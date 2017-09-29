Energizer Holdings Inc. Is Worth A Look

In my opinion, it makes sense for investors to buy the shares of Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) for a variety of reasons. First, the dividend is reasonably high and, in my view, sustainable. Second, the shares are very inexpensive. Finally, both insiders and institutional investors are buying the shares at these levels. In my view, any bad news has already been baked into the price. In sum, expectations are so low at this point, that there is a little downside and a great deal of upside potential.

I'll make a few comments about the financial history of the firm before getting into the specifics of my argument. Obviously, both revenue and net income are somewhat volatile and that is what may scare off many investors. If you look somewhat below the surface, though, you'll see a business that has relatively strong free cash flow and a potential for dividend increases in future. In particular, I'm impressed by the comparison between the first nine months of 2017 relative to the same period last year. Revenue is up 7% relative the same period last year, and net income is up an astounding 57%. This proves to me that this is a company that can show some resilience.

Source: Company Filings, 10-K, 10-Q

The Dividend

The first thing I like to think about with regard to dividends is how sustainable they are. I understand that management will usually move heaven and earth to maintain a dividend, but if they lack sufficient free cash flow, there's little they can do. So, the first order of business is to compare free cash flow to dividends in my view. A comparison of free cash flow to dividends suggests to me that the dividend is at least sustainable.

Source: Gurufocus

From reading different articles on Seeking Alpha, I've gained access to different approaches to modeling future prices. One of the more interesting approaches I've come across is to hold the dividend yield constant while forecasting dividend growth. This approach suggests what will happen to share price based on some dividend growth.

The dividend per share at Energizer has grown at a compounded rate of about 65% over the past few years. This rate is obviously not sustainable, so I will shrink the growth rate to 10%. When I do that, I infer a total return of just under 60% over the next four years. This is a very reasonable rate of return in my view.

The Stock

In addition to a sustainable dividend yield, the shares are quite inexpensive. When I judge how expensive or cheap a stock is, I compare the P/E multiple to the overall market. I also analyze the growth rate implied by the current stock price. At the moment, of course, the stock trades at a significant discount to the overall market (suggesting that the bad news has already been priced in). Specifically, Energizer trades at a 35% discount to the overall market.

In addition, the market is forecasting a long-term growth rate of only 3.75% for this business, which I consider to be a reasonably conservative estimate of the future.

Appeal To Authority

One of the things I find almost spiritually enriching about investing is that it reminds me to be humble. I know some things, but there are people who know far, far more than I. Two specific groups of people who know more about what's going on with a given business are institutional money managers and insiders. When I find a company where both insiders and talented institutional investors are buying, I like to follow along. Energizer Holdings Inc. is such a company.

Specifically, over the past twelve months, such luminaries as Joel Greenblatt, Ken Fisher, and Mario Gabelli have all purchased shares in the firm. In fact, the three of these people own about 1.69 million shares worth approximately $78 million. The fact that these purchases have been made so recently, and at much higher prices makes me quite happy. It suggests that now is the time to buy, and I also get to tell myself that my returns on these shares will be better than these gentlemen. It takes little to please me. At the same time, three insiders (Robert Vitale, Timothy Gorman, and Alan Hoskins), have between the three of them purchased approximately $1.3 million of the company in the month of August.

Conclusion

In my view, Energizer is an excellent investment at the moment. The shares are cheap relative to the rest of the market and have a long-term growth rate that is conservative in my view. In addition, the dividend is sustainable and has room to grow. Finally, there are far more knowledgeable and talented investors than me who are lining up to buy the shares, so I should at the very least tag along. I consider Energizer a strong buy at these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ENR over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.