Market Volatility Bulletin: VIX Experiences Seventh-Lowest Close Ever!

Spot-F2 is getting really stretched; F1 will need to depart F2 in the upcoming sessions.

Market action was muted yesterday, with more of the same so far as we approach the open.

Markets experienced a rather quiet day yesterday. The Dow, S&P, and Russell 2000 (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) logged modest gains, while the NASDAQ closed flat. Once again, pre-market VIX remains below the 10-handle.

Even on a sector basis there wasn't a whole lot of movement, as the only sector SPDRs moving more than 20bps were the three smallest: materials (XLB +.71%), real estate (XLRE +.72%), and utilities (XLU +.36%).

Source: Sector SPDRs

Leading up to market open, the Dollar continues to edge upward (with the exception of the Euro - FXE), set to wrap up its best week since its peak in January of 2017, finally giving dollar bulls a needed respite.

Gold, on the other hand, looks to close out its worst month in what's been a rather good year, influenced in part by the strengthening dollar. The other notable factor putting downward pressure on gold prices is the perceived higher probability of rate hikes.

WTI (USO) is also essentially UNCH, though that's likely to change with the release of the Baker-Hughes rig count.

Shout Out

Today we feature a How To Fail At Investing by SA contributor Erik Kobayashi-Solomon.

He begins with a point you've probably heard before, but at the very least we think it's a valuable reminder:

"We all have a hard-wired aversion to failure, especially when it comes to matters of money and investing. But failure is a natural and necessary part of learning - there is no impetus to improve one's skill in a given field if one does not first try their hand at it, and there is no way to try something new without meeting with a few setbacks."

In other words, be cautious, but don't be overly risk-averse.

Reading the article in its entirety is certainly worth your time, especially the section laying out the elements of good failure.

In investing, as with all aspects of life, it goes without saying that we'll all experience failure with more frequency than most of us would like. We think you'll find today's feature as a good reminder of not only how to respond to failure, but also how to prepare for failing in the right way.

If you have any thoughts on failure you think our other readers would benefit from, we'd love for you to share them in the comments section.

Thoughts on Volatility

Charlie Bilello shared with the Twitterverse these stats on VIX readings to demonstrate that Sep '17 was by far the lowest recorded average level for the month in index history.

More than that, at least so far September will go down as the second-least volatile month (in terms of average recorded VIX close) period; July 2017 was the lowest.

We actually think that July was precedent setting. Geopolitics, Fed hawkishness, and mixed economic data all indicate to us that realized vol is simply too low within this context. But muscle memory has set in, and lounging around near all-time highs has simply become the norm. In this sense we see September as a continuation of the pattern exhibited since the election of Donald Trump last November, with minor heartburn episodes encountered in mid-March through mid-April, as well as "August" (really Aug 8 - Sep 5).

So are more record-setting lows in the making for the spot VIX? Actually it's our base case.

If a vol-inducing event does not materialize quite soon, expect this contango to go off the charts. Why? Because the gap between spot and F2 is quite wide - and may well widen further if spot decides to test out the July all-time lows. F1 gets stuck in the cross hairs, and as time winds down we think this has the potential to really blow out.

Here's a quick snapshot on VVIX ("the volatility of volatility"). Just as VIX is a volatility measure that essentially tries to boil down one curve (the thirty-day) on the SPX implied vol surface into a number, VVIX does the same with the VIX vol surface. VVIX is well off the August highs, which makes sense given that VIX itself is moving around quite a bit less. We're still quite a bit higher than the July lows though, which is interesting given the current depressed state of VIX itself.

For more info on the CBOE VVIX index, read this FAQ.

Burn baby burn! Weekly ATM got ambushed in the last day, as SPX scouted out new all-time highs. The ten-day stands at 5.9 as we write this.

The monthly and quarterly also gave up the ghost, though not in as dramatic a fashion as the weekly. 28-day straddle at under $40 underscores just how deprived buyers are to come up with a reason to rent gamma.

We're looking to see the monthly dip below 6.9 vol; we see 6.5-6.7 as a really good buy point. We'd trade it against the quarterly, which may yet take its time falling down.

Critically, this is the baseline path we see in the absence of an exogenous shock. Even over this past week we've seen many small spikes in spot VIX. They've just always resolved lower, and done so rapidly.

Conclusion

If this is your first time reading Market Volatility Bulletin, thanks for giving it a try. If you're a regular, we thank you for your ongoing contributions in the comments section. As always, trade ideas, questions, and general sharing are appreciated.

Over the weekend we're going to make some headway in describing the IB margin requirements that seems to be impacting a lot of trader accounts. If you'd like to weigh in on the topic, please leave a comment in that thread: MVB: Interactive Brokers Hikes Margin Requirements In The Wake Of Geopolitical Concerns. Thus far we have received excellent reader feedback related to the way the broker is conducting margin thresholds on various products.

Lastly, we have a Q&A session with Bill Valentine, CFA next week. Mr. Valentine wrote a compelling white paper entitled " Is Short Vol a Crowded Trade?" about a month ago. We think it is worth your while to read this over, and we'd love to get any questions you may have. Thank you to those who sent their questions to us (mostly PM). We did our best to incorporate your ideas into our question list. We look forward to sharing this with you.

Please consider following us.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We actively trade the futures markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. It is our belief that the S&P 500 is meaningfully overvalued. As such, we typically carry a net short position using ES options and futures.