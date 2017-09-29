Promising Developments For Citius Pharma

The risks are high and the recent reverse stock split didn't help the stock price.

Under the radar biotechs provide some of the highest risk/return scenarios in the market. One such biotech is Citius Pharma (OTCQB:CTXR) that doesn't have much in the way of media or analyst coverage, yet a couple of promising drugs in late-stage trials.

The risks are high as evidenced by the past stock action and the recent reverse stock split. The lack of attention in the biotech sector can have a limiting factor in raising financing at reasonable prices, but investors shouldn't stay away just for that reason.

A look at the potential risk and reward potential with Citius Pharma.



Promising Pipeline

Typically, the best place to start with a biotech is the drug pipeline. Without a solid pipeline of drugs, all the cash and experts in the drug world won't produce returns for shareholders. Of course, the financing situation is a big part of the equation that will be discussed later in the article.

Citius Pharma is making progress on two fronts offering a diversified bet on the biotech. The goal is to take later stage drug candidates that can be developed in a shorter time frame using the 505(b)(2) pathway.

The pipeline includes two drugs with $500 million opportunities that have already progressed through Phase 2 studies. Mino-Lok is already in Phase 3 studies and the Hydro-Lido cream for gastrointestinal disease just completed Phase 2a studies.

Source: Citius Pharma presentation

Mino-Lok is an adjunctive treatment for catheter related blood stream infections that the company acquired in the acquisition of Leonard-Meron Biosciences last year. The medical issue has an unmet need with no approved therapies to salvage the infected central venous catheters (CVCs).

Citius Pharma recently met with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to amend the Phase 3 trials that is currently recruiting sites. The important news is that the FDA recognized the unmet medical need and that the parties agreed to move forward with a modified plan that uses an active control arm that conforms to the current standard of care over a placebo control arm.

The jest of the opportunity is that CVCs are ports for very sick patients and infections though rare cause serious medical costs and morbidity. Mine-Lok promises to meet this unmet need to eradicate the bacteria causing the infection and salvage the catheter. The opportunity amounts to some 500,000 cases per year in the U.S. alone.

Most of the information on the CRBSIs (catheter-related bloodstream infection) that infect the CVCs are dated, but conclude that a major problem exists that the FDA recently confirmed as ongoing. The National Institutes of Health and the CDC issued guidelines back in 2011.

Previous guidelines from the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology in 2009 cited numerous prior studies that found CRBSIs cost per patient were $45,000 with an estimated $2.3 billion annual cost to the U.S. healthcare system. Remember that these were in 2009 or prior dollars and healthcare costs have only skyrocketed since that time period.

Mino-Lok previously completed Phase 2b studies at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. The product proved safe and effective in salvaging the existing catheter. Mino-Lok had no complications while the control arm had 11 complications for an 18% complication rate.

Source: Citius Pharma presentation

The second promising drug is Hydro-Lido as a prescription strength topical for symptomatic hemorrhoid treatment. Over 5% of the U.S. population suffers from hemorrhoids, but there are no-FDA approved prescriptions.

Phase 2a data showed quicker and better relief than existing products. Citius Pharma plans to begin Phase 2b clinical trials in the near term with results in mid-to-late 2018.

Both products offer promises to address important unmet medical needs.

Financial Position

The initial concern with the small biotech is the recent reverse split and the current cash position. Citius Pharma completed a 1-for-15 reverse split in June that reduced the share count to 5.05 million shares. Not surprising, the stock traded in the $6 range split adjusted and sunk in the following months to now trade down some 50% to just above $3. The market just doesn't like reverse splits and typically for good reason.

Last month, Citius Pharma completed a share offering that raised $6.8 million. The company sold 1,648,484 shares and an equal amount of warrants at $4.125 per share. The offering included an additional over-allotment to purchase additional warrants. In theory, the warrants will help the biotech raise another $6.8 million in the future though the stock price is currently too low for investors to exercise the warrants.



The quarterly report ending in June shows that the company had only $0.5 million in cash on the balance sheet. The company burned $4.5 million over the last three quarters or the equivalent of about $0.5 million per month.

For new investors, the good news is that the company recently raised funds at higher prices and got the reverse split out of the way and in the rearview mirror. The bad news is Citius Pharma will no doubt need to raise more funds in the future to support the clinical trials for two products.

The CEO and Chairman are heavily invested in the stock. Chairman Leonard Mazur owns 3.3 million shares according to the recent SEC filing. He has experience in founding and building biotechs while CEO Myron Holubiak was the former President of Roche Laboratories USA to provide the leadership and experience to lead the growth of Citius Pharma.

High Risks

Naturally, the small biotech has very high risks. The failure of the Phase 3 trial for Mino-Lok or lack of approval by the FDA would naturally crush the stock.

Plenty of larger biotechs compete in the sector with currently available products or products in the testing phase. Though no existing product truly meets the promise of Mino-Lok, these larger firms could develop competing products with their larger research budgets. The possibility always exists for a superior product to be developed making the technology and functionality of the Mino-Lok virtually worthless.

Citius Pharma will need significantly more funds to complete the existing clinical trials. No guarantee exists that the company can raise funds at acceptable terms to existing shareholders even with the products remaining on a path towards positive clinical trial results and an eventual FDA approval due to market conditions.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Citius Pharma offers what investors want in a small biotech. The company has two promising product candidates in late-stage development to diversify the risk and reduce the time to market, a recent fund raising to reduce near-term funding risks and executives with skin in the game and experience in the sector.

Regardless, the risks remain extremely high with any biotech. Any position is only recommended for a diversified portfolio where an investor is willing to accept the loss of capital.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.