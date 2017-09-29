Keep Patience On Shire

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a key franchise for Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG), accounting for around $2.5B in sales in 2017 (~20% of sales) and still growing at mid single digit rate.

What is ADHD and how it can be treated

"Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) affects children and teens and can continue into adulthood. ADHD is the most commonly diagnosed mental disorder of children. Children with ADHD may be hyperactive and unable control their impulses. Or they may have trouble paying attention. These behaviors interfere with school and home life. It’s more common in boys than in girls. It’s usually discovered during the early school years, when a child begins to have problems paying attention. Adults with ADHD may have trouble managing time, being organized, setting goals, and holding down a job. They may also have problems with relationships, self-esteem, and addiction." (Source)

ADHD can't be prevented or cured, but many symptoms can be managed with medication (e.g. stimulants as Adderall XR, Vyvanse, and Concerta etc…) and therapy, as special education or psychotherapy.

Shire's portfolio of assets in ADHD

At Q2/2017 Results, Shire announced that the management would implement a strategic review of the ADHD franchise, looking for a potential spin or sale of the unit.

The biggest product in this division is Vyvanse, which is a CNS stimulant approved for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and binge eating disorder (BED). It has a longer duration of action (10-12 hours) compared to other ADHD drugs, as Ritalin SR. Vyvanse’s patent will expire in US in 2023.

Shire has also recently launched Mydayis, which is a longer-acting amphetamine salt, effective for 16 hours. Mydayis will benefit from patent protection in US until 2029.

Thus, a key growth driver for this franchise over the coming years will be the ability of Shire to switch patients from Vyvanse or Adderall XR to Mydayis.

In this article, I have run few DCF analyses to show what is a potential valuation of Shire’s ADHD franchise and what would be the accretion or dilution on Shire’s EPS, assuming that the company will use the proceeds to pay down debt or to buy back shares.

ADHD: NPV Valuation

Source: My Own valuation model

The main takeaway from this analysis is that the NPV valuation of the ADHD franchise is $10B, accounting for the patents expiration of Vyvanse and Mydayis in mid-2020. It's worth noting that I have assumed a WACC of 7.9% while the Terminal growth of this franchise is 0%. Lastly, I have assumed a 62% operating margin and a tax rate of 20%, given that the ADHD business is essentially a U.S. unit.

Scenario 1: Debt paydown

In this scenario, I have assumed that Shire will use the $10B of proceeds from a potential IPO of the ADHD franchise to pay down the debt. Assuming an average 3% interest rate, Shire will reduce the interest expense by around $300M.

Source: My Own valuation model

The main takeaway from this analysis is that a spinoff of the ADHD unit to pay down the debt would be more than 20% dilutive in 2018/2023. On the other hand, Shire would be debt-free in 2019, with the opportunity to pursue further M&A to strengthen the rare disease franchise.

Scenario 2: Buyback

In this scenario, I have assumed that Shire will use the $10B of proceeds from a potential IPO of the ADHD franchise to buy back shares. Assuming an average price for the buyback of 37 £, Shire’s shares count will be reduced by around 200 million.

Source: My Own valuation model

The main takeaway from this analysis is that a buyback would be dilutive by 4/5% in 2018/2023, but it would be accretive thereafter. On the other hand, the Newco would have limited ability to pursue further M&A.

Multiples Valuation

The main argument for a potential IPO of the ADHD business is that Shire should re-rate after the spinoff, because the Newco will be focused exclusively on rare diseases, with less reliance on price increases and limited pressure from the patent cliff.

Source: My Own valuation model

The main takeaway from this analysis is that Shire looks strongly undervalued on any metrics, taking into account a potential spinoff of the ADHD franchise. Even assuming that the Newco will still trade at 20% discount to the sector (e.g. 14x P/E 2018 or 12x EV/EBITDA 2018) after the spinoff, there should be at least 20% upside.

Conclusion

Despite a beat and raise at Q2/2017 Results, Shire’s shares have been pressured by the uncertainties related to the impact on the company from a potential spinoff of the ADHD business. I don’t understand the logic behind these worries, and I believe that Shire looks undervalued on any metrics.

