Sky People Becomes Future Fintech

Sky People Fruit Juice: SPU have confirmed their move into Finance, changing their holding company name to Future Fintech (FTFT). While we await news that the Chinese Government has cleared their company name and business for the intended spot market/commodity market (anticipated Q3), investors are concerned about the declining return from fruit juices, and what might appear to be the rejection of an interesting and attractive brand. 'Sky People Fruit Juice'.

Financial Position

The company assures us that they have sufficient cash for ongoing operations, and the recently announced success in securing a new 'healthy juice' license, (to be wholly managed by the company), can only add to that. FTFT operating costs vary between $2 and $3 million per quarter, but in Q4 their operating costs are very much reduced with income from leases from various companies that use their Kiwi Market facilities. So this level of operating cost only really applies to three quarters.

As we approach Q4, with further expected revenue from sales of 'healthy juice', already contracted by sales agents and distributors in China, investors anticipate substantial additional revenue from the new healthy products. There is a cost of several $millions to the company for the license to sell these products though, and it isn't clear as yet whether this is an up front cost, whether already paid or not, or like a pharmaceutical royalty, payable on sales generated as they occur. There is a substantial amount of cash sitting in the 'advances to suppliers' item in their financial release, but this includes the prepayment still being negotiated for the two orchards, Kiwi (terms of the second still being negotiated), and orange. Other receivables normally refers to money due in from customers but paid for on credit, (as opposed to cash in accounts receivable).

However to understand what other issues there might be, and how the company might become more generally competitive, it's worth considering their business model, and how that reflects competition locally and internationally. Some Investors expected an overall rise in revenue in Q2, but the internet marketing strategies they issues press releases about in the spring, were really about developing business in China rather than the international fruit juice business which tends to dominate their turn over.

Distribution Channels

The company have already described on their web site and in filings that they use sales and agents and distributors to promote their products, and they also sell direct to clients in China and overseas. They're developing strength in internet marketing, and have recently announced their new partnership to develop 'health' beverages. This capitalizes on their on-line sales investment, but seems to be a welcome but very much domestic sales expansion. FTFT beverage products (ciders) are sold in China, while juices and aromas are mostly sold internationally. This is likely to lead to a substantial increase in revenue both for Q3 and Q4, but so far investors haven't been advised about license costs.

FTFT are finding it's cheaper to buy apple juice and sell it on, rather than produce their own, but with a margin of well over 30% for beverages sold in China, why not put more effort into expanding their domestic market for apple and pear beverage products, even mixed beverage products ?, instead they seem to be increasing margin on international sales, which can only be interpreted (since they buy apple juice in), as increasing their prices, presumably to direct retail customers. There's no surprise then that with another increase in margin last quarter there's been an equally significant drop in apple juice turnover.

While it's possible to charge higher prices for a higher quality product (which can be proven as such), the market for concentrated juice is changing, and in the West becoming much more focused on health concerns. There's also competition from other more interesting flavors, and health benefits from 'super food fruits' like pomegranate, grape, and blueberry, juices 'with' pulp, and also fruits which have wider diversity in the food processing industry, than juice consumption.

Alternative Products

Peach juice seems to have minimal competition in Northern Europe, and has a delightful flavor. Mulberry trees used to be grown for fruit in Northern Europe but no longer, and would probably be another unique product. Peach juice could also be used for canning peaches, (consumers often prefer juice to high calorie syrup), and it could be brewed as a fruit wine. Cherry used to be a commonly eaten fruit in Northern Europe, and lends itself to a wide list of uses in food processing, from wine and liquors, to confectionery, patisserie, ice cream and sorbets, but the cost of picking (from high trees) has turned cherry into a luxury item in Northern Europe. Another opportunity for sales from China?

Western tastes are such that the market for ice cream flavors revolves around berries and citrus, coffee and chocolate; and some nuts, although apple juice and pear juice are used by companies producing canned whole or sliced solid fruit. FTFT need to be able to understand these international traits to be able to capitalize on them.

International Fruit Prices Influence Exported Juice Sales

The International Trade Center - Fruit Juice Market September 2017 report notes that:

Poland is dealing with both limited and expensive raw materials.

This is an interesting development as the supply of apples from Poland created the drop in international apple prices last year. How this bears out for international apple juice sales remains to be seen, as the market in the West is gradually moving away from concentrates to freshly squeezed products.

