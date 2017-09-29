Victory Formation Long/Short Portfolio Update - September 2017

The breakout to new multi-month highs in crude oil this week is something of a validation of my argument commodity inflation is picking up steam soon. The only changes I have decided to make in the long/short Wall Street Survivor [WSS] mock portfolio linked here, revolve around adding more commodity inflation exposure. I purchased longs in Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) and the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) during the past week. Both are standard size positions of 4% of net equity in the model portfolio I started on May 5th, that readers can track over time.

I wrote about Archer Daniels a few weeks ago, and tried to explain the striking similarities in the economic, geopolitical, and political backdrop of today compared to the late 1960s and early 1970s. The 1970s were a period of very high stock prices initially, increasing federal spending on social programs, a large Vietnam War budget from Washington politicians, a Treasury and Federal Reserve moving away from a gold standard tie to the U.S. Dollar, and then President Nixon’s intent on micromanaging the economy in a way he alone saw fit. The end result was stagflation, with rising commodity prices, a much lower Dollar value vs. foreign currencies, a flat to declining stock market, and weak economic growth until 1983, a few years after President Reagan arrived.

Investors today have bid up stock market levels to very high valuation territory, with price to sales of underlying businesses at an all-time high. Total equity market capitalization relative to the economy [GDP] or trailing 10-year CAPE income is in the 95th percentile or higher range vs. the last 100 years of trading.

Trump is promising tax cuts that will balloon an already out of control federal budget deficit, and he is looking to start several new wars potentially costing hundreds of billions, if not trillions, in extra war spending over future years. With interest rates near zero already, the Federal Reserve will have to fund the bump higher in Treasury debt issuance with direct purchases, printing money out of thin air and “inflating” the prices on goods and services in our depreciating fiat currency. Don’t take my word for it. Look at the chart below of an imploding U.S. dollar value during 2017, as foreign confidence in the new U.S. President and his desire to deficit spend are already being discounted in the currency markets.

The WSS portfolio already owns gold and silver exposure. I have increased the precious metals hedge total somewhat by adding the largest Gold Miners ETF this week. The 5-month highs in crude oil and its constructive chart pattern could be “the” signal flashing today that a much higher commodity level is approaching during 2018. If oil zig-zags higher going forward, actual consumer inflation will reach numbers well above the 2% FED target range in 2018, as core inflation (minus food and energy) is just under 2% during 2017. What this means, and something the FED had to grapple with during the 1970s, is central bankers soon could be forced into raising interest rates to prevent a total free-fall in the U.S. dollar. If the dollar were allowed to collapse, a massive spike for all prices in the overall economy similar to hyperinflation becomes likely. No matter what the immediate effect on general economic growth or stock market pricing, a refocus on controlling inflation and financing government deficits as priorities is EXACTLY what happened during the 1970s experience with stagflation.

Portfolio Review

The overriding theory behind a long/short portfolio is smart research and a little luck can generate solid gains for investors, year after year, no matter what the stock market’s overall direction in price. In my specific portfolio setup of blue-chip equities, the goal is to find longs prepared to outperform the S&P 500 average, while the shorts underperform at the same time. The bigger the spread change in the two groups, the bigger the portfolio profits will be. An investor is looking to take advantage of both the overpricing and underpricing of various securities in the marketplace.

Let’s review how the Victory Formation selections have performed the last three months with some graphs below. Here is a chart of the individual equity longs and gold positions vs. the S&P 500 index drawn as the primary benchmark. You can see, all but two of the 18 long positions have “outperformed” the S&P 500. This feat will not happen every 3-month span, but it is what we are aiming to accomplish.

Here is a chart of our short positions vs. the S&P 500 over the same span. Again, all but two stocks on our list of 14 sells “underperformed” the target index. The net spread between the longs and shorts has been quite positive for investors in this mock design.

This article measures the portfolio’s current setup and gains from its May 5th inception into early morning September 27th trading data. The +6.1% WSS portfolio gain the last four months, after trading expenses of $10 per trade and paying out regular dividends on the short positions, works out to roughly +19% annualized if it continues at the same pace since inception. My conservative goal is to reach 5%-10% in yearly gains for net-neutral market exposure, after expenses. So far, the portfolio has easily surpassed my target rate of return.

For comparison the S&P 500 total return, including dividends, since May 5th is +5.0%. The WSS portfolio is outperforming the decent market advance since inception, without taking on the serious risk of downside to your capital invested, a bear market or crash scenario would generate. In fact, the long/short design does not “require” price gains in the overall market to earn substantial profit. It is entirely possible it could create significant gains in value during a market sell-off, if the selected longs perform better as a group than the short positions.

