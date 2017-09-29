PTC Therapeutics: Good News From The FDA?

In comparison, what did the FDA equivalent in Europe have to say when it approved Translarna?

In 2001, Nick Catlin and Dr. Janet Hoskin of the UK created a charity organization called Action Duchenne dedicated to Duchenne muscular dystrophy (also known as DMD), when their son was diagnosed with this disease. This charity has evolved into a national campaign since then, with annual event conferences attended by doctors and parents of affected patients. The charity's main goal is to facilitate conditions that help the pharmaceutical industry globally find a cure.

Translarna (Ataluren) in Europe

Thanks to awareness campaigns such as Action Duchenne, the European Medicines Agency had designated DMD an orphan disease in 2005. The UK and Ireland divisions of PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) have sponsorship for this orphan drug treatment since 2012 now.

DMD was already identified as a rare disease in the EU region back then. In 2014, the European Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products (known as COMP) reviewed and concluded that Translarna (ataluren), the DMD treatment drug developed by PTC Therapeutics, met the criteria for designation as an orphan drug. They noted in this conclusion that at the time of that review, there were no drugs that helped treat DMD, even though approximately 20,000 people in the EU suffered from this fatal condition.

The European Medicines Agency approved Translarna in 2014, with the condition that PTC Therapeutics should submit additional evidence data on a yearly basis. What was the reason for approval? Simple: The benefits of Translarna were clearly greater than its risks. With this decision, PTC Therapeutics was allowed to market Translarna as an orphan drug in the Europe.

Translarna (Ataluren) in the US: A Stark Contrast

PTC Therapeutics has had a love-hate relationship with the FDA, but the FDA is aware that there is no other treatment for DMD that is any more effective than Translarna.

The briefing document published by the FDA advisory panel on September 28th says: "Ultimately, no positive results from any prospectively planned analyses that are persuasive have been provided with this application". What's worse, the FDA subtly suggested that data submitted in 2011 that claimed the effectiveness of Translarna was probably misleading.

The interpretation of data shows the stark difference in thought process and analyses between the European and US drug supervising agencies.

What does this FDA briefing document mean for investors?

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) was granted an approval even though the panel had voted against the decision. In my opinion, the good news for PTC Therapeutics is that the panel has not rejected the drug. More importantly, this briefing and conclusion by the FDA panel does not necessarily mean that the FDA will not approve the drug, but investors should remain cautious because it does impose a huge uncertainty on the approval.

Conclusion

I continue to believe that Translarna has more upside potential than risk for the company and its investors.

Mark Silverman, trustee of Action Duchenne, and 27 other UK families are publicly backing Translarna. The charity's website shares stories of these families, and say that the drug has provided hope to thousands in the UK. Mark Silverman has some strong words in this personal note about the FDA briefing:"There is no cure for DMD yet, but Translarna works".

There remains a good chance that the FDA will approve Translarna, and I maintain my target price of $25 with that argument.