Irma Devastates Florida Orange Growers

Florida orange juice producers and fruit growers have just been badly hit by hurricane Irma. Threatening juice and orchards alike. The frozen orange juice (from concentrate) market is very volatile, despite falling demand it's small, so this is likely to create an upheaval in prices.

The Distribution Model

Sales agents are generally non salaried and create an income from sales commission, acting on behalf of the manufacturer, on those terms and conditions. It would be normal practice for a sales agent to promote multiple products, to maximize the cost of sales visits and expenses, but unlike distributors they are not contracted to buy and sell stock. Sales agents can specialize in sales to specific locations, so for example sale agents could specialize in sales to supermarkets, and add products to their portfolio that could be sold in the multiple numbers of supermarkets they visit in a certain area, while excluding opportunities to sell the same products in other outlets. (e.g. sports centers and gymnasium).

A distributor takes delivery of products, and is responsible for promoting products to retail outlets. Distributors are hired to control specific geographic areas, and their portion of the product mark up price includes the cost of retail marketing. The contracts agreed with distributors are very important. If there is no competitive aspect to the contract, then a distributor once engaged controls marketing to all retail outlets in their area, meaning that the manufacturer could lose control of potential sales volumes over the extent of the contract term, and it's own 'chain segment' of revenue generating potential to the distributor.

Sky People Fruit Juice is being retained as a brand in China. The parent company was jointly owned by 'Costco', and there are Supermarket chain and food companies in China also controlled by the FTFT parent company. I think it likely that at least two of these organizations feature in the top five customer list, and also maybe a distributor within Shanxii province, (FTFT's home territory and main customer base), and distributors in Europe too. With much of the remainder being direct sales, supported by sales agents, and which can create a 'higher than average profit margin'.

A retail price comparison' or RRP, of fruit juices sold by another International supermarket chain 'Tesco', which like Costco is also operating in the 'price conscious' segment of the juice market is below. The control of the distribution chain in a non- direct marketing model is below. A normal split of the mark up price in the United States would be:

Manufacturer Distributor Retailer

40% (5% sales agent) 20% 40%

This doesn't reflect profit, as each component of the chain carries its own operating costs.

If a manufacturer wanted to sell direct for example it could claim an additional 60% of the distribution chain, but would also incur the costs of transporting and distribution, marketing to retail outlets and consumers etc.

What components of the chain can't do, is change the recommended retail price to the consumer (set by the manufacturer). The retailer can introduce promotions to consumers, (Sky People Supermarkets can run promotions, and FTFT can for direct business) but it's necessary that 'RRP' is competitive, and changes in consumer taste as well as additional competition can reconfigure the potential of the RRP landscape.

R & D Department Expands Profile

It's very good news then that the recently announced partnership includes the renaming of a subsidiary company responsible for research and development, to one which has expanded into pilot schemes, as this naturally includes product marketing. Who a particular type of potential consumer is, and how best to reach them relates directly to product development, and success of any pilot. An added bonus is that their new partner is also well grounded in existing domestic supply contracts (but covering on the ground sales as opposed to internet sales trading). Internet sales trading, has the potential to take over 'retail segment' sales revenue, which if comparable with a standard US distribution model could equate to as much as 40% of the RRP.

Direct Negotiations With International Retailers, Restaurant and Hotel Chains

Large international retailers like Costco and Tesco will negotiate their own prices direct, and operate their own distribution network. To develop the high volume commercial sales that FTFT are looking for, from existing distribution contracts, they have to be able to provide for direct sales to these high volume vendors, and have people available to negotiate those sales. Telephone calls from China are likely to be less effective than negotiations by local Westerners, who understand the local market and operate from a local office. FTFT seem to be quoting the same top five customers, with a couple indicating falling sales. Investors would probably respond well to news that this situation is being turned around.

Tesco (Recommended Retail Prices) In Euro

The brand 'Innocent', markets itself as an ethical health conscious brand with no additives. As such it commands a much higher price at the checkout. All the 'not from concentrate juices are sold from the chill cabinet, alongside dairy and milk alternatives based on soya and nuts. This seems to be similar to the health product recently released, and developed by Sky People R&D department. There could be a premium price tag involved, although FTFT will need to focus on and track a specific age group and gender within their internet marketing.

Apple juice hasn't dropped out of favor, as we can see, and it's a natural alternative for mothers interested in juice which has lower acidity than orange (which can be harmful to dental enamel). However 'not from concentrate' is taking the primary marketing position in the supermarket, and carries a higher RRP. The Tesco brand dominates other suppliers in the cabinet, it's the largest British supermarket chain, known for negotiating 'keen' prices with suppliers, but there are others.