Depending on how you count the uncorrelated gold/silver position in the portfolio used for hedging inflation and market volatility, the portfolio has averaged a 10% to 20% net-long exposure to S&P 500 price swings. A 100% net-long position on your invested capital is represented by the typical long only portfolio, fully-invested in stocks and equity mutual funds. In terms of expected returns on the 5.0% equivalent gain in the S&P 500, a 20% long portfolio should have risen around 1%, all else being equal. So, the Victory Formation’s model portfolio gain of +6.1% highlights a solidly positive stock picking span.

Nearly every stock in the WSS portfolio has been discussed in-depth through various Seeking Alpha articles the past year. Readers can scroll through my article list, if they want to understand why I like or dislike a particular equity. Below is a table of the WSS portfolio’s progress, with the new selections of Archer Daniels and the Gold Miners ETF highlighted in yellow.

Quick summary on each stock included in portfolio

Longs

I have more confidence in the short selections than the longs currently. As a consequence, the S&P 500 SPDR (SPY) and Vanguard S&P 500 (VOO) ETFs are the largest positions by dollar size in the mock long/short setup.

The gold hedges represent another big block of dollars invested. They are not always correlated with movements in the overall market, and often go up in price when the market is declining. The new Gold Miners ETF has been added to complement the existing Newmont Mining (NEM), ProShares Ultra Gold ETF (UGL) and iShares Silver ETF (SLV) holdings.

I am quite bullish on the price of crude oil and energy going forward. I think I am clearly in the minority in this view, so count it as a contrarian forecast. I foresee larger U.S. government spending deficits and money printing over time, and strengthening foreign consumption demand as reasons to believe sharply higher oil priced in U.S. Dollars is coming in 2018-19. My favorite oil & gas investments, based on balance sheets, growth prospects, current valuations and momentum trading patterns are Suncor Energy (SU), EOG Resources (EOG) and Chevron (CVX).

Other hard asset, commodity inflation plays, well positioned today are BHP Billiton (BHP) in the industrial metals space and Archer Daniels in grains and agri-business ventures. Las Vegas Sands (LVS) is a real estate bet on rising incomes and inflation both in the U.S. and China, where the company owns casinos. Climbing common dividend payouts should provide honest stock price support for all the commodity and inflation investments listed over a number of years.

Celgene (CELG) and Abbott Labs (ABT) are the best defensive growth stocks I can find right now. Both have above average income expansion opportunities in big pharmaceutical and medical products, respectively. I have a high degree of confidence both will outperform the market the next 2-3 year holding period. Improving trading momentum since early summer is a clue investor demand is picking up.

For financial sector exposure, my best picks today are Citibank (C) in banking, plus MetLife (MET) and Allstate (ALL) in the insurance business. Citibank has perhaps the most conservative and diversified bank balance sheet and revenue stream. The two insurance companies appear ready to expand earnings well beyond the low Wall Street analyst expectations for the S&P 500 in coming years. All three have very strong momentum characteristics in 2017, low P/E ratios on 2018 analyst estimates and plenty of liquid asset holdings. If you believe the U.S. economy will continue to expand with low inflation, the three should be leading gainers from here.

FedEx (FDX) seems to be the best positioned transportation stock to continue taking advantage of the retail shipping to home trend. A low valuation on projected results in 2018, alongside a strong stock performance in 2017 point to the likelihood of another year or two of outperformance vs. its sector.

Technology stocks as a group are quite overvalued on trailing fundamentals. The only tech stock in the portfolio today is Qualcomm (QCOM). Ignoring the truly punk performance of the stock price this year from its battle over royalty payments with Apple (AAPL), Qualcomm has plenty of underlying reasons for ownership. The company’s balance sheet scores extremely well for safety and liquidity; growth prospects, with or without its planned takeover of NXP Semiconductors (NXP), are much higher than the normal S&P 500 enterprise; and its valuation on current 2017-18 income and cash flow is cheaper than one would expect. Given a surprise settlement with Apple or court ruling in favor of Qualcomm, the stock could gallop 20%-30% higher soon.

The final and smallest long position is The Gap (GPS). A steady as she goes retail business with top notch managers, Gap is one of a handful of retailers, customers will continue to visit in person. A low relative valuation to the S&P 500 and strong balance sheet are reasons its stock price has perked up since my spring article on retail favorites.

