Federal Reserve Watch: A Truly Remarkable Performance

What has been accomplished over the past three years has been truly remarkable, a feat that most would not have thought possible at the time it was begun.

Next month, October 2017, the Federal Reserve has signaled that it will begin to reduce the size of its balance sheet by reducing the size of its securities portfolio.

Three years ago this October, in October 2014, the Federal Reserve ended its third round of quantitative easing and began the process of "normalizing" the financial system.

The Federal Reserve has signaled that it is entering a new era. At its last meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, Fed officials indicated that in October it would begin to systematically reduce the size of its balance sheet.

We are entering new territory. What has happened over the past three years is truly remarkable.

In October 2017, we will celebrate the third anniversary of the end of the Fed’s policy of quantitative easing. It is hard to imagine that the third round of quantitative easing ended 36 months ago - but that is the truth.

On October 15, 2014, the balance sheet of the Federal Reserve totaled $4,517.6 billion! At the start of the Great Recession, the Fed’s balance sheet only amounted to $890.7 billion.

Wow!

Now, note this: on September 27, 2017, the total assets of the Federal Reserve totaled $4,502.2 billion - almost exactly the same as it was on October 15, 2014!

Incredible!

The Federal Reserve stated that it did not want to change the amount of securities that it held on its balance sheet. Well, on October 15, 2014, the Fed held outright $4,209 billion in total securities. On September 27, 2017, the Fed’s portfolio of securities amounted to $4,240 billion.

US Treasury securities bought outright were at $2,455 billion on October 15, 2014, while mortgage-backed securities in the portfolio totaled $1,714 billion.

On September 27, 2017, US Treasury securities amounted to $2,465 billion, and mortgage-backed securities were at $1,768 billion. The Fed’s holdings of US Agency securities declined during this time, and this “hole” was filled by mortgage-backed securities.

Federal Reserve officials kept securities bought outright almost exactly constant over this three-year period. Yet, the “excess reserves” on the balance sheets of commercial banks dropped during this time. The balance sheet account, Reserve Balances with Federal Reserve Banks, a proxy for excess reserves in the commercial banking system dropped from $2,821 billion on October 15, 2014, to $2,179 billion on September 27, 2017, a decline of $642 billion.

Thus, during this three-year period, the Federal Reserve was keeping its asset size constant, its portfolio of securities bought outright constant, but was, at the same time, reducing the amount of excess reserves in the banking system by almost 25 percent!

This was a truly remarkable performance!

The Fed was reducing excess reserves in the banking system to support the rise in its short-term policy rate of interest, the Federal Funds rate. The target range for the Federal Funds rate has risen, during this three-year period, from a 0.0 percent to 0.25 percent range at the start of the period to the current range of 1.00 percent to 1.25 percent.

And, the Fed oversaw this increase in rates without any real disruptions to the banking system or to the financial markets. The doors of several hundred banks were closed during this period, yet the stock market moved on to higher and higher historical records. In fact, as I have written many times, the most workable strategy of investors during this time period was to “follow the Fed” as the Federal Reserve officials were constantly on alert to err on the side of monetary ease, which, in effect, established a “put” under the stock market, much as the “Greenspan put” of the time when Alan Greenspan was the Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.

During this time period, the M2 measure of the money stock rose by 18.8 percent from the month of October 2014 to the average of the four weeks ending September 18, 2017. The compound rate of growth of the M2 stock of money was 5.9 percent during this three-year period. This rate of increase seemed to be more than sufficient to support the increase in stock prices during this time.

How did Federal Reserve officials manage to reduce the amount of excess reserves that existed in the banking system. Well, they used “other” tools. And, this is how it worked out:

Currency in circulation, coin, and currency that left the commercial banking system and was not replaced by the Fed, resulted in a decline of $284 billion; Deposits with Federal Reserve banks, other than reserve balances, rose, and this resulted in a decline in reserve balances of $126 billion (and this was primarily a result of the US Treasury Department moving money from commercial banks to its General Account at the Fed); Reverse repurchase agreements on the Fed’s balance sheet reduced the amount of reserves in the banking system by $234 billion.

Note that summing these three changes comes to a total of $644 billion. As I reported above, Reserve Balances with Federal Reserve Banks (excess reserves) dropped by $642 billion over the three-year period under review!

The Fed did use other “short-run” tools during this time period, like the Term Deposit facility, but these only moved on or off the balance sheet as was needed for temporary purposes.

Needless to say, with the exception of currency in circulation which increases constantly over time, Treasury deposits with the Fed and reverse repurchase agreements are, technically, “short-run” tools and are not usually used to sustain a given monetary policy stance. They have really been used just about to their limit.

Thus, it is time, if the Fed can do it, to substitute longer-term policy tools, the portfolio of securities bought outright, for the short-run tools that the Fed has been using since the period of quantitative easing ended.

As reported earlier, the Fed is going to start out slowly by only letting $10 billion in securities “run off” from its portfolio each month. Then, in January, if no disruptions are taking place, the Fed will increase the run-off to $20 billion. In April, the monthly amount will rise to $30 billion, $40 billion in July, and then $50 billion in October 2018.

The Fed has made clear that it will continue to err on the side of ease. After all it has achieved since the end of the Great Recession, the Fed does not want to create a situation where the banking system or the financial system is disrupted.

The Fed officials can stop the balance sheet reduction at any time if problems begin to occur.

Let the next stage begin. It seems to me that the Fed’s performance over the past three years has been incredible. I must admit that in October 2014, I would not have bet that so much could be achieved. It has truly been a remarkable performance.

Good luck, Fed, going forward!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.