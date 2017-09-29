UniCredit Should Focus On Its Restructuring Plan Instead Of Merging With Commerzbank

Recent rumors of a merger between UniCredit (OTCPK:UNCFY) and Commerzbank (OTCPK:CRZBY) is highly speculative, as both banks are performing their own restructuring plans, and a merger has high integration risk. UniCredit has shown good execution of its strategic plan, especially regarding asset quality, and remains an interesting value play on a standalone basis, as I’ve analyzed in a previous article. Even though a merger of the two banks may have its merits, UniCredit still has organic upside potential due to its improving fundamentals.

Merger Analysis

A few days ago, it was reported that UniCredit has held discussions with German officials about a potential business combination with Commerzbank. Given that both banks are currently performing a business restructuring, the timing of a possible deal is quite uncertain and could be performed in a few years rather than in the short term.

A merger would probably be an all-share deal, which means that the German government has a direct position to make on the deal due to its stake in Commerzbank. Commerzbank’s largest shareholder is still the German State, with an equity stake of 15.5% due to the bailout of the bank following the global financial crisis.

Its breakeven price is about €17 per share, while Commerzbank currently trades at €11.5 per share on the German stock exchange. This means that much probably, the German state is not willing to sell at the current price, even considering a significant premium, because it would lead to losses for the German taxpayers. Therefore, an all-share deal is the most likely option for a merger, at least until Commerzbank’s share price doesn’t recover to a level close to the German State’s breakeven price.

Commerzbank has operations across retail, corporate, and investment banking mainly in Germany and a smaller operation in Poland. In the past year, about 70% of the bank’s revenues were generated in its domestic market, being therefore the most important market for Commerzbank. UniCredit also has a significant operation in Germany, through its 2005 purchase of HVB. In 2016, Germany accounted for around 20% of UniCredit’s revenue, being the second-largest market for the bank after Italy.

A combination of the two banks would lead to one of the largest banking groups in Europe, with more than €1.3 trillion ($1.53 trillion) of assets. It would give to UniCredit a greater access to small and medium enterprises in Germany and a lot of potential for cost-cutting in the combined German operations of the two banks.

Even though some revenue synergies could be possible from this potential merger, cost cutting would be the most important factor to justify this deal financially. The German banking industry is characterized by high fragmentation and poor efficiency, which means that consolidation may be the best option to achieve scale and improve profitability for the established players.

Both banks have very poor efficiency levels in Germany, measured by the cost-to-income ratio. Commerzbank’s retail and corporate banking divisions operated in the past year at a 76% cost-to-income ratio, while UniCredit’s Commercial Banking Germany division was at 77%. These are quite poor ratios compared to the most efficient banks in Europe (operating at around 45%), showing that both banks have a lot of work to do regarding efficiency.

Both banks are in the midst of their own separate turnaround plans, targeting cost-to-income ratios of about 65% in the next few years. This goal is expected to be met primarily by headcount reductions and could be accelerated by a business combination. Neither bank is cutting branches significantly, even while digital banking becomes increasingly important. This shows that UniCredit and Commerzbank have similar business strategies, making a combination easier to implement.

A merger would possibly lead to more ambitious cost-cutting targets, especially from branch reductions that have been somewhat overlooked by both banks in their turnaround plans. It is difficult to quantify potential cost savings from branch closures of a combined entity, but would certainly be very significant.

However, UniCredit’s track record on cost-cutting in Germany is not particularly impressive. The Italian bank bought HVB in 2005, targeting at the time €1 billion ($1.17 billion) of gross synergies, of which only 9% were revenue synergies. The bank was able to reduce some costs, leading to a decline in the cost-to-income ratio from 83% in 2006 to 77% in the following year, but since then, it wasn’t able to extract much cost savings in the next 10 years. This means that a combination with Commerzbank may have high cost synergy potential, but the execution risk is also quite high, making this merger less compelling.

Indeed, UniCredit and Commerzbank are both undergoing restructuring plans, and it makes more sense for each one to become more efficient separately than focusing on a complex business integration.

UniCredit has performed a capital increase at the beginning of the year to clean up its balance sheet and is delivering good early results of its own restructuring plan. In the second quarter of 2017, the bank has shown improved fundamentals with revenues relatively stable, decreasing costs and improved credit quality. Its cost of risk [CoR] ratio was very low compared to historical levels at only 50 basis points (bps), leading for a revised guidance downwards to 60 bps for the whole year, while it confirmed the CoR target of 49 bps for 2019.

Given that UniCredit’s credit quality was one of its main issues, this recent performance is very encouraging and is one of the principal boosts for an improved profitability in the next few years. Its return on tangible equity [RoTE] improved to 8.7% in the first six months of 2017, compared to 6.3% in the same period of last year, a level that is close to the European sector average. Going forward, the bank should continue focused on reducing its non-performing exposure to improve asset quality, while further cost reductions are the other main factor that is expected to lead to higher earnings in the coming quarters.

Conclusion

Even though a merger with Commerzbank could make sense, a deal is very unlikely in the short-term as both banks are in the early stages of their restructuring plans. Additionally, track record on German banking M&A is not particularly good, making the integration of the businesses quite risky. This means that UniCredit is more likely to continue focusing on its own standalone strategy rather than seeking external growth opportunities, at least until it reaches its strategic goals. UniCredit is still one of the cheapest banks within the European banking sector, trading at a price to book value of 0.78x vs. about 1x for the sector. Therefore, UniCredit remains an interesting value play with significant upside potential if its restructuring plan remains on a positive path.

