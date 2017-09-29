Medical Robotics Update: M&A And Strategic Alliances Drive Returns

Since our prior article, shares of large, established companies generally outperformed those of smaller players, highlighting the risky nature of investing in pre-revenue companies with unproven technologies.

This is Part 3 of a series on the medical robotics sector. In the prior articles, we discussed the recent history and industry outlook and how some large players have gained entry. We also discussed some of the emerging players developing new products and technologies.

The overall medical robotic space is an emerging one that continues to grow. Market research firm IndustryArc projects 19% CAGR from 2015 to 2020. Transparency Market Research estimates that the market had already reached $5.48 billion in 2011 and will grow to $13.6 billion in 2018.

Surgical robots comprise the largest component of the medical robotics market, according to IndustryArc. Specifically, this refers to the use of robots to facilitate surgeries that are less invasive than traditional procedures. Robotic-assisted surgery can also sometimes reduce the length of hospital stay, which lowers hospital and patient costs. Reflecting these benefits, the number of surgeries using robots has increased dramatically. According to Epoch Times, there were "1.7 million procedures completed between 2007 and 2013. For example, robotic systems took part in only 0.5 percent of hysterectomies-removal of the uterus-in 2007; that figure jumped to 9.5 percent in 2010."

North America accounts for the largest number of robotics-assisted surgeries. The use of robotics in the U.S. has increased from 25,000 a year in 2005 to 450,000 in 2012, according to the FDA. The National Cancer Institute estimates that almost 80% of prostatectomies in 2014 were performed using robotic technology versus only about 1% in 2001. This data is consistent with Science Daily, which writes that "In the USA, 80-85% of prostatectomies are done robotically, and although the proportion is lower in the UK and Europe, it is increasing."

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) is a well-established company within this sector. It generates over $2.5 billion in annual revenue and commands a market capitalization of $38 billion. In addition to Intuitive, in earlier articles we also highlighted other established players, Stryker (SYK) and Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN), as well as emerging pre-revenue companies such as TransEnterix (TRXC). Below we present the recent share price performance of the companies profiled in our last report.

Since our prior article, shares of large, established companies generally outperformed those of smaller players, highlighting the risky nature of investing in pre-revenue companies with unproven technologies. Over the 18-months since our prior article, the best stock performance came from Mazor Robotics (MZOR). Perhaps surprisingly, Intuitive Surgical turned in the next best performance. ISRG shares appreciated 70% over the period compared to a 33% improvement for the NASDAQ. Moreover, shares of Stryker and Smith & Nephew also outperformed those of smaller players, with the exception of the above-noted Mazor beat.

#1 Performer - Mazor Robotics

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Israel, Mazor Robotics describes itself as "an Israeli company that is a leading innovator that has pioneered surgical guidance systems and complementary products in the spine surgical markets that we believe provide a safer surgical environment for patients, surgeons and operating room staff." The company's guidance system transforms spine surgery from freehand procedures to guided procedures. Mazor's ADSs trade on the NASDAQ under the symbol MZOR.

The company has enjoyed strong revenue growth, although off a relatively small base. Mazor recently reported an 87% year-over-year revenue increase to $15.5 million for the second quarter of 2017, with recurring revenues up 50% year-over-year.

Moreover, in part, what has also driven the strong outperformance of MZOR shares is the alliance the company formed with Medtronic (MDT). This partnership was first forged in 2016. Medtronic agreed to distribute Mazor's Robotics Guidance system and also made a $20 million equity investment in Mazor. Earlier this month, Mazor closed on the third tranche equity investment by Medtronic. To-date, Medtronic's cumulative investment in Mazor is $72 million.

#2 Performer - Intuitive Surgical

Despite strong share price appreciation leading up to our earlier article, Intuitive Surgical delivered the second best performance of the group. Its da Vinci Robotic Surgical System is installed at major hospitals worldwide.

Intuitive continues to benefit from the growing use of robotics to assist in certain surgeries. Intuitive reported total 2016 revenue of $2.7 billion, up from $2.4 billion and $2.1 billion in 2015 and 2014, respectively. Specifically, in 2016 there were roughly 750,000 da Vinci procedures performed, up 15% compared to 2015. The company also notes that "Over 4 million da Vinci procedures have been performed to date."

#3 - Hansen Medical Was Acquired

Hansen Medical was acquired since our last report at a roughly 40% premium to its share price, which represents the third best performance among the group discussed in prior articles. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in California, Hansen develops, manufactures, and sells medical robotics designed for the positioning, manipulation, and control of catheters. It sells its devices in the U.S. and internationally. The company's Magellan Robotic System controls the proprietary Magellan Robotic Catheter, a telescoping and robotically steerable catheter.

In 2016, Hansen announced that it would seek strategic alternatives, saying, "We continue to see long-term opportunities for our robotic platform, especially in light of the positive responses from physicians and patients who are gaining experience with the Magellan System. Our board is focused on evaluating additional options that may enhance or accelerate the value that we believe is inherent in an approved technology-platform product..."

