Teva Has Taken The Second Step Before The First

(Image from Pixabay)

I made a big mistake with this company. You don’t ever have to invest in a company before gaining enough understanding of its business and before being able to assess it fair value with a good degree of confidence.

Well, actually it’s not really easy to assess a value when a company acquires the global generic pharmaceuticals business from another company for $33.3 billion in cash plus 100.3 million of its own shares and then, later on, at one of its quarterly earnings calls it states that: “It is impractical to present revenues by product for our generic medicines segment.”

You can focus on past results when valuing a company but it’s definitely better to figure out how it will behave in the future or to predict its future revenues’ streams. For a pharmaceutical company you need mainly to consider revenues by product. If you don’t have these figures it will be very difficult to attribute to the company a reliable fair value.

Acquisition of the US global generic pharmaceuticals business.

I believe that Teva deeply overpaid for its acquisition from Actavis. The deal was consummated at a P/S of approximately 8.3 ($33.3 B of net cash plus approximated $5.0 B in value of TEVA ADS shares over $4.6 B of net revenues related to the generics business divested to TEVA as at the end of 2011. Allergan PLc in its form 10-k for the year 2015 says that “Substantially all of our results of operations for 2011 relate to the generics business being divested to Teva. “ and net revenues for that year were $4,584.4 M ).

Just to give you an idea, the entire pharma sector is currently on average evaluated at roughly 3.7 times revenues. P/S is just a raw indicator of the potentiality of a business (a high price means high expectations of future profits) and may vary a lot. Recent deals that interested Teva, at present engaged in some divestments, were done at different P/S: sale of Paragard - P/S 6.5; sale to CVC Capital Partners Fund VI - P/S 2.7; sale to Foundation Consumer Healthcare – P/S 4.8. Nevertheless, a P/S of around 8.3 sounds by far too high.

Also the proposed rationale behind the Teva acquisition sounds to some extent inconsistent.

In their presentation dated July 27, 2015 to illustrate the acquisition, there was a slide titled “Recent Industry Trends Support a Combination”. Channel consolidation was mentioned as one industry trend: ”The market share of Teva’s top three customers increased significantly from 2009 to 2013, with top 3 customer share growing from 52% to 83% in the U.S. and 51% to 60% in the EU”.

(Teva to Acquire Allergan Generics, July 27, 2015. Supporting Materials.)

Less than two years later the same industry trend turns from being an opportunity to a threat. In their 20-F form for the year 2016, among listed risks you can read: “Sales of our products may be adversely affected by the continuing consolidation of our customer base.”. A consolidation that has provided additional purchasing leverage to relatively few customers, accounting for a significant portion of Teva sales, and consequently may increase the pricing pressures that Teva faces.



Six months later, Teva records a goodwill impairment charge of $6.1 B related to the U.S. generics reporting unit in the second quarter of 2017 (leaving the remaining goodwill allocated to this reporting unit at $15.5 B) based on three reasons, the first being “additional pricing pressure in the U.S. market as a result of customer consolidation into larger buying groups to extract further price reductions.”.

The second of the other two reasons (“ ii) accelerated FDA approval of additional generic versions of off-patent medicines, resulting in increased competition for these products; and iii) delays in new launches of certain of Teva’s generic products.”) looks to me somehow questionable because I believe that Teva might benefit too from accelerated FDA approval given its generic pipeline of 311 product applications awaiting FDA approval (as of June 30, 2017), including 69 tentative approvals.

(By Plexor; raw data from fda.gov: Activities Report of the Generic Drug Program)

Another evidence that the acquisition was possibly overpaid comes from the extent of the gain recognized by Allergan from the sale of their global generics business to Teva: $15.4 B (net of Anda Distribution business). This is a very, very, huge gain.

Finally, on top of that add that Teva, according to an FTC press release, has been subject to the "Largest Drug Divestiture Order in a Pharmaceutical Merger Case".

Market price

Teva (TEVA) is listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and on the NYSE as an ADS (1:1). At the beginning of this month the price of Teva, on its main stock exchange, reached a bottom previously reached as far as more than 24 years ago. On the ADS side, it’s interesting to note the huge fall in price that happened at the beginning of last August and the meaningful increase in respective volume.

(By Plexor)

It’s worth noting that Allergan, a part from cash, received 100.3 million ADS shares of Teva stock at completion of its global generic pharmaceuticals business divestiture on August 2, 2016. These shares were subject to a twelve month holding period post-close of the transaction. On August 3, 2017 (the day of lock-in expiration) 106,521,764 Teva ADS shares were traded on NYSE. A similar amount was traded on September 11, 2017. Are all these events related?