The point being the FTFT need to put themselves in the position of being able to negotiate high volume sales with companies like this. While some distributors focus on small town and village supermarkets, the larger shopping malls and large chain supermarkets attract the bulk of the volume of regular shoppers, and can eventually force small traders out of business. A customer in the database isn't worth much, if they're not buying regularly.

Data Source: Writers own market research - Tesco PLC, Ireland

Concentrate Or Not From Concentrate

In the last quarterly filing, Future Fintech described their product specifically as 'concentrated fruit juice', as well as fruit juice beverages and fruit juice 'Aroma's.

Fruit juice from concentrate is the standard in which water is extracted from processed juice, which can then be added at a later date, together with 'aromas' which recreate juice which compares well to a freshly squeezed original. This enables juice to be shipped economically, and also increases storage potential, reducing the cost of supermarkets that hold it in storage. Juice from concentrate is still the standard that much of the world exports, and juice from concentrate used in food processing carries no particular significance. The issue is one of juice from concentrate in Western markets which are becoming interested in more healthy alternatives, and apple which has limited use in food processing, and which dominates FTFT sales.

Demand for concentrated juice has reduced in the West, noticeably so for orange juice, and especially in the United States. Concentrated juice is often sold with added sugar, and the concentrate is considered less healthy than a fresh squeeze. Marketing juice as 'without added sugar' helps to change consumer expectations. Vitamin C is a volatile substance that can be harmed both by heat as well as direct light, so a number of competitive businesses have developed which focus more on the health benefits of drinking freshly squeezed juice, with or without pulp, rather than mineral content and the enjoyment of the flavor and texture.

Marketing From The Chill Cabinet

Another point is access to the 'chill' cabinets in supermarkets. While this may not be the same situation in China, in the West, milk is a basic food, used daily in tea, coffee and breakfast cereals. Those juices with access to the same refrigerated cabinet used to sell dairy products, will have target access to people regularly buying milk for breakfast. 'Freshly squeezed is housed in the chill cabinet also 'not from concentrate', despite the latter now having a 12 month shelf life. This is about retail marketing, and where best to position products to achieve sales, through direct contract negotiation with supermarkets. Many cheap 'long life - from concentrate' juices will find themselves stacked in the isles at the back, alongside flavored and natural spring water.

The Aging West Loves 'Super Foods'

The advance of 'super foods' has also changed the fruit juice landscape in the West. While some countries continue to buy concentrates for drinking, others are moving towards juice which is 'not from concentrate'. An aging population is interested in staying healthy, and likely to focus on reports which have a scientific basis for consuming certain types of juice. Red grape juice is increasing in popularity. Alcoholic wines are heavily taxed by government, but red grape juice contains a chemical called Resveratrol, which is being studied for the treatment of cancer.

FTFT recently announced a partnership to develop beverages or juice mixes aimed at older men, which looks like a strong step forward, and aimed at health, but again likely to be a focus in China rather than on international sales.

Rising Fruit Prices In China

The market for fruit juice in China is comparatively young, and concentrated juice, and beverages (fruit ciders), are standard but highly competitive products. Sky People Juice operate to exacting high US quality standards, but several years ago, the Chinese government were forced to stop certain competitors from using 'rotten fruit' for juicing. While that stance has no doubt improved quality standards among juicing companies generally, it's probably also had the effect of increasing the cost of the fruit for juicing, which competes with the cost of fruit for food processing.

Rising fruit costs have impacted on FTFT ability to buy fruit cheaply enough, while some very large companies no doubt operate their own orchards. Hence FTFT's move towards buying huge expanses of Kiwi and Orange orchards. I understand that the orange orchard is currently being written down as an asset in net costs, it's already started, and hasn't as yet completed, this is reflected as such in the last quarter financial release. The orchards are several years away from being productive, but obviously it won't prevent the processing factories from creating juice in the meantime.

Concentrated orange juice is in shortage in the US owing to tree disease, and recent hurricane 'Irmas' devastation of local trees and crops hasn't helped. A lot of the current year's crop is already on the ground. FTFT can acquire frozen concentrated orange juice in the US to sell to retail or distributors there, without requiring a processing factory to be active, but they need some alternative routes into industry, to make the most of this situation.

