Palo Alto May Actually Be Underrated For Once

As a value investor, it’s almost painful to write this, but it looks as though Palo Alto Networks (PANW) may be a bargain when Check Point (CHKP) is not. Although I expect quite a bit more growth from Palo Alto, sales missteps and increased competition from Check Point, Cisco (CSCO), and Fortinet (FTNT) seem to have pushed Palo Alto down to a more interesting valuation even after a significant recovery from the lows earlier this year.

There are, of course, plenty of risks in the security market as enterprise customers try to figure out how to navigate the new cloud-filled landscape, but the basic underpinnings of IT demand seem sound, and Palo Alto has shown that it can combine technical excellence with strong marketing. If my model is in the ballpark, and Palo Alto can generate low-to-mid teens long-term growth in sales and adjusted FCF, a fair value in the $150s seems quite reasonable, with upside if/when the company can reassure the Street that its growth credibility remains intact.

Are The Problems Internal Or External?

Palo Alto shares have been chopping downwards since late 2015, with investors increasingly worried that Palo Alto has maxed out its growth potential and that the business is going to decelerate. To some extent, that’s almost a guarantee – no company can grow revenue at a 50%-plus rate forever – but the deceleration in revenue growth below 40% since the fiscal fourth quarter of 2016 and the product revenue contraction in the fiscal second quarter of 2017 definitely got investors worrying about the company’s growth prospects.

Management has largely been blaming sales execution issues tied to a sales re-organization for much of the weakness. I’ve generally found Palo Alto management to be credible, and the company is still certainly outgrowing its largest competitors, but I don’t think this is entirely an internal issue.

Cisco and Juniper (JNPR) had been two of Palo Alto’s prime targets in the firewall space in terms of share takeaway (as well as Check Point to some extent), but that trend seems to have petered out. Juniper really doesn’t have much left to take, while Cisco has recently stepped up its efforts in security and is fighting harder to keep/win business.

Palo Alto is also looking at a renewed and refreshed competitive landscape. Check Point management has finally accepted that it was too passive about sales and marketing (and that even great technology cannot entirely “sell itself”) and has stepped up its efforts here, as well as launching competitive new products. Fortinet, too, has stepped up its game from a technology standpoint, and its new high-end products (like the 3980E and 7060E) seem to be making some noise.

What’s a little ironic about this is that Palo Alto’s biggest competitors seem to be taking a page from its own book – targeting the company during a refresh cycle. I believe this approach helped Palo Alto grow strongly in past years; bringing exceptional technologies in front of companies with aging security products from Cisco, et al, and bringing them over as competitive wins. Now, some of those wins from 2011 to 2013 are coming up again, and Cisco, Check Point, and Fortinet seem to be going after them. I believe Palo Alto is winning a very large percentage of any head-to-head bake-offs, but it is still a stronger competitive response than the company has had to deal with in the past.

Markets Change, But Security Is Still A Need

Another of the bear concerns that I see fairly often is the concern that the security market is fundamentally changing – that the market for firewall appliances is more or less saturated, and there’s less need for perimeter firewalls as companies shift work toward public clouds.

This is probably true to some extent, but I think there is still a strong ongoing need for firewalls (and the related subscriptions). I think the bigger issue right now is that companies are trying to figure out what to do in this new landscape of private clouds, public clouds, hybrid clouds, SaaS, and other IT alternatives. Palo Alto has also been delivering new products to fit these new options, including virtual firewalls and Aperture content control for SaaS apps.

I believe the underlying fundamentals for security spending are still strong, though. First, not every company is going to embrace public clouds for 100% of their needs. Second, there is little-to-no incentive for hackers to stop. If you’re a hacker in a jurisdiction where you know local authorities are unlikely to look for you (or extradite you), why not go after big targets in places like the U.S.? The rewards for succeeding are pretty large, and the consequences of failure are pretty small … and with that, I think there’s a strong ongoing need for companies to continue to spend on firewalls and subscriptions like Threat Prevention, WildFire, Traps, and so on.

The Opportunity

Palo Alto has long boasted a stronger revenue per customer metric than Cisco and Check Point. That’s both a positive attribute and a potential risk factor. Palo Alto has done a good job of developing powerful add-ons (available as attached or standalone subscriptions), getting customers to use more of them, and growing revenue per customer. With that, the value of renewing customers every four to seven years as increased significantly – refreshing past customers to new, improved, and higher-priced products is a multibillion-dollar opportunity for Palo Alto.

But it’s also an opportunity for the competition. Palo Alto products aren’t cheap, and even if Cisco is looking to do better than its past approach of “good enough is good enough”, there are still opportunities here for Cisco, Check Point, et al to compete on price. Palo Alto’s strong deferred revenue line is also a potential risk – the company collects a lot of cash upfront, helping cash flow, but I have some concerns that customers could be more reluctant to pay up for several years in advance during another economic downturn.

Palo Alto’s financials have actually come in pretty close to my expectations the last time I wrote on the company for Seeking Alpha, and I’m not making major changes to my model. My forward revenue growth estimate falls to around 13% (due to the larger starting point), but the passage of time moves my fair value up to about $154 with a double-digit fair value. While I think Check Point will continue to generate better margins than Palo Alto, I think management’s targets of 30%-plus non-GAAP margins are attainable, although I think the goal of 30% market share is going to be much harder to achieve. If that goal is, in fact, a viable target, a bull-case/blue sky fair value closer to $200 would eventually come into play.

The Bottom Line

Experience has taught me to be wary of buying into former growth darlings that have lost that luster. Cash flow may work in the long term, but in tech investment, sentiment can be a much more powerful driver in the short term. While I do think Palo Alto’s growth will continue to decelerate, I believe it will continue to gain share and at attractive margins. The notion of being bullish on Palo Alto when I’m more neutral on Check Point makes my brain itch, but that’s what the numbers are telling me, and I think Palo Alto may be worth a closer look today even though the valuation still assumes double-digit long-term growth in revenue and cash flow.