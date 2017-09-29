Buy Sabra Health 3.0

With the merger behind it Sabra Health (SBRA) wastes no time in taking advantage of its better credit rating and size to re-position its portfolio for better growth. At the current market price, SBRA is a good value for dividend growth investors.

What did I think last time?

I first wrote about the combination of Sabra and Care Capital Properties (CCP) back on May 10th. I had liked CCP prior to that, and owned a position in it, but I saw the combined entity as being stronger than CCP. And I thought that trading some yield for dividend growth was a reasonable trade-off.

What new information do we have now?

On August 17th Sabra and CCP complete their merger. Both SBRA and CCP shareholders get a partial dividend payment before the deal closes. The new entity trades under the SBRA ticker.

On August 23rd, the credit rating agencies upgraded SBRA. SBRA calls it an upgrade to investment grade, but it is actually it little more complicated than that. S&P upgrades the corporate rating one level, but it is still one level below investment grade. What it does do is upgrade the issue level rating on SBRA senior notes to the lowest investment grade. Fitch upgrades both the corporate rating and the issue ratings to BBB- which is investment grade. Moody's bumps its ratings for SBRA up two levels, but still one level below investment grade. Moody's list its concerns and what it would want to see to give another upgrade here. One thing that stuck out for me is that it wants to see tenant rent coverage to be 1.40 or above. I wanted to see a more clear-cut upgrade to investment grade, but it's good to see that the upgrade will have an immediate effect because it will lower interest rates on the revolver and the term loan.

On September 7th SBRA announced some changes to the portfolio formerly held by CCP. Rent was cut by around $33.5 million but rent coverage was increased to 1.47 times. While I don't like cutting rent, the tenants who got reduced rents had very low coverage of rent and so didn't have the cash to maintain, much less upgrade, the facilities which eventually would have put the entire rent payment in jeopardy. I also like that management identified a couple of facilities that appeared to have low rent coverage but which actually owned a subsidiary that sold services to the patients at the facility and so generated additional profits not directly attributable to the facility that still helped support it. These "Ancillary Supported Tenants" had that extra income evaluated in connection to any lease modifications. I also note that Moody's had identified a rent coverage ratio higher than 1.4 as a condition of getting a higher credit rating. Taking this action less than a month after the merger closed is evidence that the merger is proceeding smoothly. In this announcement management also updated its guidance for 2017 AFFO to $2.29 to $2.33 a share. Using the midpoint of the guidance, that is a dividend payout ratio of just under 75%. Management also provided guidance on 2018 AFFO with a range of $2.41 to $2.47. Using the mid-point of that range and a 75% payout ratio, that means SBRA should be able to support a dividend of $1.83.

On September 19th, SBRA announced a deal to purchase a 49% stake in a portfolio of senior housing properties managed by Enlivant. Management seems quite happy with this deal and expects big growth in income generated by the properties. From my perspective the best part of the deal is that it lowers Sabra's dependence on Genesis. It also can't hurt that this ups the amount of revenue generate by private pay either. The deal also allows SBRA to eventually buy up the remaining part of the portfolio it doesn't own. I will have to keep an eye to see that the properties live up to management's expectations.

Keeping a fairly rapid pace of change, on September 25th SBRA announces the closing of the first part of a deal to acquire 24 west coast SNF properties. The $371 million deal is for the first 21 of 24 properties. At the same time they announced plans to sell the remaining properties leased to Genesis. Moody's had expressed some concern about Genesis and was happy that the merger resulted in a lower concentration for Genesis, so I would think they would be even happier with it being dropped completely. And swapping in an operator who is doing better should also be a plus. While the rent coverage ratio drops to 1.46 with these two actions, looking at the foot notes indicates that Genesis was not counted in the 1.47 number (and Genesis had a very low coverage ratio but had additional guarantees of rent payment). The guidance for 2018 AFFO is also update to be $2.48 to $2.54, 7 cents higher than prior guidance. This should give even more room for a dividend increase.

Also on September 25th, SBRA announced the issuance of 16 million shares at a price of $21. This will produce about $321 million, $370 million if the underwriters expand the offering, to help fund the additional properties purchases the SBRA had previously announced. Given that management aims to get an 8% or so cap rate on investments next year, this price gives an AFFO yield of about 12%. So if management can get new debt below 5% interest rate, a 50/50 mix of debt and equity should be accretive. As the guidance management issued in the prior press release was assuming this equity sale, it looks to me like management expects these funds to fit in with that plan.