Beverage Sales

The company does very well with the beverage product range in China though, which still carries a high margin. They state in the last quarterly filing that other than kiwi, pear and apple juice are standard products, others are manufactured to customer demand. An ability to manufacture fast and on demand is a strength, as it reduces the cost of inventory. I checked with the company, and they confirm that peach and mulberry juice is still being produced. Mulberry is used in a fruit cider which has to involve an inventory owing to 'brewing' time. Peach juice was slightly down in volume last quarter compared to a year ago, and mulberry is currently out of season. Kiwi went out of season in February, and apple and pear are both end of year harvests.

Seasonality

FTFT turnover has always been strongest during Q4 and Q1, because of the seasonal aspect of juicing. Orange will help to fill the spring summer gap, but has been shunted into next year with news that the factories under construction are all delayed owning to the Chinese Governments change in environment policy. Normally this would only involve utility services (example water supply and drainage) which in both orange and kiwi factories are contracted and paid for by the Chinese government. I've asked whether or not FTFT expect to incur additional costs because of this, but so far there's been no reply. Their last filing which advised investors of the delay, just states the total expected budget for both projects, which doesn't appear to have changed.

The first Kiwi orchard acquisition won't be productive in terms of fruit harvest for another 2-3 years. (recently confirmed by the company).

Expanding Domestic Sales

FTFT state that they want to expand into other areas in China, (most product is sold in the home territory of Shanxxi province, although they seems to have records of direct sales across China), so I really wonder why they don't concentrate their efforts on expanding their product range to enable that. They have increased their margins for apple juice again, which considering it's being purchased as is, and generally sold for export, can only mean they've increased prices to overseas clients. If sold to an overseas distributor, that could impact the supply chain negatively. They could increase prices to 'direct' customers looking for quotes from the on line web sites, but quotes still have to be competitive.

In countries where concentrate is deteriorating in sales volume, and the product is not widely used by industry, FTFT have to concentrate on those countries which buy juice concentrates in volume for drinking. The overseas cider and perry markets are a possibility, but they compete with small and non-regular local apple and pears sold for 'processed' food. They really need to hire in strong Western marketing expertise to develop their overseas markets.

Is it a question of distributor contracts? The range of fruit ciders seems to fall within the beer market. There could be different distributor contracts for those companies specializing in supply to bars. hotels and restaurants in China, as opposed to supermarkets, the current niche. Soft drinks could be another product alternative.

The company hasn't investigated 'not from concentrate' as yet, probably because of the cost factor, but there could be room to compete. Modern juice processes mean 'not from concentrate' can be stored for a full year. Competition is a factor, in Europe it's possible to patent 'design', but whether this can be expanded to a juice recipe or possibly a pharmaceutical companies patent, remains a question.

Supplier Lawsuit

The company carries no financial contingency to support a lawsuit they've reported which involves two suppliers. I've been told by the company that this situation has had no impact on the supply of fruit to FTFT for juicing.

Investors have been advised that the company which has taken out the suit is acting illegally as they are not license to conduct financial services. FTFT on the other hand are, and according to their most recent press release, now authorized by the Chinese authorities to acquire distressed businesses as part of their operations. They have an authority to operate in financial services. This is developing as another group company, and it's due to commence at the end of the year with a cash injection, (maybe needed to acquire certain distressed business?).

The timing ties up with the expected end of year closure of the second Kiwi orchard negotiation which is still underway, and also the timing of company leases in the Kiwi Market which generate several million dollars in end of year sales. Maybe a cost reduction in this orchard (substantially more expensive than the other, but both ultimately controlled by the Chinese government) could help the cash injection. FTFT report they have already have current assets and cash to operate for a full year. The recently released partnership requires a substantial refundable deposit, but based on the level of expected traditional sales volumes (interpreted as internet sales), should be recovered during the course of business.

In Summary

This focus on spot trading and business to business expansion, appears to be directed by the strengths of the current senior management team. It needs to be underpinned though by solid growth in regular juice sales, which (allowing for their recent contract success) is otherwise lacking. The recent announcement to extend the R&D department to include new products (plural), internet services and pilot operations for new product is a welcome beginning.

This seems to be quite a complicated international and domestic situation. The lack of growth over the past year coupled with rising margins, raises a lot of concerns. I've asked, but FTFT have yet to confirm that they currently have a dedicated Product Marketing Director. I believe that this needs to change as soon as possible, and ideally one with an understanding both of Western as well as Chinese juice taste and product knowledge, but also someone who has a thorough grounding in competitive multiple international and local contract management, also interested in working off shore, to develop international business contracts.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FTFT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

