ConAgra Brands: Better Than The Industry, Worse Than The Market

ConAgra Brands (CAG) reported decent earnings results yesterday. Revenue and earnings were both above estimates, and the firm maintained its earnings per share guidance in the $1.84-1.89 range. The firm has definitely held its line related to operational improvements promised in the last couple of years. The volume gains in the frozen food business were a surprise as well. Is the stock safe to accumulate at the current levels then? My answer is in the affirmative only if you are encumbered by constraints charted by the risk return profile of your portfolio.

Q1 Review and Commentary

There were a few takeaways in the quarter that I felt were important. One, net-net the company is still a price taker. While management commentary on the sales side indicated that there were pricing gains in the quarter, a lot of it was offset by commodity inflation. So, much of ConAgra's operating margin improvement is actually happening outside this rubric. Additionally, while the firm may call the brands iconic, from an investing point of view, they can only be considered iconic if brands muster the kind of competitive advantage necessary to drive pricing power. This clearly isn't happening. To be fair, there are factors outside the company's control that are driving these trends. There has been a fundamental shift in the consumer spending pattern. Retailers and consumer packaged companies are both squeezing each other out in order to occupy shelf space in the store and mindspace of the consumer. What is the net impact of these trends? Cost cutting is probably becoming the only alternative for profit growth in the industry. I am, therefore, not a huge fan of investing in this space. That makes my conclusion cautious enough in addressing that ConAgra may outperform only relative to the industry, not the broader market.

Net sales fell 4.8% to $1.8 billion as pricing gains only partially offset the 5.3% decline in volumes. The net impact of divestitures also added nearly 200 basis point in sales decline. The Grocery & Snacks segment, the largest of the company responsible for ~41% of sales contributed a major portion of the decline in volumes. SG&A expenses fell 9.6%, that is, more than the decline in sales. The reduction in marketing dollars and lower incentive compensation was in fact the biggest contributor to the firm's 18% increase in adjusted earnings per share of 46 cents.

Based on my projections, ConAgra's free cash flows are likely to range between $700 million and $900 million in the next five years. While this is in excess of ~$420 million it needs to maintain and increase dividends, I think investors should expect a slowdown in shareholder repurchases post FY2018. The company bought back shares worth $1 billion in the last fiscal and intends to repurchase shares worth $1.1 billion in the current one. These are clearly unsustainable. Assumptions in cash flow projections include a negative 3% - +1% increase in sales over the next five years, 150 basis point improvement in gross margins, and 50 basis point decline in operating expenses. Capex has been assumed at ~4% - 4.5% of sales.

Conclusion

I think ConAgra can be expected to outperform the industry, but the firm might underperform the broader market. Unless the risk return characteristics of your portfolio dictate making an investment in this space, investors would be better off avoiding this ticker.

Note: Unless otherwise stated, figures have been sourced from company filings.

