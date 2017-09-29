Emergent BioSolutions: Expected Growth

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops antibody therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, autoimmune and oncology disorders. The company provides both medical biodefense devices, and FDA-approved biodefense products such as anthrax vaccine BioThrax, intravenous immune globulin vaccine Vigiv, anthrax vaccine Anthrasil and botulism antitoxin Bat.



The company mostly operates on American pharmaceutical market, which is the largest pharmaceutical market in the world. According to recent data, the US producers hold more than 45% of the global pharmaceutical market share with the total volume of $446 billion. EvaluatePharma forecast shows that the global pharmaceutical market will grow at 6.3% per year (OTCPK:CAGR) by 2022. At the same time, according to analysts' estimates, the growth of US pharma industry will be on average 7,5% through 2021, in other words, higher than the growth of the global market. This is not a big difference, however, it can create additional value for someone who chooses between investing in US pharma industry and other countries.



Statistics show, that the most demanded therapy areas based on drug spending in the US are oncologic, autoimmune, and antidiabetics. In 2016, the volume of spending on these three areas was $134 billion, higher by 21.8% in comparison with 2015. Using historical growth rates, it can be suggested that the growth will continue. Emergent BioSolutions is one of the leading companies in autoimmune area, and this provides a huge tailwind for the company.

The company's most popular product is BioThrax (Anthrax Vaccine Adsorbed), which is the only one anthrax vaccine approved by FDA. According to recent Q2 2017 financial results, this product generates more than 82% of total product sales and 52% of total revenue. This brings some kind of risk for the company as its portfolio isn't diversified, so if this vaccine is not in demand, EBS will lose the biggest part of its revenue. However, it is highly unlikely that this situation may happen. The company has a contract for the supply of BioThrax with the government, which buy this vaccine as a weapon against bioterrorism. Considering the current political situation in the world, it can be suggested that these contracts will be renewed, so the company will not suffer from focusing on this product.

At the same time, the company is planning to expand through M&A deals to reach $1 billion in revenue by 2020. This is quite an optimistic goal as in 2016 the revenue of EBS was $489 million, and, obviously, to reach this goal the company needs to diversify its portfolio by increasing the number of products. Recently, the management of the company has announced that they signed three acquisition agreements or licensing with Sanofi (a smallpox vaccine, ACAM2000), GlaxoSmithKline (raxibacumab, an anthrax monoclonal antibody), and Valneva (ZIKV-VLA1601, a Zika vaccine). All products are FDA-approved, and their sales are already generating revenue under different contracts. These agreements also carry risks as the government contracts for ACAM2000 and raxibacumab will expire in the following few years, so they were sold with discount. However, I don't think that the company will not be able to renew these contracts, as its vaccines and therapeutics are unique and protect citizens from specific, but dangerous health threats. So in the next 5 years, most likely, these contracts will generate additional revenue for the company.

At the same time, EBS activities involve some other risks. As for any pharmaceutical company, the main risk is associated with the possibility of failing in a trial when a new drug is under development. In such case, the company's share price will fall significantly. Next year EBS will start a phase 3 trial for its next generation anthrax vaccine, and in case of failing in this trial, the company will lose a lot of money spent on R&D. Another risk is that Emergent has a high debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07 with total debt of $249 million. At the same time, this is not a big deal as EBS has enough cash to cover its debts.

Despite the fact that rapid growth is expected only in the long-term, EBS already has attractive fundamentals. Current P/E ratio of 24.72 matches the P/E of the Medical (Biomedical and Genetics) industry that is 25.91, so at this time the company is growing along the industry. However, as I said before, the situation may change due to the expected growth. Also, forward P/E of 17.33 is lower than the current P/E, such dynamics mean that analysts expect earnings to grow as well. PEG ratio of 1.47 is a good indicator that the shares of EBS are already undervalued in terms of its current performance and PEG ratio of the industry which is 2.10.

Emergent BioSolutions is a pharmaceutical company which focuses on providing government with preparedness solutions to public health threats. The company mostly operates on US pharmaceutical market the expected growth of which is higher than the growth of global market. Also, current contracts with the government provide the company with a steady stream of revenue. At the same time, future opportunities seem very attractive: the product line expansion with minor risks sales will bring additional value to investors in the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.