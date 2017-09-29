Gold Down This Week, Up Again Starting October The 9th: This Is Why

My recommendation is to hold during this week and start a long position in gold during the first week of October.

It is now 4 years that we see a pattern of lower gold during this holiday and a strong rebound in price when Chinese traders come back to the market.

Western commentators fail to notice that every year China has an holiday called the Golden week, during witch Chinese participation in markets is limited.

The price of gold is influenced by multiple factors. The dollar, the price of oil, the geopolitical situation all can influence the price of the yellow metal.

If you are a gold (GLD) investor, you may be wondering why the price has been slammed in recent weeks. This is even more curious amid all the nuclear Armageddon rhetoric, floods, storms, quakes, volcanoes, hacks, destabilizing referendums and elections (Germany, Kurdistan, Catalunya) and the Federal Reserve about to attempt to reduce its balance sheet (something that has never been achieved). Below the US FED monetary base, as a reminder of the scale of the task the FED is undertaking.

US Adjusted Monetary Base (Federal Reserve Bank of Saint Louis).

If you would listen to the financial media you would be under the impression that the weakness in gold price is due exclusively to the strength of the dollar or the improving health of the global economy. It is reasonable to argue that the dollar strength this week could certainly put some downward pressure on the price of gold. If one accepts the mainstream narrative that the economic conditions in the US are improving and geopolitical tensions are "one time" and "transitory", it could be reasonably argued that investors have no reason to hold a safe haven asset, and hence the weakness in price.

The US dollar index (measuring the value of the dollar against a basket of other currencies) has already dropped 10% this year. And that was even before the Fed went public about the fact it has no clue about inflation (read CNBC: The Fed doesn't understand the causes of inflation: Larry Kudlow). Below a long term chart of the US dollar.

US Dollar Index 1982-2017 (StockCharts.com)

Neither of these arguments could realistically lead to the smack down we witnessed this week just after the North Korean foreign minister Ri Yong-ho told us that Trump declared them war. So what happened? Gold and silver analyst Andy Hoffman of FutureMoneyTrends suggests the answer could be simpler than we have been led to believe.

There's no reason… there's not even a propaganda meme of why [gold has been smashed]… there isn't even a such thing as negative news for precious metals anymore…The fact is, [like the last few years, when prices collapsed], China is closed for the week.

The Golden Week (黄金周) is the name given to a semi-annual 7 day national holiday in the People's Republic of China that exist since 2000. The "National Day Golden Week" begins around the 1st of October every year. Three days of paid holiday are given, and the surrounding weekends are re-arranged so that workers in Chinese companies always have seven continuous days of holiday.

Starting Friday the 29th of September 2017, China will be on vacation and the weakness that we are experiencing appears to be traders front running the traditional weakness in gold that we have experienced when China is not in the market. As you can see in the charts below, this trend is ongoing since at least 2013 and traders are now front-running earlier and earlier this cyclical move.

Charts of the golden week period for 2013-2017 (zerohedge.com)

This year, China will be back in business on October the 9th and this means that we will likely see a reset of prices to where they were before this week's takedown.

I could be wrong, but something tells me that the gold price will not stay this low after the 9th of October and that Chinese investors will gladly buy gold at these depressed price.

My recommendation here is to wait till next week and accumulate gold or gold miners (GDX) in the week between October the 2nd and the 9th.

