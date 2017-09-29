Greenhill: Recapitalization Doesn't Change Recent Results

Greenhill (GHL) is an independent investment bank that focuses on mergers and acquisitions (“M&A”), restructurings, capital raises, and other transactions for its client base. Like most boutique firms, the firm is small (350 employees), but that hasn’t stopped the company from generating hundreds of millions in revenue annually. Like most independent firms, the value proposition the company provides clients is that it only provides advice; there is no investing, trading, underwriting, lending, or research side to the business. Feelings of mistrust for investment bankers, while more palpable on Main Street, still exist throughout many companies, and some companies prefer dealing with these kinds of firms versus going through Goldman Sachs (GS) or JPMorgan (JPM).

Broadly, corporate event activity has fallen this year. 2016 was a solid year, with global M&A volumes of $3.9T last year, the third highest on record, according to JPMorgan. There were some caveats to that strength, however. 2015 was a stronger year, and as JP Morgan noted in its above report, withdrawn deal volumes were extremely high historically, only rivaled by 2008 (no need to guess why that year saw heavy withdrawal activity). So-called megadeal volume (in excess of $10B) dropped 39% y/y, which is never a good sign. Broadly, expectations for 2017 are for another incrementally down year. This ties into current valuations for players in this market, as pricing for firms like Greenhill remain cheap, with most players trading at 12-15x earnings and, once adjusted for stock-based compensation, in the mid to high single digits when it comes to free cash flow yield. That is tough to find in today’s market, and is largely reflective of pessimism. The M&A market coming out of the Recession benefited from years of low interest rates, an unwinding of the tightness in corporate credit, and relatively cheap equity valuations. Today, while lending remains loose, interest rates are on the rise and equity valuations are at all-time highs. It is becoming more and more common for management teams to cite target valuation multiples as a concern, and no one wants to get caught holding the bag on an ill-timed acquisition, even as companies look to complement their internal organic growth.

Further, while most of these smaller boutique firms have long histories, they really are only recent entrants onto the global stage. Historically, deal activity has been dominated by more traditional investment banks, and it remains to be seen how viable these firms will be as we enter the next cycle. Getting more granular with Greenhill, the company comps extremely well against Evercore (EVR) in terms of average deal size, but compared to most smaller boutique firms, Greenhill has a much more diverse geographic count (47% North America, 30% Europe, 23% Asia). By comparison, Evercore is exposed primarily to North America (74% of deal count), while Lazard (LAZ) remains true to its European focus, with more than half of its deal count originating across the Atlantic. Valuation multiples are similar, but Greenhill has hit a bit of a rough patch.

Recent Woes In 2017

Throughout 2017, deal announcements (and resulting revenue) have been slower than expected. While deal volumes are down in all size categories (12% fall in announced deals), and high value deals in particular are stressed, where Greenhill has traditionally been more active. Investors should not buy into all of management’s excuses here, however. There has been a broad-reaching decline, but Q2 2017’s 25% y/y revenue collapse, and 21% fall in the first half of 2017, cannot be excused by just market forces. There are signs of market share losses, even within the company’s core competencies (large cap M&A). Unfortunately, the company’s mix (international focus) and focus on M&A (versus restructuring or other advisory revenue) is working against, unlike in years prior. Peers like Evercore have been able to fall back onto small cap restructuring business (such as in the still distressed United States energy market) – areas where Greenhill simply has very little presence. Such stark relative stock price performance rarely lies, and it isn’t happenstance that many in this space have seen double digit stock price increases this year, all while Greenhill (pre-recapitalization announcement spoken on below) had seen its stock price cut in half.