While management often gives a glowing report of what it expects from a big merger, things often don't work out that well. SBRA and its management team have set an aggressive pace since the completion of the merger a little more than a month ago. Management has leveraged the upgrade in credit rating to better position the whole portfolio. Several deficiencies in the portfolio have been rectified or at least improved, not least of which is the rent coverage by tenants. I think these are all good signs, and I certainly am happy with my investment in the new SBRA. It will be a while before it can be determined if the trade of dividend yield for dividend growth was worth it, but the first signs are encouraging.

What does Simply Wall St say?

Simply Wall St does an excellent job of presenting data in graphs. I particularly like this one, which shows the impact on future growth of the merger with CCP. It's clear when viewing this graph that the merger will produce some pretty dramatic growth in both top and bottom lines.

What's a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). I also found this discussion of DDM, and note that in the article the author uses a discount rate of 5%.

Looking at the David Fish's CCC List (which contains a data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years) I see SBRA has grown its dividend for 7 year and that analysts expect earnings to grow by 6% a year over the next 5 years. Using that 65 expectation, I see that 12 months from now that the annual dividend is projected to be about $1.82, which is a bit less than the same payout ratio will support from 2018 AFFO guidance. Because of the high current yield, I also use a 0% terminal dividend growth rate.

Using those parameters, I calculate that the NPV of the projected dividend stream is $34.88. Because it can take a while to integrate two companies following a merger, I want a 25% discount from the NPV for my buy price. Once I see the next quarterly earnings report I will likely decrease this discount, but for now my buy price is $27.

When the current market price is a lot below my buy price, I like to do various sanity checks. One I like is to look at the implied price based on the 4 year average yield. Looking here, I find that the 4 year average yield is 6.23% (which is below the current yield). Dividing the current dividend of $1.72, while the dividend paid just before the merger was less than $0.43 it was also paid early and until David Fish says the dividend has changed I will assume this was just a pro-rated payment, by 6.23% to get an implied price of $27.60 which is actually higher than my buy price.

Now, with the company issuing at least 16 million new shares at a price of $21, I would be careful of paying more than $21, but otherwise I think SBRA represents a very good deal at the current market price which is just a bit over $21. With the next ex-dividend date about 2 months from now, it probably wouldn't hurt to use a limit order right around $21 to buy the stock.

Can options help?

Source://www.capitaloneinvesting.com

With a buy price of $27, I don't see any calls with a strike price near that value that offer a premium worth taking. On the put side I see the $20 strike price contract with a November expiration selling at a nice premium. With the merger, I am not sure when exactly the next ex-dividend date will fall, but November 17th looks fairly close, so you should keep that in mind when deciding whether or not to write that contract.

Do these shorts make me look fat?

It's always good to look at the short interest to see what it can tell us. For SBRA despite only a slight decline in price, the short interest and actual percentage of shares short ran up on the way to the merger. I suspect this was mostly due to either CCP shorts moving over to SBRA, or people anticipating that the merger wouldn't go through or would cause a big drop in price. At almost 27%, the short interest is high but I see now real reason for it. This might cause a short squeeze if some very positive news comes out. At the rate SBRA management has been announcing changes, this might not take very long.

The above YChart doesn't include any changes to interest rates sparked by Yellen's comment yesterday, but for the most part it looks like the spread between SBRA yield and treasuries is stable.

What to watch for going forward?

The 2017 and 2018 guidance from the management assumes that they will be able to refinance some notes with a 5.5% coupon at a good rate in Q4, so I will want to see what rate they get. The Series A preferred also need to be retired, so I will want to see how those are paid off.

I also would like to keep an eye on how many shares end up being sold in the announced equity sale. I would see the underwriters exercising their option for more to be a positive sign.

Conclusion

SBRA is so far doing well as a combined entity of CCP and SBRA. In particular the improved credit rating and increases size seem to be doing exactly what management promised. With the current dividend well supported and a likely increase in AFFO supporting a dividend increase, SBRA is current priced at a good value for dividend growth investors.

