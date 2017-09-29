Coca-Cola Versus PepsiCo: A Total Return Comparison

Based on the past performance and itscurrent valuation, PepsiCo seems to be the better investment of the two!

In the last decade both Coca-Cola and PepsiCo have offered exactly the same rate of return. However, the differences between the two are vast!

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) and PepsiCo (PEP) are two of the world’s biggest beverage companies, even though PepsiCo has a large snack division as well. Both are iconic companies with a long and rich history. Now and then Coca-Cola and PepsiCo are stacked against one another in a so called "KO vs. PEP smackdown". This article will demonstrate what the important drivers are for the rate of return in both companies, why PepsiCo has been the better investment for most of the last decade, and what kind of returns an investor can expect going forward.

Total Return

Total return is dependent on different variables like revenue growth, margins, outstanding shares and valuation multiples. Knowing what happened in the past and which parts of the total return machine have worked well, provides an investor with insights about whether repeatability can be expected in the future. I've done similar analysis for the insurance sector and the industrial gases sector. Since August 2013 I've been a shareholder of KO so I am curious to see what has happened with the company and one of its biggest rivals.

Revenue Growth

In the graph below, I've presented annual revenues since fiscal year 2007. KO was able to grow their revenues by 35% in this timeframe (3.2% CAGR). PEP outperformed KO by a wide margin. PEP grew revenues from almost $40 billion in 2007 to more than $63 billion in the trailing twelve months (TTM).

Revenues grew especially fast during 2010 and 2011. Since 2012, both companies are having a hard time increasing their sales. Fast forward to 2017 and PEP is more or less selling the same amount of drinks and snacks as in 2012. KO did much worse and saw its sales plummet by 20% since 2012.

Revenue KO PEP 2007 (billion) $28.9 $39.5 TTM (billion) $38.9 $63.3 Annual growth rate 3.2% 5.1%

Net Margin

Net (profit) margin is the percentage of revenues that translates into profit. Historically, KO has a better net margin than PEP. We can see that in the graph below. However, what’s more important to see is that the net margins for both companies are exactly the same in the last year. This means that KO’s profit margin has been halved in the last decade, whereas PEP’s profit margin “only” went from 14% in 2007 to 11%.

Net margin KO PEP 2007 20.7% 14.3% TTM 10.7% 10.8% Annual growth rate -6.7% -2.9%

So far, KO is not doing too well. Its revenue growth of 3.2% per year is offset by shrinking margins. What remains is a net income that decreases by almost 4% per year. PEP’s margins have held up much better, albeit it’s a decrease nonetheless. This translates into a net income that increases by roughly 2% per year.

Outstanding Shares

Net income cannot be compared on an absolute basis because the investor ownership claim could have changed in the meantime. If a company issues new shares, an investor ownership claim is diluted. However, if a company decides to initiate a buyback of common shares, my shares end up representing a larger piece of the pie.

The table below provides the number of outstanding shares.

Outstanding shares KO PEP 2007 (million) 4.662 1.658 TTM (million) 4.343 1.444 Annual growth rate -0.7% -1.4%

In the last decade, KO purchased on average 0.7% of its outstanding shares each year. PEP bought back 1.4% of its shares each year. However, this does not mean that PEP did a better job. That obviously depends on the amount of money that was spent on the buyback, but that’s a whole new analysis in itself.

Earnings Per Share

In the previous paragraphs I’ve shown how KO and PEP compared on revenue growth, profit margin and the number of outstanding shares. These ingredients together make up the earnings per share number (EPS) which is well known and used in the investment community.

Earnings Per Share KO PEP 2007 $1.28 $3.41 TTM (million) $0.95 $4.73 Annual growth rate -3.1% 3.5% Revenue growth 3.2% 5.1% Net margin -6.7% -2.9% Outstanding shares -0.7% -1.4%

KO saw its earnings per share decline by more than 3% per year. PEP on the other hand was able to increase the earnings per share by 3.5%. In the last few rows of the table I’ve shown the different contributors and its impact. PEP scores much better in every single area!

