TripAdvisor: Expect Either A New Buyback Plan Or A Sale Of The Company

I believe TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) will announce one of two things over the coming year:

Authorize another share repurchase program, or sell the company.

In this report I will explain why other companies want to buy TripAdvisor, why management and the board would entertain selling now, and two mysterious clues that suggest something could be in the works.

TripAdvisor Is a Coveted Asset

TripAdvisor is a one-of-a-kind asset in a sector that will see secular growth for a long time. It is the world's largest travel site with over 415 million monthly unique visitors, and that figure continues to grow at a double-digit rate. The TripAdvisor brand is synonymous with travel research and planning, and its immediately recognized owl logo is ubiquitous around the world in hotel and restaurant windows. Travel is a $1.6 trillion global market and only about $500 billion of that is spent online. Not only is the travel market itself growing but also online is continuing to take share of the market. The less than one-third online penetration highlights the large opportunity ahead.

TripAdvisor has a strong competitive advantage in its user generated content that ensures its position as the go-to site for travel research and planning is sustainable over the long term. Other companies can collect reviews and opinions, and several of them are doing so, but none of them are known as the place to go for travel research and planning. We need no more evidence that TripAdvisor is not at risk from these review-collecting efforts than to simply look at the overwhelming size and continued growth of its site traffic. If other companies were eroding this moat, we would see monthly unique users declining. Of course, that is not the case.

TripAdvisor as an online media property has underlying returns on tangible capital that are off-the-charts. At its core, TripAdvisor is a website and an app. It costs very little to run a website and app and those costs get amortized over 415 million unique users per month. Incremental returns on tangible capital are even better because additional site or app users cost little more than the cost to acquire them. Operating leverage should allow for margin expansion over the long term.

Some of the largest and most ambitious technology companies today have their hands in several attractive growth markets, but do not participate in the online travel business. Companies like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and others come to mind. It is not necessarily because they lack the desire or have not tried. Amazon tried and failed twice to enter the hotel booking business with Amazon Destinations. Alibaba just recently announced a joint venture with Marriott International (NYSE:MAR). Online travel is a big business that is likely to grow for decades, so it is understandable that these large ambitious companies would want to participate.

What could Amazon do with TripAdvisor that it could not do alone? Amazon could very simply integrate hotel booking on TripAdvisor with Prime. Prime members who book hotels on TripAdvisor (known as Instant Booking ("IB"), TripAdvisor's thus far disappointing effort to become more of a hotel OTA) could instantly receive 5% off the prevailing best hotel prices. Amazon would benefit by adding yet another Prime member perk because it accelerates Prime member growth, and Prime members are known to spend anywhere from double to triple what non-Prime members spend on Amazon.

The economics would work because TripAdvisor's Instant Booking takes roughly 10%-15% of the hotel booking as its commission, so offering a 5% rebate back to Prime members would still leave TripAdvisor with 5%-10% of the booking value. There are an estimated 80 or 90 million Prime households worldwide, and each household probably has perhaps 3-4 people on average, so there are probably over 300 million people with access to Prime benefits worldwide. And that number continues to grow.

This discount approach would jive perfectly with Amazon's general business approach where they work to lower, not raise, prices in order to delight more and more customers, win market share, and grow their business.

There are two kinds of companies: those that try to charge more and those that work to charge less. We will be the second. - Jeff Bezos

Hotels have been rooting for TripAdvisor to become a third major OTA in order to provide more competition to Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) and Priceline Group (NASDAQ:PCLN). TripAdvisor's 10%-15% commissions for IB are lower than the typical commissions the big OTAs charge to the hotels, so hotels would prefer to see more of their third-party bookings come through TripAdvisor than through the other big OTAs. Thus far, IB has been a disappointment because in most cases it does not monetize as well as TripAdvisor's metasearch links that send users over to the OTAs to book. As a result, TripAdvisor tends to highlight metasearch links over to Expedia, Priceline, and others as the "featured" booking option much more often than it highlights IB. So hotels have not been able to reduce their third-party marketing fees in any meaningful way.

