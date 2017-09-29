Sealed Air: Gonna Pop

If we assume the same dividend growth going forward, our growth model shows a 4.90% total annual return on the shares to 2021.

The shares of Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) are down about 9% over the past year, and in my view, that represents an excellent entry price for investors. I’ll go through my reasoning below by focusing on some of the financial highlights here, along with building a model of dividend growth. I’ll then make some observations about the stock itself and will talk briefly about insider activity. To my way of thinking, there are so many positives here that it makes sense to at least consider the shares reasonably priced.

Financial Snapshot

A quick review of the financial history here suggests that Sealed Air is capable of extracting greater profits from sometimes declining revenues. This is a positive in my view, as I’m less concerned about sales and more about net income. This is one of those rare companies where the net margin seems to be growing over time.

In addition, management seems to be acting in a very shareholder-friendly manner, which is a necessary precondition to making an investment in my view. Specifically, over the past 5 years, management has returned approximately $1.7 billion to shareholders ($1.2 billion from stock buybacks, the balance from dividends). In my view, this is critical because most businesses face ups and downs. What matters more is how management reacts to the vagaries of their markets and how they treat shareholders during those times. On that basis, Sealed Air seems to be doing well.

Turning to the capital structure, the debt level here doesn’t concern me overly in the short term for two reasons. First, the firm has lowered long-term debt by about 12% over the past 18 months. Second, most (61%) of the debt is due after 2021, suggesting that there’s little worry about a credit or a solvency crisis anytime soon.

The Dividend

As interesting as Sealed Air’s history has been, investors buy a future and not a past. For that reason, I need to spend some time forecasting what’s likely going to happen to shares in the future. Whenever I forecast, I engage in a ceteris paribus assumption, meaning that I hold all variables constant but one. In this case, I’m going to change the dividend per share, while holding the yield constant.

Over the past 5 years, the company has grown dividends per share at a CAGR of about 3.5%. This growth rate is muted by the fact that most of the growth in dividends per share has come over the past three years. In my view, though, 3.5% is a nice conservative forecast, so I’ll model what will happen to shares if we hold all else constant and drive the dividend.

When I perform this forecast on Sealed Air, I infer a CAGR for the shares of just under 5%. I consider this to be an extraordinarily conservative assumption, but I’m still comfortable with the result. In my view, this moderate growth rate implies a decent rate of return for this company going forward.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for SEE would turn bullish with a daily close above $42.80. This would signal a bullish breakout from an Ascending Triangle pattern on the daily charts. From here we see the shares climbing to the $45.00 level over the next three months.

Today, we will buy SEE call options, which will provide us with approximately 12x leverage on our long trade. Our initial stop-loss exit signal will be a daily close below $42.25.

For investors in the shares, we recommend that you hold for three months or $45.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors (years, not months), we believe SEE is a solid addition to any dividend growth portfolio over the next four years.

Conclusion

As I’ve said many times, investing is a relativistic process, meaning that investors must choose between various options, each of which has different pros and cons attached. In my view, an obvious “con” associated with any stock is when it trades at a hefty price. When that happens, it’s very difficult to make a decent return over time, as there’s a negative correlation between price and subsequent returns.

The more you pay, the lower your subsequent returns. It’s for that reason that I seek out companies that are inexpensive relative to the overall market or to their past history. At the moment, Sealed Air checks both of those boxes. They are trading at a nice (8%) discount to the overall market and are quite inexpensive relative to their own history.

Finally, it seems that I’m in well-informed company regarding my bullish thesis. In May of this year, insiders Jerome Peribere, and Emile Chammas bought approximately $430,000 worth of the stock between them. When people who know more about the business than most others put their own capital to work, we would be wise to follow their lead.

Taking all of this into account suggests to me that Sealed Air Corp. is trading at a cheap price relative to the market and to its own history. The dividend is growing nicely, and management seems intent on rewarding shareholders with further buybacks and dividend increases. Finally, it seems that insiders recognise the value here, given how they have bought also. In my opinion, it makes sense to buy Sealed Air Corp. at these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SEE over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We trade options. Sometimes our trades last a few days, sometimes a few weeks, sometimes a few months. Please review our trade history listed in our Seeking Alpha BlogPost to get a feel for our trading style.