Explaining The Breakout In Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery (ERII) is up almost 30% since the mid-August sell-off that occurred after the second quarter report.

At that time, my services gave a unique outlook on the state of the energy market in combination with a company-specific outlook, noting:

On 08/03/2017 09:49 AM, Esekla wrote: The Energy Recovery call starts at 11. Details there will be important, but from what I've seen so far, I think this morning's drop is unwarranted and an opportunity.



In addition, ERII is up over 15% in the past 5 days. This article will offer an explanation, since none has been available from mainstream news sources.

The most important catalyst for ERII was the 8-K filed on September 25th, which provided new information (on pages 4 and 5). Specifically it:

confirms that Kemper has delivered the new missile, which is being fitted with the redesigned PX cartridges, thereby keeping the VorTeq on schedule for private testing in October. If that is successful then milestone 1 should be achieved the fourth quarter, and milestone 2 would be likely in the months that followed.

the MTeq schedule was "moderately impacted" by Hurricane Harvey, but testing is still expected before year end.

This sets the next quarterly report, due in early November, to be a major inflection point. Since MTeq uses the same PX cartridge as VorTeq, with lower stresses, which probably radiate outward for both setups, I think commentary on the October testing will be of tremendous import. It's possible that testing won't be complete in time for the report, but I think the market might take that badly. Even so, again as per my service that day:

I wouldn't be surprised to see ERII appreciate over the next month or so.

Specific price ranges for ERII, both pre and post milestone, remain available there, and that speaks to my next point, of NOT trying to time the market and relying primarily on valuation instead. Although a savvy, nimble investor might have taken note of the open market insider buy in ERII on September 15th, as I did, I've already shown that the best entry points were in mid-August. We can see from Energy Recovery's history, that these sorts of opportunities repeat themselves over and over for those who understand both technology and how the market functions.

I've written a great deal, both here and elsewhere, on how markets are being dominated by fake news and bad analysis. This enables Big Money institutions to trade volatility, but it also creates an advantage for valuation-focused individual investors with market acumen. While most of my investment capital goes to mis-priced high-yield stocks that I think offer more safety than household names and market darlings, there are ways to value early-stage disruptive technology companies. Doing so requires research and experience, but I've found the work to be MUCH more rewarding than laboring for someone else. Helping others make a buck off the Wall St institutions that have too much capital to even pay attention to the likes of Energy Recovery is just gravy.