This type of business is a double-edged sword. There is very little variable cost structure in the business; labor costs are the overwhelming expense, and those are fairly fixed. While some expense is tied to reward-based stock compensation, this is a talent-driven business, and Greenhill has to remain competitive when it comes to compensation otherwise it risks losing key people to peers in adjacent businesses. With labor costs only down 11% this year, margin compression was inevitable, and earnings and cash flow have suffered. Many investors were invested in Greenhill for its dividend, but given operating cash flow, even backing out $12mm in negative working capital, didn’t cover the dividend by $7mm, there were clear signs of trouble. Management tried to put a damper on that kind of conversation during the Q2 conference call in July, but if you read the wording now, you can see the team chose its words carefully leading into the recapitalization.

Recapitalization Announcement

On September 25th, Greenhill announced a major move in readjusting its capital structure. In my opinion, outside of investors that bought into the company for what was once a near 14% dividend yield, most of the market is going to like the details of this plan. Given the aforementioned issues in earnings and cash generation 2017, the available capital simply was not there to fund both the distribution and other needs of capital. For investors that bought higher, it is a clear lesson that yield can be a poor support for share prices. While it was clear that the distribution needed to be adjusted, and Greenhill has announced that it plans to “substantially reduce or eliminate its dividend”, just a straight gutting of the program with no other adjustments would be greeted with limited enthusiasm.

In order to restructure the business, first Greenhill will borrow $300mm under a new term loan (“TLB”) structure. Given the company previously only held $80mm in debt (and a $16mm net debt position including cash and cash equivalents), the end result is going to be a substantial increase in the company’s leverage. While the interest rates and any financial covenants have yet to be disclosed, the company did state that the agreement will have a five-year term. Roughly $235mm of this debt will be used to commence a tender offer to repurchase 9mm shares, or 30% of the outstanding float – an 18% premium to the closing price on September 25th. Once completed, Greenhill will refrain from large purchases (just enough to offset stock grants) for some time in order to dedicate cash flow to debt repayment. Further, the company plans to align management interests with shareholders. Both the firm’s Chairman (Robert Greenhill) and CEO (Scott Bok) have both agreed to purchase $10mm of newly issued common stock at the tender offer price, and Scott Bok also requested to forego 90% of his base salary through year end 2022, instead being granted restricted stock units that cliff vest at the end of five years. As well as this, company employees will not be allowed to participate in the tender offer, which means employee ownership of Greenhill will approach 50%, which is closer to the averages of other boutique M&A shops like Evercore and Lazard.

All told, Greenhill expects this move will reduce corporate income taxes, increase earnings per share, and provide shareholders with a more levered play on the company’s future. Income investors need not apply – the high leverage and dividend elimination all but eliminates their interest in the firm, and the tender offer provides a decent exit point versus recent prices. For those that are bullish on the firm’s long-term prospects, this restructure certainly is aggressively geared – to the upside… or to the downside.

Takeaway For Investors

If investors assume $60mm in EBITDA for fiscal 2017 at Greenhill (down 15% from prior year), net debt/EBITDA is going to be in the 3.5x range post recapitalization, as net debt should be roughly $210mm (forecasting a $90mm cash position post restructuring after buybacks and debt issuance costs). That his high in this space, and for investors that are bearish on either the firm or the M&A market (or both), it is going to be tempting to get in on the short side post deal. So while I think shaking out some short interest in the meantime was an ancillary reason for the recapitalization (20% of the float currently held short), I don’t believe the bears are going to go anyway anytime soon after this deal. The bright side of the increased leverage is that, provided this is a bottom in earnings, it won’t take long to pay down the debt to reasonable levels.

While I can see the allure in buying beaten-down firms, this industry is cutthroat. Deal wins tend to feed off of themselves, and companies can ride high on reputation alone from prior business. When business is down, they often stay down. I don’t think the valuation difference between Greenhill and its peers is steep enough currently to justify putting money on a firm that is floundering. Readers with good memories might remember I’m long Evercore, for precisely this reason. The valuation is fair, but more importantly, the firm is taking market share left and right, and actually posted mid-single digit revenue increases in its Q2 – in stark contrast to Greenhill’s problems. In this market, stick with the winners.