Subsequent to this announcement, in April of 2016, Hansen agreed to be acquired by Auris Surgical Robotics for the above-noted $4.00 per share. That offer represented a roughly 40% premium to the price of Hansen shares at the time. The CEO of privately-held Auris was involved with the initial launch of Hansen. Specifically, according to Auris, CEO Dr. Frederic Moll co-founded Hansen Medical and also Intuitive Surgical.

M&A or Alliances Aside, Shares of Emerging Companies

Did Not Fare Well

Overall, shares of smaller companies with unproven technologies did not fare well during the 18 months since our earlier report. For instance, Stereotaxis (STXS) shares declined 32%, while Titan Medical (OTCQB:TITXF) and TransEnterix shares fell by a steep 68% and 65%, respectively. We believe these metrics highlight the risky nature of investing in pre-revenue companies with unproven products. Yes, the potential returns can be substantial if a new robotics technology succeeds.

However, the downside can also be significant if the company flounders or runs out of funds to finance ongoing development. Given this risk, an attractive way to gain exposure to the sector is via the shares of established players, in our opinion, especially since many have acquired smaller players and might engage in further sector M&A.

The above-noted Auris acquisition of Hansen is one example. In addition, $4.6 billion revenue generator Smith & Nephew acquired privately-held Blue Belt Technologies in 2015 for $275 million or about 14.5x expected revenue. Blue Belt's surgical system, Navio, provides robotics-assistance in partial knee replacement surgery. Stryker, a $10 billion revenue generator, acquired MAKO Surgical Corporation in December 2013. Stryker paid $1.65 billion or $30 per share for MAKO. That represented a significant 86% premium to MAKO share price at the time the acquisition was announced. Intuitive purchased Luna Innovations in 2014.

While not an outright acquisition, Medtronic investment in Mazor also belongs in this group, we believe. The Medtronic alliance could further accelerate Mazor's growth, in our opinion.

Exoskeleton Companies

Separately, in this update, we also introduce players developing another form of robotics within the medical field: exoskeleton companies. Many of these companies develop and produce robots that aid in the rehabilitation of patients who have had spinal cord injuries or those with diseases such as multiple sclerosis. A few of the robots are light enough for daily usage to enable people who would otherwise be wheelchair-bound to walk, although the costs of most devices are high at this early point in the development of the space. Between rehabilitative and industrial use, the market opportunity might be significant.

The publicly traded companies in this space include ReWalk (NASDAQ:RWLK), Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO), New Zealand's Rex Bionics (RXB.L), and Japan's Cyberdyne (OTCPK:CYBQY). In addition, Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH) operates the Indego exoskeleton device.

The National Spinal Cord Injury Statistical Center (NSCISC) estimates that there were 282,000 people in the U.S. with spinal cord injuries (abbreviated as SCI) as of 2016, with about 17,000 new cases per annum. Approximately 42,000 of these patients are veterans and the VA has the largest network of SCI facilities in the country. About 80% of SCIs occur among men, according to the NSCISC. From 2010 to 2015, motor vehicle crashes were the #1 cause of SCI cases. Sports injuries account for about 9% of SCI cases.

Rex Bionics

Rex Bionics focuses on rehabilitating and improving mobility of patients with spinal cord injuries. It targets two key markets: rehabilitation facilities and the consumer market for at-home use by people who cannot walk independently. The company has several Rex devices in the market, many being used by various hospitals or rehab centers. The company is also conducting clinical trials to demonstrate the medical benefits of its device. Last year, Rex signed an agreement with the U.S. army to test its exoskeletons. Earlier this year, Rex initiated clinical trials in multiple sclerosis patients.

Rewalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics is developing and commercializing exoskeletons to enable wheelchair-bound people to stand and walk using its patented motion sensing technology. ReWalk Personal is designed for daily use at home, while ReWalk Rehabilitation is for the clinical rehabilitation market. ReWalk has early mover advantage in the U.S. market, the largest market for exoskeletons, having received FDA clearance to market in the U.S. in 2014. The company launched ReWalk Rehabilitation for use in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe in 2011 and started marketing ReWalk Personal in Europe at the end of 2012. Rewalk generated $5.9 million in revenue in 2016, up from $3.7 million in 2015.

Ekso Bionics

California-based Ekso Bionics has been developing technology and engineering for wearable exoskeletons and robotic-assist devices for more than a decade. In addition to exoskeletons to assist wheelchair-bound users, Ekso also develops light-weight assist devices for industrial use. These devices are intended to enable factory workers to achieve enhanced mobility, strength, or endurance. The company has noted that it is "committed to forming strategic partnerships for cutting-edge innovation." Ekso generated revenue of $14.2 million in 2016, up from $8.7 million and $5.3 million in 2015 and 2014, respectively.

Cyberdyne

Cyberdyne is trying to commercialize its HAL (Hybrid Assistive Limb) Robot Suit for the medical, industrial and entertainment markets. The HAL Robot Suit was developed leveraging technologies created at Tsukuba University. The company describes HAL as "the world's first cyborg-type robot," designed to improve and regenerate physical capabilities.

Parker Hannifin

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 company with 100 years of operating history. It is a "global leader in motion and control technologies," according to the company's website. With over $12 billion in annual revenue, the Indego is only a small part of Parker Hannifin's operations. The Indego is a powered lower limb orthotic device that enables people with impaired mobility greater mobility.