Debt is now a concern

As you may see from the following graph, Teva is burdened with a lot of Debt: $35.1 B as at the end of last june.

(By Plexor, based on data from forms 20-F and 6-K)

$5.7 B of this debt is due by the end of 2018 ($3.4 B of Term loans and $2.3 B of senior notes). Teva has already achieved encouraging results in its dismissal program to pay down debt. Proceeds from the sale of PARAGARD® and the sale of the remaining assets of its specialty global women’s health business amounted to total $2.48 B and will be used to progress repayment of term loan debt. In addition, approximately $250 million of cash per quarter are going to be saved from the recent 75% reduction in cash dividend to $0.085.

On the other side Teva has substantial exposure to increases in interest rates. At the end of 2016 indeed Teva had approximately $7.7 B of unhedged floating-rate debt outstanding.

The debt equity ratio of Teva at 1.25 doesn’t seem extremely high even if the average ratio for the pharma sector stands at 0.7 but the Z-score value results quite depressed (Teva: 0.73; median for the entire pharma sector: 3.44). A low Z-score is an indicator of financial fragility particularly when it stands below 1.8.

Some insights into the pharma sector

I extracted the list of components of the pharma sector from the following slide (Yunnan Baiyao, listed on the Shenzhen SE, excluded). At least during the last five years Teva has had gross and net profit margins below those of the entire pharma sector. Also revenues per employee are below the average value for the entire pharma sector ($384k vs $486k). The net debt of the sample pharma sector is on an upward trend and it has raised from $109 B in 2012 to the current $346 B figure (net debt/equity ratio has raised from 0.19 to 0.48 during the same period). The pharma sector looks then as being somehow leveraged.



(Teva to Acquire Allergan Generics, July 27, 2015. Supporting Materials.)

Assessing the fair value of Teva

As previously said it’s very difficult to assess the fair value of a company that doesn’t present revenues by product for one of its most important business segment. Nevertheless I try to figure out what an approximate fair value may be. The free cash flow realized by Teva in the last trailing twelve months amounts to $3.15 B. Net debt stands at $34.44 B and $1.12 B are the unrecognized compensation cost before tax on employee stock options and RSU/PSUs, plus retirement/postretirement unfunded obligations, plus the estimated value of operating leases. The prudentially estimated WACC is 6.1% (in determining the discounted cash flow of Teva’s U.S. generics reporting unit, Teva assumed a rate of discount of 6.8% and a terminal growth rate of 2%) and the estimated long term growth of the free cash flows is assumed at 2.8% (the estimated long term growth of the entire economy). With an annual free cash flow growth for the next five years estimated at -0.9% (in line with the assumptions Teva made in determining the discounted cash flow of Teva’s U.S. generics reporting unit: “Teva expects revenue and operating profits to continue to decline in the next two years, as its ability to successfully launch new generic products is not expected to offset or exceed the price and volume erosion for its existing portfolio prior to 2020, following which time, in 2020 and 2021, Teva expects to return to moderate growth.”) it’s possible, through a DCF model, to reach a value per ADS of $28.39 which means a current undervaluation of 38%.

To conclude, in the short term this stock may perform well. In the medium and long term investors should focus on its financial leverage and carefully review how Teva will address its financial fragility.

Price target: $19.21 (Systematic Risk Weight: 50%; Specific Risk Weight: 50%; Expected market return during the period: 2%).

PLEXOR's opinion, at a per share - ADS - price of $17.62 (as of Sep 27, 2017, 9:01 p.m. BST, NYSE) and based on assumptions and estimates made, is now: "bụy." Horizon: Until next earnings date (the period) or until any eventual future material announcement by the company if it happens earlier.

Important disclosures may be accessed here.

The list of previously released opinions may be accessed here.

Further disclosures: I wrote this post myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it from and I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this post. I have no positions in any stocks mentioned in this post, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I undertake no duty to update this post in light of new information or future events. Reasonable effort has been used to ensure accuracy of the information provided. However, there may be inaccuracies due to human or other error. Those inaccuracies include, but are not limited to, inconsistencies, omissions, and spelling mistakes. No responsibility is assumed for any errors or for the consequences of relying or acting on the information provided in this post. In no event will the contributor be liable for any direct, indirect, special or consequential damages, no matter what the cause. Please check my profile on sa for further disclosures and disclaimers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.