Preferred Bank: A Small-Cap Bank Worth A Look

The stock has the potential to record a new monthly high close and new nine-year high close simultaneously if it closes near the highs to end September.

With the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) continuing to inch its way to new highs, I continue to shop for new names to add to my portfolio. Due to how long the market has gone without a 3% to 5% pullback, I am being more selective than ever in screening new long candidates. Ideally I am looking for stocks that are fundamentally strong that are also within 20% of their 52-week highs and in sectors that are in up-trends on all time frames. The most recent stock that's fallen into my lap is Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) - a regional bank based out of Los Angeles and in business since 1991. Not only does the bank sport exceptional earnings growth compared to its peers, but it's also stronger than the majority of its peers. Based on the recent strength in the regional banking sector and corresponding breakout in Preferred Bank, I see the stock outperforming going into 2018.

Most people taking a look at the below chart below would have a difficult time figuring out what it is (I have blotted out the symbol). The sector was one of the darlings of Q4 2016 as it nearly doubled over an eight-month span. 2017 has been less kind to the index thus far. The sector peaked in March and has seen a drawdown of nearly 20% and a return of (-) 6% since March vs. the S&P 500's 4.6% gain.

(Source: TC2000.com)

We can see a more zoomed in view below of what the majority of 2017 has looked like for the sector. As we can see, it's been making lower lows and getting rejected at $57.00 all year. The index is now banging its head up against this resistance level for the fourth time this year, and this may finally be the charm.

Many investors looking at the chart above would conclude that it's a dead sector and can therefore be ignored. Zooming out and taking a look at the big picture, this couldn't be further from the truth. As we can see from the weekly chart, we've got a sector that nearly doubled in value in 2016 that has spent seven months basing in a tight 20% range.

Upon closer inspection of this weekly chart above, we can spot a nice weekly bull flag below. If the sector can close the week above the $57.50 level, this would be a new weekly breakout for the regional banks, and would be a very bullish development.

(Source: TC2000.com)

At this point you're likely asking, what on earth does any of this have to do with Preferred Bank?

The catalyst for the Preferred Bank trade is the breakout in regional banks, and PFBC is the ideal long candidate as it is a leader. As I've mentioned before when trading stocks in sectors that are trying to come back to life, I am much stricter with trading only the leaders.

So what exactly constitutes a leader for me?

Less than 20% from its 52-week highs,

EPS and/or sales growth that is well ahead of the peer average,

above the 50-day and 200-day moving average, and

in a monthly up-trend.

Preferred Bank not only meets all this criteria but also has exponential growth compared to its peers. The company is ranked in the top within 100 of its peers for earnings, and without surprise with EPS growth of 31%, 45% and 37% the past three quarters respectively. The company's earnings growth has exceeded the US Bank industry average in the past year (27.8% vs. 7.0%), and earnings growth has a very steady trend.

(Simply Wall St - Become a better investor)

(Simply Wall St - Become a better investor)

So why on earth would I want to buy a stock that has already doubled?

Famous investor David Ryan actually preferred to do this, and shares his explanation in a quick interview excerpt below:

Jack Schwager: You actually prefer to buy a stock that has already doubled in price as opposed to a stock that is in a long base? David Ryan: Yes, because that shows me there is something very unusual going on, and if that something is that good, a doubling may be just the beginning. It is probably going to double again. To sum it up, I am looking for the strongest stocks in the market, in terms of both earnings and the technical picture.

While there's no question that Preferred Bank has doubled, it's also digested that move during a six-month consolidation and has completely reset any overbought indicators. The stock has been on my radar for a few months now due to exceptional earnings growth but finally looks ready from a technical standpoint after today's move.

Beginning with the monthly chart below, we can see a massive monthly bull flag that has the potential to trigger a breakout as of Friday's close. This would be valid over $56.35. Ideally the stronger the close this week the better though. While this bull flag itself is very pretty, taking an even further look back reveals an even nicer picture.

As we can see below, the stock is also poking its head out over nine-year resistance from the monthly at $56.35 in September 2008 that has still yet to be rechallenged. This would be a massive breakout on the long-term chart and could have very bullish implications for 2018.

Zooming in further to the weekly chart, we can see that it is quite similar to the Regional Banking ETF (KRE) chart, but is actually more bullish as it's making new highs ahead of the index. This is another ingredient typically of a leader if often goes to new highs before the index does.

Finally looking at the daily chart, we can see the tight consolidation in the stock over the past seven months. The volume shown at the bottom of the chart shows over 3.5x average volume on the breakout today. Given that we've got a daily, weekly, monthly and potential nine-year breakout all with the possibility of triggering on Friday, it's hard to find a long candidate as promising as Preferred Bank.

If I am wrong on Preferred Bank, I always have a stop. My stop on this trade is below $48.50 on a closing basis. If the stock closes on any day below this level, I will be exiting the trade unless noted otherwise.

Based on the possibility of a massive breakout in the regional banking sector and the fact that Preferred Bank is leading the sector to new highs, I believe the stock could be an outperformer looking towards 2018. The sector is finally reclaiming its footing after a choppy last two quarters and looks like it's ready to pick up where it left off from last year's move. If the regional banking sector is able to break out of its monthly bull flag and hit the runway, a move to the $70.00 region on Preferred Bank doesn't seem unreasonable at all.

Preferred Bank is my top bank pick for Q4 2017, and one of my favorite small-cap picks for 2018.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PFBC, SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: If you liked this article and found it useful, please feel free to follow me by clicking on my name next to my avatar at the top of this article. I also invite you to follow me at www.twitter.com/TaylorDart01 where I routinely share my entries, exits, and stops on new positions.