Valuation

Fundamentals like revenue, margins and outstanding shares are one part of the equation. The other part is the perception of value in investors' eyes. This perception can change a lot at any time and differs between each investor. Obviously, this drives the dynamics of the stock market. Good timing (low prices) can make up for poor fundamentals. At the same time, poor timing (overvaluation) can destroy total return even when fundamentals progress nicely.

Let's take a look at the P/E multiples. I obtained the P/E multiples by dividing the price on January 1, 2008 and June 30, 2017 with the preceding four quarters earnings per share.

Price/Earnings Ratio KO PEP January 1, 2008 24.0x 22.3x June 30, 2017 47.2x 24.4x Annual growth rate 7.4% 1.0%

KO and PEP where priced pretty evenly back in 2008 based on the PE multiple. Even though KO’s business performance was sub par to say the least, its valuation multiple expanded quite dramatically. After the 2 nd quarter in 2017, shares of KO were valued at roughly 47 times earnings, or double of what they were worth about a decade ago!

PEP’s valuation multiple increased slightly since 2008. In the grand scheme of things, the multiple expansion only played a minor part in the breakdown of PEP’s total return.

Dividend

The last piece of the puzzle is the dividend income that both companies offer their shareholders. On average KO’s dividend yield has been slightly higher than PEP’s. This means that KO’s dividend policy has a slightly higher impact on its total return.

Dividend KO PEP Dividend yield 2.6 – 4.1% 2.1 – 3.6% Impact on total return (from 4.1% to 7.0%) (from 4.5 to 7.0%)

For both companies the dividend is an important part for investors as it represents roughly 40% of the total return.

Total Return

What have we learned from this exercise? Since 2008 both KO and PEP have offered exactly the same return to their shareholders. An investment in either of these companies returned around 7% per year. If you invested $1.000 in these companies, your investment would have doubled in ten years.

In the table below I’ve presented all the different parts of the total return machine: revenue growth, margins, outstanding shares, valuation and the dividend. On the surface, both companies offered the same total return, but the table shows what the differences are between KO and PEP.

Total Return KO PEP Revenue growth 3.2% 5.1% Net margin -6.7% -2.9% Outstanding shares -0.7% -1.4% Difference in valuation 7.4% 1.0% Dividend 2.8% 2.4% (2008 – now) 7.0% 7.0%

PEP outclassed KO in nearly every aspect of the business. They sold more of their products, had to accept only slightly lower margins and repurchased more shares. The big difference is that the valuation multiple for KO increased dramatically which compensated for all the other negatives.

Expectations For The Future

To get a better feel of what kind of total return investors can expect from KO and PEP based on their past performance and the current valuation multiple, I’ve done the following analysis:

Calculated the rate of return for each day in the last decade.

Pair them with the P/E multiples at that time.

Group the data with similar P/E-multiples.

Remove the outliers for each P/E-multiple category (the 20% worst rate of returns and the 20% best rate of returns)

The result is that for each P/E-category I’ve obtained a bandwidth of rate of returns which you could have gotten in the last decade. In the graph below this is the red area. So for a P/E ratio of 14x, you would have gotten a rate of return between 12.5% to 15%. There’s a 20% chance that it’s less, and 20% chance that it’s more. The higher the P/E multiple, the lower the actual rate of return is. Obviously this is logical, but it is always nice to see empirical evidence in line with common sense.

So with its current valuation of 47x, it doesn’t seem to make sense to invest in KO. Obviously this a backward looking analysis. It does not take into account the fact that KO can drastically change things e.g. invest in totally new products and markets or take over a competitor.

For PEP, the story is different. Its current valuation (24x) suggests investors can expect at least a decent rate of return.

The graph is actually a bit misleading, because the rate of return is higher for higher PE ratios. This is obviously not the case in the real world, where you would expect a continuous declining slope. This is due to the fact that PEP had above average returns since last year when valuations at that time were already elevated (>22x). With this in mind, an investment in PEP at this time could yield a mid single digit rate of return.

