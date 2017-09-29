Is The Bidding War For Polaris Materials And Opportunity?

One of the buyers has enormous amount of cash in the balance sheet; enough to pay for Polaris.

The market is discounting new bids, as the share price is trading above the last bid.

The company received two bids. It seems that the company is still undervalued and more bids are expected to come.

Business

Polaris Materials (OTC:POLMF) is a Canada based minerals mining company. The stock belongs to Non-Energy Minerals sector and Construction Materials Industry. It is involved in the business of quarry development since 1999.

The most interesting factor here is that it is in the middle of multiple offers from two competitors and we don't believe that the story is over.

Financials

As of 2016, the company had a revenue of C$ 45.2 million, which is 5% year-on-year increase from the previous year. However, its EBITDA dropped to C$ 2.4 million in 2016 as compared to $5.7 million in the previous financial year. As a result, the company faced a loss of $4.0 million for the financial year 2016 as compared to $0.9 million profit in the previous financial year.

The stock has a market cap of $258.4M. The company has total assets of over $77 million as of 2016. The company also has liabilities closer to C$11 million. The book value per share of Polaris Minerals Corp. is C$ 3.63. If we compare the offer received and the current book value, the stock is still undervalued.

The same goes for the current market price. Both are still undervalued. Price/Sales value of Polaris Minerals Corp. is C$ 5.49, whereas the Enterprise Value/Revenue is $5.44. Debt/Equity ratio of the company is closer to 1.91. Polaris Minerals Corp. has a really good liquidity, as the current ratio of the company stands at 4.17 by the end of the financial year 2016. It has over C$ 12.2 million as cash and cash equivalents.

Among its expenses, the cost of goods sold is the major expense, which stands for 90% of the total expenditures. After comparing with the other stocks in the similar industry, one can see that the COGS is the biggest expense, but the COGS of Polaris Minerals Corp is quite high. In my opinion, if it is contained, the company can show solid growth in its profit. It can be achieved with the help of operational efficiency.

In my opinion, the company has already established a solid foundation in terms of revenue. The revenue of the company is always around the C$42-C$45 million range. It is facing loss at the moment, however if we look into past, it has a positive cash flow from operating activities. Polaris Minerals Corp. is investing in new ventures and various types of equipment that helps its sales revenue. Despite everything mentioned above, it still maintains positive cash balance at the end of the year. Despite the current setback it is facing, it still holds some key advantages with the solid backing of cash flow.

Is there a bidding war?

On August 28, 2017, the company noted that Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) had offered C$2.79 per share in cash for the company. Additionally, it was said that the Board of Directors had created a special committee and is recommending shareholders to accept the offer.

The transaction is expected to complete in the fourth quarter of 2017 and has several conditions. These are the most significant:

- Approval by the Supreme Court of British Columbia

- Approval by Polaris Materials' security holders

We believe that the board recognized that the offer price could be higher, thus it placed the following condition:

"Polaris is permitted to terminate the Arrangement Agreement in certain circumstances, including to allow the Board of Directors to accept a superior proposal subject to certain conditions, including Vulcan's "right to match" and the payment of a termination fee of C$10 million." Source

What does it mean? It means that if another company bids, Polaris can accept the offer by only paying C$10 million, which, we believe, is a standard fee.

What happened?

In our opinion, the company had not been offered to other players. That's the reason to explain that the price being offered is low. In our opinion, it is a good news, as it means that other players could bid higher.

Why do we say that the company had not been offered to other players? Because on September 22, 2017, Polaris Materials announced that it received an offer of C$3.40/share from a major US based mineral company. It is considerably better offer than what Vulcan Materials offered for Polaris Minerals (C$2.79/share) on August 28, 2017.

What may happen now?

We see different the case scenarios:

- Vulcan Materials Company retires its bid: If this happens, the share price would decline approximately 9%, as we have the bid from the US based mineral company.

- Vulcan Materials Company offers C$3.40: This buyer has the "right to match" the previous bid, thus this is the most likely option. Vulcan has $1,129 million in cash available in the balance sheet and a market capitalization of $15.7 billion. We don't think that it will have problems to pay for Polaris. In this case scenario, we would expect the share price to creep up a little bit more.

- Vulcan Materials Company offers C$3.40 and the other bidder increases its bid: Vulcan will have to decide now, if it rises its offer, the other bidder will have to pay a little more to acquire Polaris. We believe that the next bid would be 7% to 10% higher than the previous price.

Conclusion

Polaris seems undervalued at these prices and we believe that the story is not over yet. The share price is trading over the C$3.4 share price level, thus the market believes that Vulcan will increase its offer.

In any case, the investment symmetry is interesting, as if Vulcan does not increase its offer, the shareholders will receive money from the other bidder. Additionally, if bids keep coming and a bidding war starts, the returns can be extraordinary.

Author note: Click "Follow" for more information on this deal or for other M&A and special situations articles.

Polaris is being traded in Toronto, Canada, but US investors can acquire shares buying Polaris Materials.

