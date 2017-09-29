Nestle: A Giant That Can Grow Further

The company is still able to generate organic growth and will expand its margins further.

Nestle is the biggest food & beverages company in the world and has a history dating back more than a century.

Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY)(OTCPK:NSRGF) already is the world's biggest food & beverages company, but Nestle still will be able to grow further over the coming years -- coupled with low cyclicality and a nice dividend that makes Nestle an attractive choice for defensive investors.

Nestle has a history that dates back exactly 150 years and has become the world's biggest food & beverages company since:

NSRGY Market Cap data by YCharts

Nestle's portfolio includes a whopping 2,000 different brands that are distributed around the globe, with the majority of Nestle's products belonging to the groups beverages (22% of sales), nutrition & health products (17% of sales), milk products & ice cream (16% of sales) and pet foods (13% of sales).

Growth imperatives

Despite its enormous size Nestle is able to generate ample organic growth, although sales have declined in dollar terms due to forex changes during the last couple of quarters.

The company's sales gains are driven by a number of factors, one of the important ones is international expansion: Through its strong brands and high quality, Nestle is able to attract customers in countries such as China where a growing middle class is increasingly able to pay for higher-priced Western brands.

Especially the milk powder market is one where Nestle has been able to make inroads over the last couple of years thanks to some scandals that involved Chinese manufacturers of milk powder -- those who are able to pay the higher prices Nestle demands oftentimes flock to the products the Swiss company is bringing to the Chinese market.

Since the Chinese middle class is poised to grow to 350 million through 2030 -- passing the total size of the US population -- it is foreseeable that Nestle will be able to vastly increase its sales footprint in the country over the coming decade.

Nestle is not only growing its sales though, the company is also constantly pushing for margin expansion, which is a major factor for the company's earnings growth:

NSRGY Net Income (TTM) data by YCharts

Nestle has announced plans to further increase the company's operating margin over the next three years:

Nestle aims for an operating margin of around 18% in 2020, which would be roughly 200 base points higher than what the company achieved in 2016.

This alone would increase the company's earnings by 13% [0.18 divided by 0.16] even if revenues do not grow at all, but if we factor in annual revenue increases of three percent (the midpoint of Nestle's organic sales growth rate target, assuming there is no M&A) we get to an earnings increase of 27% from 2016 to 2017 -- a quite solid number for a company that is as large and as old as Nestle.

Nestle's earnings per share will grow at an even faster pace due to the ongoing reduction in the company's share count (thanks to Nestle's share repurchases):

NSRGY Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

Nestle has lowered its share count considerably in the past, and the same will be true for the next couple of years:

Nestle plans to repurchase roughly $20 billion worth of shares through 2020, which will mean a share count decline of about eight percent. Adding the impact of the lower share count to the 27% net earnings increase through 2020 gets us to a forecasted earnings per share increase of about 38% from the 2016 to 2020 period -- that is equal to an annual earnings per share growth rate of roughly eight percent, which is a very solid result, I believe.

On top of that investors are getting paid an attractive dividend yield, and due to Nestle's dividend policy the payout is rising annually -- at least in CHF, due to forex movements the dollar amount is not growing as smoothly, which is a hindrance for non-Swiss investors.

Nevertheless investors benefit from a solid dividend growth rate that has quadrupled Nestle's dividend in the current century:

The dividend growth rate has been lower in the last couple of years, but due to a solid earnings growth outlook the dividend increases could be bigger again going forward -- and even if they remain at the current level, they are still high enough to beat inflation and investors get a 2.7% yielding dividend -- about one and a half times as much as what one can get from the broad market.

Valuation

When we look at Nestle's valuation, we see that the company is forecasted to earn $3.75 next year (according to morningstar), which means that shares are trading at 22 times next year's earnings right now.

That's not a low valuation per se, but for a company of Nestle's quality, that has a solid earnings outlook, is not cyclical at all, and that further returns significant amounts of cash to its owners via dividends and share repurchases that is not an obscene valuation either -- for long term focused investors who plan to hold shares of this company for a long time right now does not look like a bad time to think about entering a position, I believe.

Takeaway

Nestle is a great company with an impressive history and a focused strategy. Organic growth in key markets such as China, combined with margin expansion and share repurchases should lead to ample earnings per share growth over the coming years, which means that Nestle is not unattractive right here.

With a solid 2.7% dividend yield and a forward earnings multiple of 22 Nestle is not especially inexpensive right here, but not overly expensive either, which means that Nestle's shares are worth taking a closer look for investors with a long term focus.