How would Amazon owning TripAdvisor change this? For one thing, Amazon is a massive company whose only goal is the maximization of long-term free cash flow; it cares nothing about short-term metrics as long as it is maximizing its business for the long-term. As a result, Amazon could immediately have TripAdvisor sever ties with Expedia and Priceline. These two companies currently make up 46% of TripAdvisor's revenue, so they are important to TripAdvisor on a standalone basis, but would not be important to an Amazon-owned TripAdvisor to the extent that it would advance Amazon's strategic objective of entering and growing in the online hotel booking category.

You might wonder what would be in it for Amazon to have Trip's revenue immediately fall by almost half. Well, it wouldn't. Expedia and Priceline are 46% of revenue because they pay the most in the cost-per-click ("CPC") auctions on TripAdvisor and thus show up as the featured partner. There are other bidders for most of these auctions behind the scenes, including smaller OTAs and the hotels themselves, who routinely get outbid by the "big two." If Amazon severed ties with Expedia and Priceline, these bidders would win the auctions at modestly lower prices than TripAdvisor was previously receiving, so TripAdvisor's revenue would not implode.

It is well-known that Priceline, in particular, has the "long tail" of hotels around the world in its system that other competitors, including TripAdvisor, do not. But Amazon has the resources and proclivity to hire a few thousand hotel salespeople to travel the world and bring all that content onto TripAdvisor's system. It would take time, perhaps several years, but much progress would be made every year. Most importantly, Amazon thinks with a long-term perspective (Jeff Bezos has cited in the past that he thinks in terms of 7 year cycles, although I bet he'd say an even longer number today) and would not bat an eye about making that investment.

While an Amazon-TripAdvisor tie up would make all the sense in the world, I would think Facebook and Alibaba could similarly turn their massive user bases in TripAdvisor's direction and significantly increase TripAdvisor's IB revenue.

"Existential risk" is a strong term, but TripAdvisor being acquired by any of these companies would be a serious risk to Expedia and Priceline. All of a sudden, the world's largest travel site with 415 million monthly unique users (a figure that dwarfs their user bases) is a full-blown hotel OTA in direct competition with them, that undercuts them on price with the hotels, and is backed by Amazon or Facebook or Alibaba. Furthermore, roughly 10%-15% of the big OTAs' bookings come directly from TripAdvisor leads. That would disappear overnight if TripAdvisor were to sever ties with them. These scenarios would keep me up at night if I were Mark Okerstrom, Expedia's new CEO, or Glenn Fogel, Priceline's CEO. So much so that they should be motivated to outbid Amazon/Facebook/Alibaba/others even if only as a defensive move to keep TripAdvisor out of the "wrong hands."

I can imagine a scenario where the bidding for TripAdvisor gets surprisingly high given these dynamics. On one side we'd have enormous deep pocketed global tech companies who could quite easily make far more money from TripAdvisor than TripAdvisor can do on its own. On the other side, we have the two incumbent dominant hotel OTAs who really, really do not want to see TripAdvisor owned by a company like Amazon. Like TripAdvisor's CPC auctions, the winner is the highest bidder, and auction processes with several motivated bidders tend to result in high prices.

Why TripAdvisor Would Entertain Selling

TripAdvisor's efforts to better monetize its hotel user base have stalled. IB looked very promising early on but has since been downplayed at least until it monetizes better. Trivago's (NASDAQ:TRVG) surge over the last few years has clearly taken market share from TripAdvisor, although that may be now beginning to reverse. Currently, Priceline may be adjusting its paid traffic acquisition strategies and bidding less aggressively in TripAdvisor's CPC auctions. Whether that is permanent or simply a test that does not end up serving their objectives, I don't know, but it is a current headwind. The company's stock (TRIP) once fetched over $100 per share only a few years ago and now languishes around $40 per share.