Shorts

The short positions are an eclectic group. The biggest positive for many of the over-leveraged choices is they have significant overseas operations that will benefit from a lower Dollar currency translation. A falling Dollar may also support U.S. production and revenues as imports become more expensive when repriced into Dollars. Remember, we have the lower Dollar probability covered with our long exposure. Substantial ownership of precious metals, oil, plus industrial and agriculture commodities means the long side of the portfolio is well prepared to directly benefiting from a declining local currency value.

The largest bearish theme is to short telecommunications. I think profitability in the sector is headed lower from intense price competition, overburdened debt loads, and super-high capital spending needs for new generations of delivery technology. As a sector, stock returns have been weak during 2017. Despite attractive dividend yields, I am projecting dividend cuts as soon as the next recession hits. AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ) in America, plus Vodafone (VOD) in Europe, Asia and Africa will find it increasingly difficult to reward investors, from my vantage point. In the context of this portfolio, all I am anticipating is lagging equity performance. Large declines in price would be a bonus, and pump overall portfolio gains.

Offsetting the longs in health care, Medtronic (MDT) and Eli Lilly (LLY) appear to have the worst combination of long-term business prospects vs. current high valuations and investor interest. I suggest shorting the two in anticipation of continued weak equity price performance similar to 2017. Any hiccups in already slow projected business growth rates could trip up their stock quotes, adding a few percent to the portfolio’s value.

Mondelez (MDLZ), the focus of my last article, and Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) run defensive consumer food and beverage assets, but their leverage and debt levels are insanely high. They both have zero room for error in terms of business plan execution and cost controls. Higher interest expense on debt, or a recession in overall demand, or fading consumer acceptance of their goods could translate into over-sized stock losses for investors.

Starbucks (SBUX) and Nike (NKE) are consumer brand-name growth darlings of the past that will have serious issues expanding revenues in the future, beyond the rate of inflation. Both are taking on greater risk in their growth strategies and accepting lower margin opportunities in an effort to keep investors interested. Market saturation and increasing competition are huge issues. Ultra-high stock valuations do not mix well if business growth rates plummet in 2018-19. I expect both to be a tough ride ahead for investors, just like 2017’s experience.

General Electric (GE) and Ford (F) are two industrial leaders in America. Both are struggling from high debt and balance sheet leverage, while sales gains have been difficult to generate. I have discussed both in many articles the past year as potentially weak performers going forward. They continue to lag general stock market gains, outlining actual losses in 2017. In this portfolio, their job is to underperform the S&P 500 over time, pure and simple. A major global recession would be their worst nightmare, similar to the debt-extended mess many older U.S. industrial companies would face.

Costco (COST) may have one of the worst long-term futures in retail, but investors are still stuck on its past glory with a near cult-like following. Considering almost no underlying growth taken place the last few years, it’s shocking and unrealistic the stock price is still valued at a fat premium to the retail sector and S&P 500. This stock could be a 50% crash disaster in the next recession as the Amazon (AMZN) +Whole Foods union and Wal-Mart (WMT) +Sam’s Club home delivery and internet ordering with store pickup becomes mainstream for American grocery consumers into 2020.

Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA) is under pressure from advertisers as a result of its network news programming slant and numerous on-air personality scandals. A huge total liability number and debt load will serve like an anchor on a sinking ship, if any more events scare away advertising dollars and viewership ratings. Profits and cash flows are further at risk given an overdue recession in the U.S. economy, after a near-record length, eight and a half year recovery. The stock price has remained under pressure since March, shortly after President Trump took office.

Simon Properties (SPG) is a pair trade idea against Las Vegas Sands in real estate. Simon currently holds its most leveraged balance sheet in modern history, and this REIT’s retail store focus is coming under pressure from the explosive growth in internet-based consumer shopping preferences. The stock has sharply underperformed other REITs and the S&P 500 during 2017.

Final Thoughts

If you are nervous about the U.S. stock market’s extreme 2017 overvaluation like I am, a properly constructed long/short portfolio with limited net-long exposure may be right for you. The portfolio’s gains result from quality stock picking and panning, having almost nothing to do with general stock market direction day to day, or week to week. The beauty of the design is an investor can still outline solid investment gains, even in a bear market or stock market crash scenario. If the longs as a group outperform the short sales you can earn a profit, plus sleep much better at night when an overdue and inevitable bear market arrives.

Please consult with a registered and experienced financial advisor if you are new to short selling or want to develop your own long/short portfolio. Shorting stocks involves different and potentially larger risks than simple buy and hold strategies. Past performance of the Victory Formation mock portfolio is no guarantee of future gains, and investors should understand a wide range of outcomes is possible in a long/short design, independent of market direction.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.