonable - I anticipate dividend growth to continue to the tune of 5%-8% in the next few years. The fact that the company's payout ratio is not too high positively indicates that it does have legroom to announce future dividend increases, as earnings are likely to continue scaling upwards.

Conclusion

Taking into consideration MCD's latest quarter, the outlook for the business and its past stock performance, there are several reasons to go long in this stock despite its pricey valuation. MCD has maintained its position as an iconic fast food chain that has consistently rewarded investors for their confidence in the company through raising dividends.

In terms of business performance, the fact that MCD is altering its menu and diversify its product line, while simultaneously making moves to penetrate new geographies signifies that it has a well-thought out strategic plan for the way forward. The recent hike in the dividend is an indication of stable future income flows being expected as a result of these successful moves.

For investors who are interested in making investments for five years or more, I would recommend a long position in MCD at any price owing to its past performance and its future business outlook. For those who are more near-sighted and have an investment horizon of less than five years - you might want to sit this one out. I do not see the stock crossing the $175 mark any time soon, so there might be limited upside to any short-term investment in MCD at current price levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.