To be sure, TripAdvisor's founder and CEO Steve Kaufer is an unwavering long-term thinker. The company's recent struggles do not appear to flinch him or dampen his enthusiasm for the company's long-term future. He seems particularly excited by prospects for an all-mobile or near all-mobile world where TripAdvisor's "all-in-one" travel app makes it the only travel app necessary for many people. Repeat app usage has zero traffic acquisition costs, so user monetization would come at very high margins. The attractions business in particular seems to have an extremely bright future.

That said, Kaufer and his board, led by Liberty's Greg Maffei, must recognize - to one degree or another - that TripAdvisor could probably fulfill its mission more effectively as part of a larger company with more resources. They also have an obligation to shareholders, themselves included, to entertain offers for the company.

At the Deutsche Bank conference earlier this year, Maffei was asked the following:

Would [TripAdvisor] be better off looking to consolidate the space or should it be owned by a larger entity?

Maffei responded:

Look, I think there -- I've described it crossing the chasm. They're making several bets around IB but there are other bets around trying to make sure we are more purchase focused for the consumer, we have a full inventory of supply. Bringing Expedia on as a supplier behind the scenes is good for us as we've done. Honing both our product and our marketing message to bring those together is interesting. Would potentially another owner of this business see more value in the 375 million unique travel users a month? Perhaps, and I think that to some degree puts a floor in value.

The follow up question:

How do you think the OTA industry evolves over the next, say, three to five years?

And Maffei's answer:

OTA industry? I think you'll see the potential for other players to come into the market. People who are beyond the Pricelines, Expedias, the Alibabas potentially, the Amazons. I think if you look at -- Google has extracted quite a lot of value out of the travel business for what it's done with paid inclusion and effective driving free out of the process. I think players like Facebook look and say, we really are not getting our share of travel, which is one of the largest e-commerce categories. We're not getting our share of the value. So I think you'll see increased competition but also increased entry in terms of potential consolidation from players like Alibaba, like Facebook, like even potentially Amazon.

As Chairman of TripAdvisor, Chairman and CEO of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings (LTRPA), and someone with a large personal financial stake on the line, Maffei's comments are fascinating. He could have answered these questions in any way he wanted. He could have simply gave a generic answer about how TripAdvisor is focused on the long-term and how they're optimistic they can improve user monetization over time. He could have said the OTA industry will probably see new technologies emerge, driven by artificial intelligence and machine learning, an increasing mobile-orientation, perhaps voice-search based bookings in some cases. Instead he chose to highlight by name the other large tech companies that could enter the OTA market. The only realistic, or let me rephrase, the easiest and most obvious way to "enter the OTA market" would be to acquire the world's largest travel site and turn it into a full-blown OTA. Amazon already tried doing it alone twice and shut down the effort. So "entering the OTA market" can only mean "acquire TripAdvisor," in my view.

It is fairly eye-brow raising for the Chairman of a large company to essentially hang for "for sale" sign on the company in a public forum. But that is what he did.

Mysterious Clues That Something May Be Up

On August 8th, TripAdvisor filed its second-quarter 10-Q. Buried on page 55 of 58, the company disclosed that its board had adopted a new executive severance plan that included new terms that would go into effect upon a change-in-control of the company. Boards do not go to the trouble of writing and adopting something like this without good reason. In my career, I have seen a company amend the terms of its change-in-control executive compensation and then get acquired six weeks later. In my view, chances are TripAdvisor was approached to talk about an acquisition and quickly adopted this plan, just in case something were to occur.

Another mystery is TripAdvisor did not renew its share repurchase authorization when the last one expired in June. Previously, the company had repurchased shares at average prices of $50.76, $42.49, and $39.23 over the last three quarters. The company spent $334 million repurchasing 7.7 million shares in total, and got more aggressive as the shares fell. The company completed the last of their most recent last share repurchase authorization in June, but has since not renewed it. So why could that be? I can think of a few reasons.

