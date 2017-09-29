Is Alphabet Making Its Own Smartphone Processor?

To the extent it succeeds, it will be a game changer for Alphabet's shares and the Android space.

However, if one connects the recent dots, it seems Alphabet might also make its own processor.

After a failed attempt with Motorola several years ago, Alphabet is going at it again by purchasing HTC's smartphone assets.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is finally getting serious about making smartphones again. The company recently announced it will pay $1.1 billion for HTC Corp.'s (OTC:HTCKF) division that develops its Pixel smartphone.

As part of the all-cash deal, Alphabet will also hire HTC's 2,000 employees and acquire a non-exclusive license for HTC’s intellectual property. No manufacturing assets are being acquired as part of the deal.

Alphabet is focusing its attention on Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) model. While it has complete control over its Android OS, it was never able to make a phone exactly the way it wanted, with the hardware it wanted, and with the processor it dreamed of. The reason is simple; it never had 100% control over the hardware engineering.

So in following Apple's footsteps, Alphabet aims to take total control over every aspect of its smartphones. And when I mean every aspect, I mean every aspect.

Because it's not just the hardware design that the company wants to have complete control over, it seems it might also want to make its own processors.

Very few took notice a while ago when the company hired Manu Gulati, an AAPL chip architect veteran. Gulati announced his new job on his LinkedIn profile, with his professional title being Google’s Lead SoC Architect. According to sources, GOOG wants to build its own chip for a future version of its flagship Pixel phone.

GOOG has been rumored to want to make its own silicon since 2015. So both the purchase of HTC assets and hiring Gulati should not be much of a surprise. I am however surprised it took the company two years to get the process started. I honestly expected the company to have its own processor chip and a 100% GOOG engineered smartphone already.

There is money to be made in hardware, just ask Apple

And the reason Alphabet might want to have complete control over every aspect of the hardware is simple, there is a lot of money to make in hardware as Apple has proven.

Global revenue from smartphone sales from 2013 to 2017 (in billion U.S. dollars)

Source

In 2017 alone, global smartphone sales will reach $470B. AAPL only has a small piece of that (about 13%) and is making a fortune. Why is it that Alphabet cannot do the same, when it already controls the software that powers about 86% of all smartphones on the planet? The answer is it can.

Furthermore, if the company does make its own chip, it might restrict features on the Android OS to work only with its chip, and let other OEMs fend for themselves with Qualcomm's (NASDAQ:QCOM) Snapdragon chips.

Better yet, it might make an Android version exclusive only to GOOG devices. And if GOOG ever rolls out a phone with its own chip, that will be an even bigger headwind for QCOM, because it will mean one less chip customer.

Alphabet is making the right move

With the introduction of the iPhone 8 series, Apple seems to have the lead in the smartphone augmented reality space. I think Alphabet understands this, and realizes it won't be able to compete with Apple unless serious money is poured in R&D. However this might not be possible, because of the fragmentation of the Android space.

So I am assuming GOOG wants to take matters in its own hands, before AAPL and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) take too much of a lead, which will be hard to cover in the future.

Also, it has long been argued that if GOOG ever decides to design and sell its own hardware, it might come in conflict with the various OEMs competing in the Android space.

This might be true, but this will in no way cause Android to lose market share. Assuming AAPL's smartphone market share remains constant, GOOG will simply take up space (market share) from other OEMs. The total amount of consumers that will continue to use the Android OS will be the same.

So GOOG's strategy of licensing Android for free and expecting to make money from services like search and maps will not diminish. In fact I think GOOG can make even more money with this strategy.

Reason being, it will not have to split ad revenue with Samsung or Apple as it does now. So assuming GOOG can get 10% of the smartphone Android market in the next several years, it might make tons of money.

Bottom line

GOOG is finally doing something right in the smartphone space. By taking total control over hardware engineering and software, it will be able to compete head-on with Apple and Samsung. And while I am only speculating at this point, the connected dots point to the possibility of GOOG making its own processor also.

To the extent GOOG becomes successful in several years from now, this will be a game changer for its stock.

Apple commands only 13% of the global smartphone sales and makes a fortune. Alphabet could probably easily surpass this number by virtue of the fact that the Android OS commands about 86% of the global market.

Furthermore, if GOOG plans on making its own processor, this might bring more innovation to Android and consolidate the fragmentation of the space.

Thus, it will be able to compete head-on with companies such as AAPL that seem to have the lead in augmented reality.

One major loser will be QCOM, because if GOOG makes its own processor, this will mean one less Android customer for its Snapdragon line of chips.

While I am not a fan of GOOG shares from an investment perspective, I will be following this revelation very closely from now on. Because depending on the outcome, it might be a game changer for GOOG's stock, and the smartphone space as a whole.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.