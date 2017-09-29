Smith & Nephew: Its Moat Is Being Tested

Smith & Nephew (SNN) has established strong positions in each of its main businesses: Hip & Knee Implants (~9-11% market share), Sports Medicine (~20-24% market share), and Advanced Wound Management (~14-18% market share).

However, its ability to grow and even sustain its market share is being challenged by consolidation trends in the healthcare sector, driving it to look to emerging markets and strategic acquisitions while redoubling its innovative efforts in an attempt to boost growth and compete effectively against larger rivals. While the company has achieved some initial success in executing its strategy, its share price leaves little margin of safety. Therefore, I recommend investors wait to buy this company until more clarity is gained on its future.

A major competitive advantage for SNN is the significant switching costs it enjoys in its dealings with Orthopedic surgeons through the considerable time investment requirements to learn and adapt to the company's systems, making it highly unlikely that surgeons currently using SNN's instrumentation would switch to competitors. The company also possesses ~4,700 current and pending patents, which enable it to sell exclusive products to customers without direct competition, further strengthening its moat and contributing to its solid profitability:

The downside to these switching costs is that it minimizes the impact of innovation (a strong suit for SNN) and makes it very difficult for firms to grow their market share organically. This compounds the headwind already facing smaller vendors such as SNN (its ortho business ranks behind Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH), Stryker (NYSE:SYK) and Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)) from hospitals looking increasingly likely to drop them in favor of larger firms, due to the mounting pressure to cut costs while simultaneously raising quality standards as a result of legislation shifting performance risk onto healthcare providers.

This has led to an overall consolidation trend in the healthcare industry, which combined with these aforementioned factors have contributed to SNN's overall sluggish growth in recent years.

Despite this challenge, SNN is looking to leverage its strong balance sheet (a 2.18 current ratio and a 0.38 debt to equity ratio) and cash generating businesses (it generates more cash flow than profits from operations) to drive growth through acquisitions (it acquired Arthrocare to boost its presence in the faster-growing sports medicine business), continued innovation (including developing long-lasting new product offerings in hip and knee treatments (Verilast) with new materials technology, implementation of Syncera - a new sales system promising to deliver immediate and sustainable reductions in total joint replacement episode of care costs, developing a surgical robotics technology for total knee arthroplasty called NAVIO which may fill a void in the surgical robotics market for hospitals looking for cheaper, smaller, and nimbler systems and saw over 50% growth in 2016 with improving utilization per installed unit and significant demand in India, and numerous other products such as the JOURNEY II Knee System, REDAPT Revision Hip System, and the LENS Surgical Imaging System), and investments in emerging markets (the company reported double-digit growth during its latest earnings report)

while simultaneously sustaining a healthy balance sheet and a growing shareholder capital return program.

Analysts appear to have bought into SNN's growth strategy, rating it a buy with a $38.13 price target (~7% upside) and a projected 5-year annual growth rate of 5.3%, up from 2.96% over the past five years, likely counting on continued innovation and international advances to boost its growth rate. If it can achieve this optimistic projection, it appears fairly valued at present prices with a projected annual return of ~10%.

Its valuation metrics also imply the company is relatively fairly valued:

SNN Industry Avg S%P 500 SNN 5-Year Avg P/E 18.3 44.7 21.5 25.0 P/B 3.9 3.6 3.0 3.4 P/S 3.4 4.3 2.1 2.9 P/CF 17.0 24.8 13.5 18.5

Investor Takeaway:

The nature of SNN's industry, its high level of innovation and intellectual property, and its modest market share position imply that it does have a durable quality to its business. However, the industry push towards consolidation threatens its current market share position and makes it even more difficult for it to grow organically. SNN has been aggressively executing its growth strategy through playing to its strong innovative capabilities and seeking untapped international markets.

However, it remains to be seen if these growth drivers will be effective enough to retain market share in established markets while meaningfully improving its top and bottom lines over the next 5-10 years through international growth. Given that its dividend only currently yields 1.73%, there is little incentive to buy this stock until there is more clarity on SNN's future position in its consolidating industry and/or share prices offer more margin of safety. I view the stock as a hold with a buy at around $26.5.