1. The company is preserving cash to make one or more sizable acquisitions. I don't think this is the case. I cannot think of any major hotel segment acquisitions the company could make. TripAdvisor's last major acquisitions were Viator and La Fourchette in 2014 to round out the non-hotel attractions and restaurants businesses, respectively. Since then, acquisitions have been small tuck-ins or useful technologies like City Maps. I wouldn't be surprised to see more small acquisitions like these, but nothing that would put a dent in TripAdvisor's $900 million cash hoard. As for a large acquisition, I cannot see Greg Maffei, a legendary capital allocator, being on board with acquiring a large company, perhaps such as Yelp. He would essentially be passing up the chance to buyback more shares of TripAdvisor at what he acknowledges is a very depressed price in favor of buying Yelp most likely at a large control premium and almost certainly with undervalued TRIP stock. That is the last thing one should do if they think your own shares are undervalued, which he does as evidenced by the $334 million spent on buybacks over the last nine months.

2. The company only had $221 million of its cash and securities held in the U.S., available for share buybacks, and wants to preserve that liquidity. The rest is held overseas and would be subject to a large repatriation tax (unless or until the Republican tax plan is adopted). I doubt this is the reason. In addition to the $221 million of cash in the U.S., the company has roughly $1 billion available to draw on its credit facility. Therefore the company has over $1.2 billion of dry powder available for buybacks. Clearly, a lack of resources with which to buy back stock is not the reason.

3. TripAdvisor tends not to generate much cash in the second half because its deferred merchant payable balance unwinds, so it could have a strong preference to only repurchase shares with free cash flow. (Deferred merchant payables are generated when the company collects cash from bookings for attractions, vacation rentals, and hotels in some cases. It keeps that cash on the books until the stay or usage occurs at which point it pays it out to the vendors. That tends to occur more in the second half when summer vacations tend to happen in the third quarter.) It is possible the company is planning to wait until early next year to authorize a new buyback plan so it can utilize its positive free cash flow in the first half for buybacks. I highly doubt this is the reason. For one thing, TripAdvisor began meaningfully repurchasing shares in the fourth quarter of last year. It spent $84 million on repurchases while only generating $29 million of free cash flow (defined as CFO-capex), so clearly there is no strong preference to only repurchase shares with free cash flow.

4. The company would rather not use its credit facility to repurchase shares because it would increase debt levels. That is an unlikely reason in this case. The company was already using its credit facility to repurchase shares in 1Q and 2Q of this year, so there is no obvious aversion to doing so. Furthermore, there is only $260 million of credit facility debt on the books. Repurchasing another $250 million of stock over six months would not meaningfully increase the company's financial leverage. In fact, the company would still remain in a large net cash position given the $900 million of cash and securities it has.

5. The board decided to stop repurchasing shares because something material has changed and it no longer views repurchases as a good use of cash. That is farfetched. TripAdvisor's headwinds are not new. Google has been pushing free search results further down the page in favor of paid search for years. Trivago has been a growing competitor for a long time, but their recent woes are good for TripAdvisor because they are dialing back their aggressive TV spending. TripAdvisor's mix shift of traffic to mobile has been a headwind to near-term monetization for a long time. All these things were true in 4Q, 1Q, and 2Q while the company was repurchasing shares aggressively. Given Greg Maffei's track record of capital allocation and share shrink at other Liberty entities, there would have had to be a massive negative change out of the blue for the company to conclude that shares in the $35-$40 range are no longer undervalued just months after repurchasing at prices as high as $51 per share. That is not the case. Site traffic and engagement remains very strong, and most if not all of its headwinds are temporary, in my view.

6. The company was approached by a potential acquirer, and therefore could not repurchase shares while in possession of material, non-public information ("MNPI"). Given that the other five potential reasons seem so unlikely, I think this is the only remaining plausible reason. And when I consider this, in conjunction with the new executive severance plan, it only points me further in this direction.

Concluding Thought

I have no idea if an acquisition of TripAdvisor will actually come to fruition, at least anytime soon. If discussions are currently underway, they could easily fall through. If that occurs, we would never hear about it, but I think the company would authorize another share purchase program at that point since it would no longer be restricted. So to repeat the opening of this report, I believe TripAdvisor will announce one of two things:

Authorize another share repurchase program, or sell the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRIP, LTRPA, AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.