U.S. Shale Oil: Adequate Export Infrastructure Wanted, Urgently

The Port of Corpus Christi in Texas is also taking steps to facilitate exports, although topping-off the VLCCs may still be required.

The LOOP in Louisiana is best positioned to offer large-volume, cost-efficient loading services as early as 2018, but Texas ports have the advantage of proximity to major basins.

At the moment, VLCC and ULCC loading capability, which is critical to cost-competitive exports, is completely absent.

(Image: Euronav VLCC class Anne sailing in the Port of Corpus Christi ship channel.)

The ban on U.S. crude oil exports was lifted almost two years ago. However, as of today, the again-growing U.S. shale oil production remains to a significant degree export-challenged.

U.S. shale producers are again receiving deeply discounted prices for their high-quality light sweet crude, as compared to waterborne grades of similar quality. In the last several trading sessions, the discount relative to Brent widened to as much as $7-$8 per barrel in the spot market.

The culprit is the inadequate crude oil export infrastructure at the U.S. Gulf Coast.

The U.S. Oil Industry Does Not Have VLCC Loading Capability

Many readers would be surprised to learn that the U.S. currently does not have the capability to load crude oil for export on supertankers, VLCCs or ULCCs, that are typically used in long-haul international crude trade. A single vessel load record for U.S. crude oil exports is 930,000 barrels loaded to a Suezmax class carrier at Port Corpus Christi earlier this year.

Because of this limitation, current exports often require multiple smaller vessels to transport product offshore for loading on a VLCC for a further long-haul delivery. This step adds significantly to the transportation cost.

An efficient VLCC loading capability is critical to the competitiveness of U.S. exports but developing one will take some time and capital.

The biggest problem is that all the major ports along the U.S. Gulf Coast are shallow. As a result, supertankers cannot move through ship channels when fully or even partially loaded. The only port at the U.S. Gulf Coast that is currently capable of receiving VLCC cargoes is the Louisiana Offshore Oil Port, or the LOOP, a privately owned facility constructed 18 miles off the Louisiana coast in 110 feet of water and connected to the shore by a pipeline (I strongly recommend the following video which provides an overview).

The LOOP Is A Logical Option For Supertanker Loading

If the LOOP can receive cargoes, why not use the LOOP for loading VLCCs, one might ask. The approach makes sense and is indeed under consideration.

From a technical perspective, the problem is that at the moment the facility can deliver oil only in one direction, servicing imports. The pre-dominance of sour/medium-heavy crude grades on the LOOP’s system can be another, albeit lesser, challenge.

From an economic perspective, the pipeline capacity to deliver crude from major producing basins, particularly the Permian and Eagle Ford, to the LOOP terminal is limited and the cost of delivery is likely to remain higher as compared to Texas ports.

LOOP consists of three single-point moorings (“SPMs”) located offshore. Once a supertanker delivering a crude oil cargo into the U.S. is anchored at one of the SPM buoys, flexible hi-tech hoses are attached to the ship's manifold for offloading. Then the crude is pumped from the ship via an underground pipeline into a 48-inch diameter mainline that is shared by the three SPMs and connects them to the LOOP onshore storage facilities. The mainline can deliver oil to storage at a rate of up to 100,000 barrels per hour.

Via the mainline, the oil arrives at the LOOP storage and blending facility in Clovelly, Louisiana, some 45 miles from the marine terminal. The hub has eight underground salt caverns with a combined capacity of more than 60 million barrels and 20 aboveground tanks a combined capacity of another 12 million barrels. The Clovelly Hub is also the pipeline destination for as much as 500,000 b/d of offshore Gulf of Mexico crude production, primarily from the Mars pipeline system and Thunder Horse field.

The LOOP stated last summer that it was pursuing contracts with potential shippers to export crude from its facility.

The new service would provide connecting logistics from LOOP’s Clovelly Hub in Galliano, La., to its deepwater port, 17 miles offshore of Port Fourchon, La. The proposal utilizes the existing configuration of the port with minor modifications to operate bi-directionally.

Securing approvals, customer commitments and developing the project must require some time. While the company suggested that the export facility can be put in service as early as in early 2018 - which is very encouraging - the timeline appears aggressive.

Occidental Petroleum Working On A Supertanker Export Capability

Another port competing for the export opportunity is Port Corpus Christi in Texas. Corpus Christi was the first port to export crude oil from the Gulf Coast in early 2016 and is currently one of the most active crude-exporting ports.

Similar to other Gulf Coast ports, Corpus Christi does not have sufficient ship channel depth to accommodate exports by supertankers. The port's 36-mile ship channel depth is at -47’ Mean Lower Low Water ("MLLW"). When fully laden, the VLCC requires a draft of 66 feet. The port is making progress on its 10-year, $1 billion capital investment program which includes, among other things, a deepening and widening project for the ship channel. This project is expected to enhance the existing -47 foot MLLW to -54 foot MLLW and expand width to 530 feet.



The enhancements would enable a partial load of the VLCC. An accompanying vessel would be required to fill the remaining cargo (“top off”) once offshore.



The largest crude export facility at Corpus Christi is the Oxy Ingleside Energy Center Terminal, which is owned and operated by a subsidiary of Occidental Petroleum (OXY). The facility was originally a naval base constructed to accommodate an aircract carrier and other large ships, with a massive 1,100 ft pier, additional berthing space provided along two quay walls, and a heavy-weather mooring system designed to withstand category 2 hurricanes.

The Terminal has approximately 2.1 million barrels of total oil storage capacity and throughput capacity of 300,000 barrels per day. The facility is well positioned to serve Permian volumes and can currently accommodate a variety of smaller vessel sizes, including Aframax and Suezmax classes.

Earlier this year, Oxy brought a VLCC into the port and was able to dock the vessel at its terminal. The VLCC, Euronav's Anne, a1,093-foot-long vessel capable of holding over 2 million barrels of oil, was the largest oil tanker ever to call on a Gulf of Mexico Port. (By comparison, Eiffel Tower has a hight of 984 feet.)

Conditional on the progress of the ship channel deepening initiative, Oxy may be able to provide partial VLCC loading services as early as in 2019.

In Conclusion...

The U.S. crude oil industry is facing the need to export large volumes of crude oil for the first time in its recent history. Prior to December 2015, exports were banned during 40 years; from December 2015 through mid-2017, domestic production could be matched by domestic demand without economic consequences.

As shale volumes grow, the situation is changing rapidly. Demand for export logistics is high but the infrastructure is scarce and inadequate.

The ability to efficiently ship crude from the U.S. Gulf Coast by using supertankers could reduce the economic penalty on U.S. producers by as much as $2 per barrel.

While at the moment shippers incur high costs when exporting U.S. crude, help is on its way. The LOOP is best positioned to provide VLCC loading services soon, although its location appears at a disadvantage as compared to ports along the western part of the U.S. Gulf Coast.

The scarcity of options for exporters (and, therefore, the lack of competition among infrastructure service providers) is likely to keep overall transportation costs relatively high initially.

Over time, however, imports should become more cost-efficient, assuming shale production continues to grow, creating steady, reliable throughput volumes for new export infrastructure projects.

