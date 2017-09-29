Aralez Pharmaceuticals: Rebound In Process

While its large debt burden is concerning, it's possible that the relationship with Deerfield could work in its favor to convert shares at a reasonable price or access other options.

A large purchase of shares by the CEO earlier in the year along with strong institutional backing bodes well for the future.

Shares have nearly doubled in the past month, but still have room to rise higher in order to fill the gap.

Shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARLZ) have nearly doubled in the past month, yet still have room to run in order to close the gap back to the $4 range or so.

ARLZ data by YCharts

The company in its present form came into being in early 2016 when POZEN and Canadian firm Tribute Pharmaceuticals made the decision to combine operations. Particularly of note, substantial capital was committed by the likes of Deerfield, QLT, Broadfin Capital and other institutional healthcare investors to support commercial launches of Yosprala, Fibricor and other future treatments.

Originally it was thought that peak sales for Yosprala could reach above $200 million in the next five years while the future remained more uncertain for Zontivity and Fibricor. In general, combinations of generic medicines that are significantly more expensive are not looked on favorably by payors and in some cases the FDA.

The stock originally popped on my radar back in June when it announced the commercial launch of Zontivity in the United States. The drug is now being promoted by a sales force of 75 representatives promoting the product to physicians treating patients with post-myocardial infarction and those with peripheral artery disease. Specifically, the drug is being positioned for those without a history of stroke (or TIA) and especially on those with PAD, diabetes or a history of smoking. It was previously announced that the company was reducing its sales force in the United States by roughly one-third and taking other steps to cut down costs.

The company reported a cash balance of $55.8 million as of June 30th. Revenues for the second quarter totaled $27.6 million, roughly double that of the same period last year. Net product revenues came in at $8.8 million while net loss totaled $27.5 million. Management has guided for cash to last through at least the next 12 months, although I suspect it will need to access funding much sooner.

Figure 2: Quarterly and revenue growth broken down (Source: Q2 Corporate Presentation)

It's also worth mentioning that earlier this year there was a lot of insider buying, including the CEO's purchase of 500,000 shares in the mid-$2 range. Adrian Adams has been instrumental in the acquisition of a number of companies he's worked at in the past, most recently Auxilium Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUXL) for $2.6 billion by Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP). While it was thought that based on his track record he was preparing the company to be sold, the turnaround has taken much longer than investors anticipated.

Its large debt burden (around $200 million) is a point of potential concern. However, considering that Deerfield is supposedly supporting the company, it's reasonable to expect a significant portion to be converted to equity and/or other options to be made available.

As for potential catalysts, there are a few that could push shares higher.

Continued strength in the launch of Zontivity appears to be one reason for increased optimism. In the second quarter, the company already surpassed prior highs (set by Merck (NYSE:MRK)) for total number of prescriptions and new prescriptions written by physicians.

Figure 3: Zontivity TRx and NRx highs surpassed (Source: Q2 Corporate Presentation)

As for Yosprala, improvements in payor rejections (down to 30% from 60% at launch) and patient abandonment (down to 10% or half the rate at launch) bode well for the future.

Aralez Pharmaceuticals is a Buy.

One key risk is the debt situation - I typically shy away from companies that have overly leveraged their balance sheets, but in this case support from Deerfield, in addition to other potential levers to pull, convinces me to give the stock a chance. Still, it has a long way to go to clean up the balance sheet and any hiccups along the way would be a clear negative. Its dwindling cash position is also a cause for concern, as further dilution or alternative funding with less than appealing terms might need to be accessed. Any setbacks with product launches, especially Zontivity (or Yosprala), would be a nail in the coffin for the bull thesis.

Readers who are interested in the stock and have done their due diligence could make an initial pilot purchase in the near term. A significant dip would likely be a solid opportunity to buy or add shares, as long as support holds. At the same time, I would suggest that readers limit positions to half-size until further steps are taken to ameliorate its debt situation (cautious as always). The stock could do very well over the next 12 to 18 months (medium term) if launch metrics continue to track positively and steps are taken to control the debt situation.

Author's note: My goal is to bring to readers' attention to undervalued stocks with catalysts that could propel shares higher, as well as provide a fresh perspective on stocks you may already be aware of. I also touch on planning trades and risk management, as those are two areas I feel are often neglected. If you found value in the above article, consider clicking the orange "follow" button and getting email alerts to receive my latest content. My sincere appreciation for readers who add value and join the discussion in the comments section, as well as those who share my work with others who could benefit from it.

Disclaimer: Commentary presented is not individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are not personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to (and encouraged) form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.